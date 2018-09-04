Global Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 - Approved Medicines, Generic Medicines, and off-Label Drugs
The "Global Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vitiligo Therapeutics Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of all approved medicines, generic medicines, and off-label drugs used in the treatment of vitiligo across the globe.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising importance of aesthetic appeal. The importance of aesthetic appeal is growing significantly, especially in the emerging economies like India and China.
One trend affecting this market is the growing disposable income in emerging countries. The disposable income in the emerging economies has seen a significant increase in the recent years, which has resulted in the growth of the revenue generated from vitiligo therapeutics.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is poor patient adherence. Various factors, including the physician, patient, disease state, and medications selected, can influence adherence to drug regimens.
Key vendors
- Astellas Pharma
- Bausch Health
- Baxter
- Mallinckrodt
- Puneet Laboratories
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Disease Overview
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing 2017-2022
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Pipeline
Part 09: Market Segmentation By Roa
Part 10: Customer Landscape
Part 11: Regional Landscape
Part 12: Decision Framework
Part 13: Drivers And Challenges
Part 14: Market Trends
Part 15: Vendor Landscape
Part 16: Vendor Analysis
