Global Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market Research Report 2018

The "Voice and Speech Recognition Technology - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Voice and Speech Recognition Technology in US$ Thousand.

The Global market for is further analyzed by the following Segments:

Voice Recognition

Speech Recognition

The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:

[24]7.ai

Acapela Group

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc.

BioTrust ID B.V.

Convergys Corp.

Genesta Partnership

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

LumenVox LLC

M*Modal, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Sensory, Inc.

Sestek

Voxware, Inc.

Wizzard Speech LLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Voice Recognition Technology

Speech Recognition Technology



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Voice and Speech Recognition Technology: Enabling Man-to-Machine Communication

Value Chain of Voice Business

Expanding Use Cases of Voice-based Services and Technology Advancements Propel Voice and Speech Recognition Market

Speech Recognition Dominates Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market

Voice Recognition - The Faster Growing Technology Segment

Voice Recognition Technology: A Review of Factors Influencing Growth

Voice-based Searches

Voice-based Authentication to Thwart Security Breaches

Rising Popularity of Voice-based Conversational Interfaces

China Holds Promise in the Voice Recognition Market

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones Fuels Use of Voice Recognition Technology

Healthcare, Consumer & Retail Sectors: Active Adopters of Voice Recognition Technology

Expanding Applications of Voice Recognition Technology Drives Brands to Adopt New Strategies

Automated Speech Recognition (ASR): The Widely Used Speech Recognition Technology

Text-to-Speech Emerges as a Realistic, Natural Conversation Tool

Text-to-speech (TTS) for Education Market - Significant Potential for Growth

TTS Aids in Improving Customer Engagement

Developed Markets Dominate, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Major Challenges Confronting Speech & Voice Recognition Market



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Rapid Penetration of Mobile Devices: A Major Growth Driver

Opportunity Indicators

Mobile Voice Portals Drive Adoption of Speech Recognition in Mobile Phones

Voice & Speech Recognition Become Part of Primary Interface for Smartphone Users

Sustained Sales of Tablets Benefit Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Wearable Devices: The Next Frontier for Speech Recognition Technology

Intelligent Virtual Assistants - A Proactive Speech Technology-based Feature

Employing Virtual Assistants at Workplaces

Notable Trends in the Voice Assistants Market

Contextual Understanding to Fuel More Personalized Responses

Device Fragmentation Poses Challenge

Increasing Demand for Convenient, Low-Effort Experiences by Users

To Remain Competitive, Brands Need to Continuously Innovate

Increasing Focus on Engagement and Retention of Users

Multimodal Solutions: The New Focus Area

Integration of Graphic User Interface (GUI) and Voice User Interface (VUI)

Innovations in Voice-Interface Devices

Technology Developers Focus on Phoneme Accuracy Feature

Speech Recognition-enabled Self-Service Technology

Improvements in Voice Recognition Technologies: Vital for Resolving Accuracy and Security Issues

Businesses Benefit from Numerous Advantages of Using Speech Recognition Technology

Transformative Role of AI in Speech Recognition for Enterprise Market

Promising Prospects for Speech Recognition Technology in Call Centers

Rising Significance of Speech Technology for Outsourced Customer Care Services Market

Call Centers to Leverage Proficiency of Speech Analytics

Expanding Use of IVR Systems in Call Centers Lends Traction to Market Growth

Growing Demand for Hosted IVR Services Fuels Demand for Speech Technology Solutions

Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training & Operations

Voice-Driven CRM Expands Scope for Customer Interactions

Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice-Based Customer Interactions

Rising Importance of Speech Technology in the IoT Era

Cloud Computing Technology Revolutionizes Speech Technology Market

Healthcare Facilities Seek the Aid of Cloud for Voice Documentation

User Experience and Usability Take Center Stage

Cloud Solutions Boost Adoption of Voice Recognition Technologies

Cloud Services to Drive Mobility for Voice Authentication

Globalization & Workforce Decentralization Spur Demand in the Enterprise Sector

Speech Analytics Market Gathers Steam amidst the Growing Need to Gain Useful Insights from Customer Data

Rising Popularity of Biometrics Offer Ample Growth Opportunities

Voice Biometrics Emerges as a Game Changer for Authenticating Mobile Devices

Growth in Mobile Biometrics - An Opportunity for Voice and Speech Recognition Market

Increasing Security Threats Drive the Voice Verification Biometrics Market

Favorable Trends in the IT Industry Strengthens Market Prospects

Spurt in Internet Usage

Move towards Convergence

Proliferation of Embedded Devices

Continued Expansion of Software Sector

Rise in Social Networking

VoIP Model Drives Demand

Speech-based Searching Gains Momentum

Voice - The Future Computing Technology

Speech Technology Solutions Improves Convenience and Safety of Automobiles

Telematics & Car Infotainment Offers Opportunities on a Platter

Cloud-based Voice Recognition to Foster Use of Automotive Telematics

Growing Adoption of Speech Recognition Technology in In-Vehicle Systems

Suppression of In-Car Noise: Essential for Effectiveness of Voice Recognition Technology

Blurring Demographic Barriers Encourage Voice-Enabled Car Systems

Potential for Distractions with Voice Recognition - A Concern for Auto Industry

With High Mental Distractions Caused by Voice Enabled HMI, Real & Effective Automotive Voice Recognition Technology Continues to Elude the Auto Industry: Risk of Mental Distraction by Type of Voice Enabled Task

Stable Automobile Production Trends Augurs Well for Speech and Voice Recognition Technology Market

Speech Recognition Charms Connected Media Solutions

Audio Mining for Searching Online Audio and Video Content

Speech Recognition Seeks Improvements in Processor Technology

Speech Recognition Technology Transforms Banking Industry

Increasing Adoption of Voice Biometrics in Financial Services Industry - Positive Outlook for Speech and Voice Recognition Market

Voice Authentication Systems for Mitigating Online Banking Fraud

Healthcare: A High Growth Market for Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Speech Recognition Technology for Healthcare Sector

Major Benefits of Speech Recognition for Healthcare Industry

Enhanced Productivity

Time Savings

Better Workflows

Challenges Facing Speech Recognition Technology in Healthcare Domain

Voice Documentation Emerge as a Preferred Means for Data Collection

Hospitals Look towards Front-end Speech Recognition Deployments

Radiology Department & Point-of-Care: Potential Application Areas

Speech Recognition in Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

Speech-Enabled Self-Service Solutions for the Healthcare Sector

Rising Incidence of Cognitive Impairment Issues Drive Focus onto Assistive Speech Technology

Speech Recognition Holds Major Implications for B2B Marketing

Rising Use of Voice-Activated Commands for Home Automation Control

Voice Skills to Power Security Cameras

Voice Set to Emerge as Next Major Innovation in Industrial Enterprises

Leveraging Voice Recognition Technology for Industries

Interpol Uses Voice Recognition Technology to Identify Criminals

Voice Recognition Chatbot to Enable More Sales for Small Businesses

Tools for Visually Impaired

Distribution and Warehouse Management Leverages Potential of Speech Technology

How Speech Technology Operates in the Distribution Center

Advantages of Speech Technology in the Distribution Center

Voice Technology for Hotel Industry

Speech Technology Finds Favor among Law Enforcement Agencies

Law Enforcement Agencies Seek to Exploit Voice Stress Analyzer

Increasing Use of Speech Technology in Next Generation Networks (NGNs)

Speech Technology Facilitates Quick Information Access in the Military Sector

Open Standards: A Key Architectural Requisite



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Speech Technology: Processing Human Speech

History of Speech Technology

Landmarks in the Advancement of Speech Recognition Technology

Speech Recognition Technology

Speech Recognition Modes

Dictation Mode

Command and Control Mode

Speech Recognition Technology: How it Helps Developers?

Applications

Advantages

Cost Savings

Improvement in Call Completion Rates

Delivery of Value-Added Content to Users

Higher Customer Satisfaction

Reduction in Agent Turnover Rate

Other Advantages in Brief

Types of Speech Technology

Automatic Speech Recognition

Types of Automatic Speech Recognition

Discrete Word Recognition

Continuous Word Recognition

Word Spotting

Phoneme Recognition

Natural Language - Grammar Based Recognition

Types of ASR Technology Solutions

Speaker-Independent Technology

Speaker-Dependent Technology

Isolated Speech Recognition Systems

Connected Speech Recognition Systems

Continuous Speech Recognition Systems

Automatic Speech Recognition: Applications

Principal Applications of Automatic Speech Recognition by Sector

Prospective Applications

Document Editing

Data Entry

Edutainment and Games

Advantages

Limitations

Text-to-Speech or Speech Synthesis

Process Description of Speech Synthesis

Visual Text-to-Speech

Text-to-Speech Vs. Digitized Voice

Applications

Advantages

Voice Recognition Technology

Speaker Verification

Methods of Speaker Verification

Text-Dependent Speaker Verification Methods

Hidden Markov Modeling (HMW)

Dynamic Time Warping (DTW)

Text-Independent Speaker Verification Methods

VQ-Based Method

Multivariate Auto-Regression (MAR)

Average-Spectrum-Based Method

Drawbacks

Distributed Speech Recognition System

Distributed Speech Recognition Services

Other Speech Technology Related Concepts

Interactive Voice Response

Phonetic Speech Recognition

Integration of Speech Recognition in IVR Systems

Attributes of Advanced Speech Solutions for IVRs

Advantages of IVR for Customer Service

Advantages of IVR for Management

Voice Over Internet Protocol

Natural Language Speech Recognition

Design, Development, and Implementation of NLSR Applications

Preliminary Collection of Data

Transcription of Data

Describing Key Reasons for Customer Calls

Tagging

System Training

Implementation

Speech Application Language Tags

Wireless Application Protocol

Voice Portal

VoiceXML

V-Commerce

Voice/Data Convergence

Voice Browsers



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

A Review of Competition in Key Sectors

Speech Engine

Analytics

Self-Service Suite

Speech Security

Professional Services

Tech Giants Invest in Voice Recognition



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

LG Introduces Voice Activated LG Signature Wine Cellar

Uniqlo Launches Mobile Assistant Integrated with Google Voice Recognition Technology

Aculab Unveils VoiSentry Voice Recognition API

Nuance Communications Rolls Out Dragon Medical One in Canada

Sensory Unveils the Latest Version of TrulySecure Speaker Verification TSSV 2.0

Google Introduces Advanced Speech-to-Text Voice Recognition Service

IBM Rolls Out Watson Assistant

Lumenvox Unveils Lumenvox Version 16.0.100

Sensory Expands Waze Voice Command Feature with OK Waze

Mozilla Unveils Mozilla Source Speech Recognition Model and Voice Dataset

Cisco Rolls Out AI Powered Cisco Spark Voice Assistant

Garmin International Launches Garmin Speak in Amazon Alexa

LumenVox Unveils LumenVox Version 15.1

Sensory Launches VoiceGenie Solution on Bluetooth Headphones and Headsets



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Concord Hospital Expands Use of Nuance Dragon Medical One

Concentrix Takes Over Convergys

Sensory Enhances AI in TrulyHandsfree

Nuance Partners with KT Corporation for Automotive Assistant

LumenVox Integrates Speaker Recognition Feature in SmilePass Identity Verification and Authentication Platform

LumenVox Merges with VoiceTrust

Groupe PSA Enters into Strategic Partnership with SoundHound

Flipkart Takes Over Liv.ai

Nuance Communications and Nexgen Enter into Strategic Partnership

Huawei Inks Cooperation Agreement with iFlytek for Speech Recognition Development

Microsoft Takes Over Semantic Machines

Nuance Communications Acquires Voicebox Technologies

Dialpad Takes Over TalkIQ

Voicebox Selects Databricks Unified Analytics Platform

Sensory's TrulySecure Facial Technology Supports Fusion of 2D and 3D Camera Data for High-Performance Security

TS&S Inks Contract with Honeywell for Vocollect System

Concentrix Acquires Convergys

[24]7 Renamed As [24]7.ai

LumenVox Partners with Speech-Soft Solutions

XMOS Takes Over Setem Technologies

Nuance Declares Productivity Advancements and Customization for Dragon Legal Group and Dragon Professional Group

Webhelp Takes Over Telecats

ANAM Electronics Partners with Linplay Technology

Cobalt Speech and Language Acquires Ramp's RampScribe Business

BJC HealthCare Chooses M*Modal for Speech Recognition and CDI System

Amnet and iFLYTEK Enter into Strategic Partnership



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Speech & Voice Recognition Software Market: An Overview

Speech Technology Market Remains Firm

Voice Recognition Market for Smartphones

Speech Recognition Technology: A Prominent Role in Healthcare Sector

Growing Adoption of Speech Recognition Systems among Physicians

Advancements in Speech Recognition Technology Augur Well for Healthcare Industry

Enterprise-Wide Deployment Key to Success of Speech Recognition Technology in Healthcare Sector

Nuance Leads Radiology Speech Recognition Market

Amid Growing Risks, Financial Sector Embraces Voice Biometrics

Stricter Government Regulations Propel Demand for Interactive Analytics Systems

Rising Demand for Speech Analytics Technology in Insurance Industry

Automotive Industry Looks to Voice Recognition Technology for Improving Driver Safety

Speech Recognition Technology Making Way into Air Traffic Control

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

Market Analysis



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Developing Asian Economies to Propel Future Growth

Growing Adoption of Voice Technology in Asia-Pacific Countries

Strong Demand for Smartphones Augurs Well for Speech Recognition in Asia-Pacific

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 Australia

Market Analysis



7.5.2 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China Emerges as Lucrative Developer Market for Voice Technologies

Voice Recognition Technology from iFlytek Growing Popular in China

Competition

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 India

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Speech Technology to Aid Indian Farmers

The Promise of Speech Recognition Technology for India's Agro Sector

Indian Startups Look to Tap the Lucrative Voice-Based Personal Assistants Market

B. Market Analytics



7.5.4 South Korea

Market Analysis



7.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Singapore: A Key Regional Market

Voice Assistants to Witness Broader Consumer Uptake

Singapore Develops Speech Recognition System

IMDA Develops AI Library of National Speech Corpus

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 76

The United States (47)

(47) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (15)

(15) France (1)

(1)

Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (7)

(7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (3)

