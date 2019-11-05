Global Waste Oil Market Report 2019: 2017 Actual Markets, Estimates for 2018 & Forecasts to 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste Oil Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Implementation of stringent regulations related to minimization of harmful carbon emissions is propelling demand for waste oil.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global waste oil market. Porter's Five Forces model for the waste oil market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Increase in re-refining activities and growth of other application sectors are augmenting the demand for waste oil. Governments of several countries are funding and supporting the development and adoption of latest technologies in the generation of waste oil.

Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as one of the prominent regions of the global waste oil market in the near future. Europe, a highly environment-conscious region, is projected to lead the global waste oil market in the near future. The global waste oil market is projected to witness a large number of collaborations between manufacturers and technology developers in the next few years.

This report analyzes and forecasts the waste oil market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global waste oil market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for waste oil during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities in the waste oil market at the global and regional levels.

The report provides the actual size of the waste oil market for 2017 and the estimated size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global waste oil market has been provided in terms of value and volume. Market numbers have been estimated for type, technology, and application segments of the waste oil market. Market volume and value has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The global waste oil market is highly competitive. Leading players dominate the market.



Key Takeaways

Among types, the lubricants segment constitutes a major share of the global waste oil market

Vacuum distillation process is also used widely. This technology effectively prevents contamination of waste oil and offers high recovery for various applications.

As a key strategy to expand their product portfolio and strengthen their market position, key players have made high investments in research & development in order to differentiate their products

Market share of the re-refiners application segment is estimated to increase by the end of the forecast period, due to strong focus on increasing waste oil generation activities. The segment is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the waste oil market are:



Enfields Chemicals CC

Falzon Group

Gecco Fuels

GOINS Waste Oil Company

MIB Waste Services

Oil Salvage Ltd

Omnia Group.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1 Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.2 Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1 Global Waste Oil Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017-2026

3.2 Market Snapshot



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Indicators

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Global Waste Oil Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7 Regulatory Scenario

4.8 Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Waste Oil Market Analysis, by Type

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Global Waste Oil Market Value Share Analysis, by Type

5.3 Global Waste Oil Market Volume (Kilo Tons) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2026

5.3.1. Transmission Oils

5.3.2. Engine Oils

5.3.3. Refrigeration & Compressor Oils

5.3.4. Metalworking Fluids & Oils

5.3.4. Lubricants

5.3.4. Others

5.4 Global Waste Oil Market Analysis, by Type, 2017-2026

5.5 Global Waste Oil Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type, 2017



6. Global Waste Oil Market Analysis, by Technology

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Global Waste Oil Market Value Share Analysis, by Technology

6.3 Global Waste Oil Market Volume (Kilo Tons) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2026

6.3.1 Vacuum Distillation Process

6.3.2 Distillation Hydrogen Treatment

6.3.3 Thin-film Evaporation Process

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Global Waste Oil Market Analysis, by Technology, 2017-2026

6.5 Global Waste Oil Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technology, 2017



7. Global Waste Oil Market Analysis, by Application

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Global Waste Oil Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

7.3 Global Waste Oil Market Volume (Kilo Tons) & Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2026

7.3.1 Waste Oil Boilers

7.3.2 Biodiesel

7.3.3 Special Space Heaters

7.3.4 Steel Mills

7.3.5 Re-refiners

7.3.6 Asphalt Plants

7.3.7 Others

7.4 Global Waste Oil Market Analysis, by Application, 2017-2026

7.5 Global Waste Oil Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application, 2017



8. Global Waste Oil Market Analysis, by Region

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Global Waste Oil Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

8.3 Global Waste Oil Market Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2026

8.4 Global Waste Oil Market Analysis, by Region, 2017-2026

8.5 Global Waste Oil Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region, 2017



9. North America Waste Oil Market Analysis



10. Latin America Waste Oil Market Analysis



11. Europe Waste Oil Market Analysis



12. Asia Pacific Waste Oil Market Analysis



13. Middle East & Africa Waste Oil Market Analysis



14. Competition Landscape

14.1 Competition Matrix

14.2 Market Footprint Analysis, by Company, 2017

14.3 Global Waste Oil Market Share Analysis, by Company



Company Details

Company Description

Strategic Overview

Business Overview

