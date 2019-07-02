Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Markets 2019: Opportunities in Effective Business Models & Disruptive Applications

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market revenue is set to increase from $354.7 billion in 2018 to $376.9 billion in 2019.

Innovative business models such as deposit return scheme, secondary storage of EV batteries and the retail take-back for hazardous waste management, followed by disruptive applications like recycling of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries without the use of chemical solvents, composite plastic separation, etc., will drive the waste recycling market in 2019.



The waste import ban imposed by several Southeast Asian countries will serve as a driver for new opportunities in countries that were previously exporting their waste. Further, the waste landfill reduction targets set by many countries will act as a critical driver for recycling and reprocessing different kinds of waste. Moreover, these recycling and landfill targets will enable many countries to invest in waste recycling technologies and solutions.



Research Scope



This global waste recycling and recovery market outlook study provides an overall update on the global waste recycling market in 2019, covering municipal solid waste (MSW), hazardous (industrial, construction and municipal) and industrial non-hazardous waste, waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), construction & demolition (C&D) waste and plastic waste.



This study provides predictions about waste volumes, revenues and services, and also examines the latest trends that are influencing the market, along with the recycling opportunities for different waste streams. This outlook also features interesting trends that have been changing the way waste management is practiced around the world.



For instance, plastic and e-waste management are gaining traction in recent years. There has been an increase in retailers and manufacturers coordinating with customers in recycling e-waste through many innovative business models. It is predicted that the market will grow by 6.1% in 2019. E-waste management is slowly becoming an organised sector, mainly in developing countries, due to regulations and the pressure from various environmental agencies. The research predicts that Blockchain will become the future of e-waste management as it offers a sophisticated way of recording transactions.



Industrial hazardous waste management is a new segment added to this report. Around 184 million tonnes of hazardous waste was generated globally in 2018, and the total volume is expected to increase in 2019. This steady growth can be attributed to the heavy industrialisation in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The volume of hazardous waste recycled is set to increase by 1.8%, alongside the amount of waste collected in 2019. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is set to witness good growth over the next few years due to rising awareness about the repercussions of not treating hazardous waste. Stringent regulatory enforcement in countries like Japan, South Korea and Australia will also be driving the market.



Some other trends include Internet of Things (IoT), smart recycling, smart bins, smart e-waste bins, innovative business models, use of sustainable building materials and sustainable methods of managing plastic waste and its market potential. This research study also focusses on regional trends and highlights the waste recycling market potential and trends specific to Europe, Americas, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the waste recycling industry and also talks about interesting trends, especially smart, a key market driver. This will help clients identify the right technology/solution to invest in, choose the addressable markets and also develop innovative business models.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing and if so, at what rate? What is the anticipated growth between 2018 and 2019?

What are the new business models and disruptive technologies?

What is the waste volume generated by different kind of waste streams globally and across regions?

What is the volume of waste collected and treated globally and across regions?

What are the latest trends and predictions for MSW, hazardous (industrial, construction and municipal) and industrial non-hazardous waste, WEEE, C&D waste and plastic waste in 2019?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Global Waste Recycling Market - Top Trends for 2019

Global Waste Recycling Market - Top Predictions for 2019

2. Global Waste Recycling Market - 2019

Waste Volume Generation Forecast

Total Revenue Forecast

3. Research Scope and Segmentation



4. Market Outlook for Municipal Solid Waste in 2019

MSW Recycling Trends

MSW - Recycling Framework

MSW Recycling and Market Opportunities

MSW Volume Recycled

MSW - Other Treatment Services

MSW - Regional Per Capita Generation

Regional Snapshot - Europe

Regional Snapshot - Americas

Regional Snapshot - MEA

Regional Snapshot - APAC

5. Market Outlook for Industrial Solid Waste - Non-hazardous in 2019

Industrial Waste Recycling - Non-hazardous: Trends

Recycling and Market Opportunities

Industrial Non-hazardous Waste Volume Generation

Industrial Non-hazardous Waste Recycling and Other Services

Regional Snapshot - Trends

6. 2019 Market Outlook for Hazardous Solid Waste

Hazardous Solid Waste Recycling - Trends

Recycling and Market Opportunities

Hazardous Waste Volume Generation

Regional Snapshot - Revenue Forecast

Regional Snapshot - Trends

7. Market Outlook for WEEE in 2019

WEEE Recycling Market - Trends

Categories and Key Recycled Materials

WEEE Generation Volumes

WEEE Generation Vs. Collected Volumes

WEEE Volume Generation in Select Countries

WEEE Revenue Forecast

Snapshot of Europe

Snapshot of the Americas

Snapshot of APAC

Snapshot of MEA

8. Market Outlook for C&D Waste in 2019

C&D Waste Recycling Market - Trends

C&D Waste Volume Generation

C&D Waste Recycling Revenue Forecast - Europe

EU C&D Waste Management Protocol

C&D Waste Recycling Revenue Forecast - Americas

Current Status and Prospects of Global C&D Waste Recycling

9. Market Outlook for Plastic Waste in 2019

Plastic Waste Recycling - Trends

Plastic Waste Volume Generation

Plastic Recycling Industry - Global Revenue

Regional Snapshot - Highlights

Plastic Waste Exports Ban - Key Developments

Plastic Waste Mismanaged Across the Globe

Opportunities in the Plastic Waste Management Market

10. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Effective Business Models

Growth Opportunity 2 - Disruptive Applications

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

11. Key Conclusions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxf6kx





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

