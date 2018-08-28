Global Watches and Clocks Business Report 2018: Rising Popularity of Intelligent Wrist Wear for Today's Digital, Connected and Mobile Individual

The "Watches and Clocks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Watches and Clocks in US$ Million by the following Segments:

  • Watches (Mass Market Watches (Under $50)
  • Middle-Priced Watches ($50-$299)
  • Upper-Priced Watches ($300 - $999)
  • Luxury Watches ($1000 - $5000) and Clocks

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Material Types:

  • Steel
  • Precious Metal
  • Bi-Metal
  • Others

The report profiles 336 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Apple, Inc.
  • Audemars Piguet
  • Breitling SA
  • Casio Computer Co., Ltd.
  • Chelsea Clock Company
  • Citizen Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • Bulova Corporation
  • Frederique Constant S.A.
  • Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited
  • Compagnie Financire Richemont International
  • Cartier SA
  • Montblanc International GmbH
  • Fossil Group, Inc.
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • Google, Inc.
  • Hermes International S.A.
  • Howard Miller
  • Junghans Uhren GmbH
  • Kering
  • Gucci Group
  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA
  • Bulgari S.p.A.
  • Tag Heuer International SA
  • Movado Group, Inc.
  • Patek Philippe SA
  • Pebble Technology Corporation
  • Rhythm Watch Co., Ltd.
  • Rolex SA
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Seiko Holdings Corporation
  • The Swatch Group Ltd.
  • Omega
  • Tissot S.A.
  • Timex Group
  • Titan Industries Ltd.

    Key Topics Covered:

    1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

    Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

    Disclaimers

    Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

    Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

    Product Definitions and Scope of Study

    Watch

    Mass Market Watches

    Middle-Priced Watches

    Upper Priced Watches

    Luxury Watches

    Clock



    2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

    Time: An Important Requirement for Mankind Since Time Immemorial

    Global Watches & Clocks Market in a Nutshell

    Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

    Growing Interest in Smartwatches & Luxury Watches: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market

    Developed Regions: Traditional Revenue Contributors

    Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

    Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion



    3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES

    Increasing Demand for Luxury Watches: A Strong Growth Driver for the Global Watch Market

    Swiss Watches: The Primary Luxury Watch Category

    Luxury Smartwatches: The New Exciting Product Vertical

    Pre-owned Luxury Watches Witness Robust Demand Worldwide

    Destocking Luxury Watches through Alternative Channels: A New and Booming Business

    Expanding Luxury Goods Market Bodes Well for Luxury Watch Sales

    Luxury Brands Differentiate Even in Digital Transition Efforts

    Current Luxury Goods Buying Trends Favor Market Growth

    Tourist Volumes: A Key Determinant to Luxury Goods Sales

    Rising Popularity of Intelligent Wrist Wear for Today's Digital, Connected and Mobile Individual Drives Robust Demand for Smartwatches

    Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

    Key Challenges

    US and China Dominate Smartwatch Manufacturing

    Quartz Watches Continue to Gain Market Share from Mechanical Watches

    Sports Watches: A Niche Segment Thriving on the Growing Prominence of Fitness

    Vintage Watches: A Lucrative Market with Huge Market Potential

    Multiple Advantages Offered for Designers in Creating Prototypes Promotes Demand for 3D Printing in Watchmaking

    Favorable Demographic and Economy Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

    Urbanization Trend Boosts Market Prospects

    Increasing Standards of Living: A Key Growth Driver

    Issues & Challenges

    Counterfeiting: The Perpetual Problem for Watches and Clocks Industry

    Traditional Watch Companies Face the Rising Threat of Design Copying



    4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

    Innovation: A Core Feature and Driving Force for World Watches & Clocks Market

    Luxury Watch Innovations: A Never Ending Saga

    Innovation Becomes Imperative Amid Growing Threat from Smartwatches

    Luxury Watches Embrace Digital and Dual Display Designs

    Wristwatch Innovations & Advancements Announced in the Recent Past

    Citizen's Eco-Drive One Super Titanium Models

    Frederique Constant's Redesigned Classic Worldtimer Manufacture

    Frederique Constant's New Slimline Moonphase Manufacture

    Seiko's Astron GPS Solar Creation

    Zenith Defy Lab

    Bridgeport Automatic Chronograph Collection from Tissot Watches

    Omega Speedmaster White Side of the Moon

    Breguet Tradition Collection - 7087 Minute Repeater Tourbillion Watch

    Aquaracer 300M Collection of Ceramic Bezel Watches by Tag Heuer

    McQueen, a Monaco Calibre 11 Hands-on Watch by Tag Heuer

    Cellini Time, a Diamond Set Bezel Watch by Rolex

    Mauron Musy Produces Water Resistant Watch Models

    Panerai Firenze

    Montblanc Orbis Terrarum

    Piaget Black Tie

    Ralph Lauren Automotive Skeleton

    Roger Dubuis Excalibur Automatic Skeleton

    Vacheron Constantin Harmony Monopusher Pulsimeter Chronograph

    Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept

    Parmigiani Bugatti Victoire

    Cartier Rotond De Cartier

    Lange & Shne Saxonia Dual Time

    Jaeger Le-Coultre Rendez-Vous Moon

    Baume & Mercier Clifton

    Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak Concept GMT Tourbillon

    Jaeger-LeCoultre's Duomtre Unique Travel Time

    Montblanc's TimeWalker Extreme Chronograph DLC

    Ralph Lauren's RL67 Chronometer Self-Winding Wristwatch

    Vacheron Constantin's Updated Malte Tourbillon Collection Excellence Platine

    A.Lange & Shne's Saxonia Collection

    Montblanc's Heritage Spirit Orbis Terrarum

    Van Cleef's New Cadenas Watch

    IWC's Portugieser Annual Calendar Watch

    Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda 1950 Squelette

    Piaget Black Tie Traditional Oval' and Vintage Inspiration'

    Ralph Lauren's Automotive Chronograph

    Roger Dubuis' Excalibur Spider Skeleton Flying Tourbillon

    Richard Mille's RM 33-01 Automatic

    Greubel Forsey Black GMT

    Tag Heuer's Carrera Heuer-02T Black Phantom

    Cabestan's Triple Axis Tourbillon

    Armin Strom's Tourbillon Skelton Earth

    Okletey's Merry Go Round

    Haldimann's H1 Flying Central Tourbillon

    L. Leroy's Automatic Tourbillon Regulator

    Cumbere Tourbillon by ArtyA

    Speake-Marin's The Diamond Magister Son

    Bulgari's Octo Ultranero Finissimo

    Arnold & Son's Constant Force Tourbillon

    Gronefeld's 1941 Remontoire

    Girard-Perregaux' La Esmeralda Tourbillon

    Oris' Carl Brashear

    Linde Werdelin's Oktopus Moon Gold

    Ulysse Nardin's Royal Python Skeleton

    Chanel's Les Eternelles Morganite

    Breguet's Classique Phase de Lune Dame 9088

    U10 Tourbillon Lumiere from Angelus

    Visionnaire DTZ by Faberg

    Piaget's Black Tie Hybrid

    Officine Panerai's Magnifying Spheres

    Montblanc's Timewalker Exotourbillon Minute Chronograph

    Richard Mille's RM 67-01 Automatic Extra Flat

    H.Moser & Cie's Endeavour Small Seconds Bryan Ferry

    MB&F's Legacy Machine Perpetual

    Jaeger-LeCoultre's Geophysic Universal Time

    Parmigiani Fleurier's Tonda Metrographe

    Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar

    Vacheron Constantin's Heures Creatives

    Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Arpels Ronde Des Papillons

    Montre Cl De Cartier Squelette Automatique

    Urwerk's EMC Pistol

    Smartwatch Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Growth

    Pebble Time Round: Thinnest and Lightest Smartwatch

    Lenovo's Magic View: A Big Screen Smartwatch

    Smile: Mood Reading Smartwatch

    Ironman's Timex Sport: For Intense Sporting Activity

    Garmin's Forerunner 920XT: Smartwatch for Triathlon Events

    Magellan Echo Fit: Sports Watch for Fitness Enthusiasts

    Artemis' Smartwatch for Prompt Emergency Medical Care

    The Withings Activite Pop: Smartwatch with Extended Battery Life

    Garmin's GLONASS and GPS Enabled Smartwatch

    Adidas MiCoach Smart Run

    Wake-Up Innovations: Few of the Most Effective and Creative Alarm Clocks



    5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

    Clocks

    Watches

    Classification by Function

    Classification by Price

    Mass Market Watches

    Middle Priced Watches

    Upper Priced Watches

    Luxury Watches

    Jewelry

    Sport

    Lifestyle

    Fashion

    Connoisseurs

    Channels of Distribution

    Branding in the Watches Market

    Retail Chains



    6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

    Watches: A Highly Competitive Marketplace

    Key Competitors in the Luxury Watches Domain

    Top Global Watch Brands

    Rolex

    Swatch

    Omega

    Fossil

    Tag Heuer

    Citizen

    Gucci

    Seiko

    Casio

    Timex

    Smartwatches: Apple Remains Ahead

    Samsung Seeks to Widen Footprint in the Smartwatch Domain

    A Brief Overview of Select Smartwatch Models

    Apple Watch 2

    Moto 360

    LG G Watch R

    Gear Live

    Garmin Vivoactive

    Fitbit Surge

    Martian Notifier

    Guess Connect

    Smart watch 3

    Pebble Time

    Pebble Steel

    LG Watch Urbane

    Asus ZenWatch

    Kairos Hybrid Mechanical Smart Watch

    Withings Activite

    Montblanc Timewalker with E-Strap

    Alcatel OneTouch

    Sony SmartWatch 3 SWR50

    Kronoz ZeWatch2

    MOTA SmartWatch G2

    Comparitive Analysis of Select Smartwatch Models: Key Features and Specifications

    Traditional Watch Makers Continue to Strategize to Keep Pace with Smartwatches

    Socia Media & E-Commerce Evolve into Core Business Tools for Vendors

    Social Media

    e-Commerce

    Mobile e-Commerce: A Game Changer

    M&A Activity

    Select M&A Deals in the World Watches Market (2015-2018)



    6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



    6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

    Casio Unveils New NIGOK.IBE G-SHOCK Collection Watches

    Citizen Rolls Out Eco-Drive One Super Titanium Watches

    Patek Philippe Introduces 5968A-001 Aquanaut and 5740/1G-001 Nautilus Watches

    Garmin Rolls Out Approach S10 Intuitive Golf Watch

    Garmin International Introduces tactix Charlie GPS Watch

    Frederique Constant Unveils Hybrid Manufacture Watch

    Garmin International Introduces Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch

    Frederique Constant Introduces Redesigned Classic Worldtimer Manufacture

    Frederique Constant Launches New Version of Slimline Moonphase Manufacture

    Frederique Constant Introduces New Retro-Inspired Classics Carre Automatic Timepieces

    Zenith Launches Caliber ZO 342 Watch Oscillator

    Apple Launches New Apple Watch Series 3 Devices

    Garmin International Introduces vvomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch

    Garmin International Introduces vvoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch

    Garmin International Introduces D2 Charlie Aviator Watch

    Casio Computer Releases New EDIFICE High Performance Sports Chronographs

    Citizen to Introduce Citizen Clocks

    Garmin International Introduces Approach S60 GPS Golf Watch

    Garmin International Unveils quatix 5 Marine GPS Smartwatch

    Seiko Watch Introduces New Seiko Astron GPS Solar Watch

    Garmin International Introduces Forerunner 935 GPS Running Watch with Novel Features

    Casio Computer Releases GRAVITYMASTER GPW-2000 Aviation Watch

    Garmin International Introduces New fenix Line of Multisport GPS Watches

    6.3 Recent Industry Activity

    Breitling Launches Flagship Boutique in Beijing

    Walt Disney Appoints Citizen as the Official Timepiece in Florida and California Theme Parks

    Richemont Acquires YOOX Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP)

    LVMH Makes Additional Investment in Lyst

    USAF Selects Garmin's D2 Charlie Aviator Watch

    Breitling Partners with MR PORTER

    Richemont to Acquire Watchfinder.co.uk

    Casio Computer Builds New Watch Plant

    Bucherer Acquires Tourneau

    CVC Capital Partners of Britain Acquires Majority Stake in Breitling

    Citizen Watch Company Merges with Citizen Watch Company of America



    7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

    8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



    9. COMPANY PROFILES

    • Total Companies Profiled: 336 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 383)
    • The United States (70)
    • Canada (1)
    • Japan (15)
    • Europe (235)
      • France (18)
      • Germany (29)
      • The United Kingdom (27)
      • Italy (25)
      • Rest of Europe (136)
    • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (60)
    • Latin America (2)

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c8bgwc/global_watches?w=5

    Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

