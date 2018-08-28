Global Watches and Clocks Business Report 2018: Rising Popularity of Intelligent Wrist Wear for Today's Digital, Connected and Mobile Individual

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Watches and Clocks in US$ Million by the following Segments:





Watches (Mass Market Watches (Under $50 )

) Middle-Priced Watches ( $50 - $299 )

- ) Upper-Priced Watches ( $300 - $999 )

- ) Luxury Watches ( $1000 - $5000 ) and Clocks

The Global market is further analyzed by the following Material Types:





Steel

Precious Metal

Bi-Metal

Others

Key Topics Covered:





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Time: An Important Requirement for Mankind Since Time Immemorial



Global Watches & Clocks Market in a Nutshell



Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years



Growing Interest in Smartwatches & Luxury Watches: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market



Developed Regions: Traditional Revenue Contributors



Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth



Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion







3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS AND ISSUES



Increasing Demand for Luxury Watches: A Strong Growth Driver for the Global Watch Market



Swiss Watches: The Primary Luxury Watch Category



Luxury Smartwatches: The New Exciting Product Vertical



Pre-owned Luxury Watches Witness Robust Demand Worldwide



Destocking Luxury Watches through Alternative Channels: A New and Booming Business



Expanding Luxury Goods Market Bodes Well for Luxury Watch Sales



Luxury Brands Differentiate Even in Digital Transition Efforts



Current Luxury Goods Buying Trends Favor Market Growth



Tourist Volumes: A Key Determinant to Luxury Goods Sales



Rising Popularity of Intelligent Wrist Wear for Today's Digital, Connected and Mobile Individual Drives Robust Demand for Smartwatches



Growth Drivers in a Nutshell



Key Challenges



US and China Dominate Smartwatch Manufacturing



Quartz Watches Continue to Gain Market Share from Mechanical Watches



Sports Watches: A Niche Segment Thriving on the Growing Prominence of Fitness



Vintage Watches: A Lucrative Market with Huge Market Potential



Multiple Advantages Offered for Designers in Creating Prototypes Promotes Demand for 3D Printing in Watchmaking



Favorable Demographic and Economy Trends Strengthens Market Prospects



Urbanization Trend Boosts Market Prospects



Increasing Standards of Living: A Key Growth Driver



Issues & Challenges



Counterfeiting: The Perpetual Problem for Watches and Clocks Industry



Traditional Watch Companies Face the Rising Threat of Design Copying







4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS



Innovation: A Core Feature and Driving Force for World Watches & Clocks Market



Luxury Watch Innovations: A Never Ending Saga



Innovation Becomes Imperative Amid Growing Threat from Smartwatches



Luxury Watches Embrace Digital and Dual Display Designs



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Clocks



Watches



Classification by Function



Classification by Price



Mass Market Watches



Middle Priced Watches



Upper Priced Watches



Luxury Watches



Jewelry



Sport



Lifestyle



Fashion



Connoisseurs



Channels of Distribution



Branding in the Watches Market



Retail Chains







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Watches: A Highly Competitive Marketplace



Key Competitors in the Luxury Watches Domain



Top Global Watch Brands



Rolex



Swatch



Omega



Fossil



Tag Heuer



Citizen



Gucci



Seiko



Casio



Timex



Smartwatches: Apple Remains Ahead



Samsung Seeks to Widen Footprint in the Smartwatch Domain



Comparitive Analysis of Select Smartwatch Models: Key Features and Specifications



Traditional Watch Makers Continue to Strategize to Keep Pace with Smartwatches



Socia Media & E-Commerce Evolve into Core Business Tools for Vendors



Social Media



e-Commerce



Mobile e-Commerce: A Game Changer



M&A Activity



Select M&A Deals in the World Watches Market (2015-2018)







6.1 Focus on Select Global Players







Product Introductions/Innovations



Casio Unveils New NIGOK.IBE G-SHOCK Collection Watches



Citizen Rolls Out Eco-Drive One Super Titanium Watches



Patek Philippe Introduces 5968A-001 Aquanaut and 5740/1G-001 Nautilus Watches



Garmin Rolls Out Approach S10 Intuitive Golf Watch



Garmin International Introduces tactix Charlie GPS Watch



Frederique Constant Unveils Hybrid Manufacture Watch



Garmin International Introduces Forerunner 645 Music GPS Running Watch



Frederique Constant Introduces Redesigned Classic Worldtimer Manufacture



Frederique Constant Launches New Version of Slimline Moonphase Manufacture



Frederique Constant Introduces New Retro-Inspired Classics Carre Automatic Timepieces



Zenith Launches Caliber ZO 342 Watch Oscillator



Apple Launches New Apple Watch Series 3 Devices



Garmin International Introduces vvomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch



Garmin International Introduces vvoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch



Garmin International Introduces D2 Charlie Aviator Watch



Casio Computer Releases New EDIFICE High Performance Sports Chronographs



Citizen to Introduce Citizen Clocks



Garmin International Introduces Approach S60 GPS Golf Watch



Garmin International Unveils quatix 5 Marine GPS Smartwatch



Seiko Watch Introduces New Seiko Astron GPS Solar Watch



Garmin International Introduces Forerunner 935 GPS Running Watch with Novel Features



Casio Computer Releases GRAVITYMASTER GPW-2000 Aviation Watch



Garmin International Introduces New fenix Line of Multisport GPS Watches



Recent Industry Activity



Breitling Launches Flagship Boutique in Beijing



Walt Disney Appoints Citizen as the Official Timepiece in Florida and California Theme Parks



Richemont Acquires YOOX Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP)



LVMH Makes Additional Investment in Lyst



USAF Selects Garmin's D2 Charlie Aviator Watch



Breitling Partners with MR PORTER



Richemont to Acquire Watchfinder.co.uk



Casio Computer Builds New Watch Plant



Bucherer Acquires Tourneau



CVC Capital Partners of Britain Acquires Majority Stake in Breitling



Citizen Watch Company Merges with Citizen Watch Company of America







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







9. COMPANY PROFILES





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c8bgwc/global_watches?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

