Global Water Clarifiers Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand for Specific Formulations

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Water Clarifiers Market by Type (Flocculants, Organic Coagulants, Inorganic Coagulants, pH stabilizers), End-use Industry (Municipal, Pulp & Paper, Textiles, Petrochemicals, Metals & Mining), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global water clarifiers market is estimated to reach USD 7.43 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% from USD 5.39 Billion in 2017
The water clarifiers market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to stringent regulations related to environment and water treatment. Increasing population and industrialization, coupled with declining freshwater resources has compelled governments of several countries to implement water treatment regulations, which, in turn, are driving the consumption of water clarifiers around the world.
Based on type, the water clarifiers market is segmented into coagulant, flocculant, and pH stabilizers. The coagulant segment is further classified into organic and inorganic. The inorganic subsegment led the coagulant segment in 2016, in terms of value and volume due to its wide applicability.
Water clarifiers are used in various end-use industries, such as municipal water treatment, pulp & paper, textile, petrochemicals, metals & mining, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the municipal segment is projected to lead the water clarifiers market during the forecast period, in terms of both, volume and value. This can be attributed to the high volume of water required in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and the US.
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America have been considered as key markets for water clarifiers in the report. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for water clarifiers during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to huge consumption of water clarifiers in large industrial infrastructures in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and several other Asia Pacific countries.
The water clarifiers market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. However, increasing adoption of alternative technologies, such as UV technologies and RO filtration could hinder the growth of this market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Water Clarifiers Market
4.2 Water Clarifiers Market, By Type
4.3 Water Clarifiers Market, By End-Use Industry
4.4 Water Clarifiers Market Share, By Region
4.5 Water Clarifiers Market, By End-Use Industry and Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Depleting Freshwater Resources
5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulatory and Sustainability Mandates for Environment Safety
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Growing Demand for Alternate Water Treatment Technologies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Specific Formulations
5.2.3.2 Growing Population and Rapid Urbanization in the Emerging Economies
5.3 Porter's Five Forces
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6 Water Clarifiers Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Coagulant
6.2.1 Organic Coagulant
6.2.1.1 Polyamine
6.2.1.2 Polydadmac
6.2.2 Inorganic Coagulant
6.2.2.1 Aluminum Sulfate
6.2.2.2 Polyaluminum Chloride
6.2.2.3 Ferric Chloride
6.2.2.4 Others
6.3 Flocculants
6.3.1 Anionic Flocculants
6.3.2 Cationic Flocculants
6.3.3 Non-Ionic Flocculants
6.3.4 Amphoteric Flocculants
6.4 Ph Stabilizers
7 Water Clarifiers Market, By End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Municipal
7.3 Pulp & Paper
7.4 Textile
7.5 Petrochemicals
7.6 Metals & Mining
7.7 Others
8 Water Clarifiers Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Competitive Scenario
9.3 Market Ranking of Key Players
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Snf Floerger
10.2 Kemira Oyj
10.3 BASF SE
10.4 Ecolab Inc.
10.5 Solenis LLC
10.6 Buckman Laboratories, Inc.
10.7 Feralco AB
10.8 Ixom Operations Pty Ltd.
10.9 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
10.10 Suez S.A.
10.11 Other Key Players
10.11.1 Akferal Su Kimyasallari
10.11.2 Aries Chemical Inc.
10.11.3 Bauminas Quimica
10.11.4 Chemifloc
10.11.5 Chemtrade Logistics
10.11.6 Cytec Industries
10.11.7 Dew Speciality Chemicals
10.11.8 Donau Chemie Ag
10.11.9 GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
10.11.10 Holland Company Inc.
10.11.11 Kronos Ecochem
10.11.12 Shandong Shuiheng Chemical
10.11.13 Usalco LLC
10.11.14 Wetico
10.11.15 Yixing Bluwat Chemicals Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hgqzn4/global_water?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-water-clarifiers-market-2018-2022-increasing-demand-for-specific-formulations-300661579.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article