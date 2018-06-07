Global Water Clarifiers Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand for Specific Formulations

The global water clarifiers market is estimated to reach USD 7.43 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% from USD 5.39 Billion in 2017

The water clarifiers market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to stringent regulations related to environment and water treatment. Increasing population and industrialization, coupled with declining freshwater resources has compelled governments of several countries to implement water treatment regulations, which, in turn, are driving the consumption of water clarifiers around the world.

Based on type, the water clarifiers market is segmented into coagulant, flocculant, and pH stabilizers. The coagulant segment is further classified into organic and inorganic. The inorganic subsegment led the coagulant segment in 2016, in terms of value and volume due to its wide applicability.

Water clarifiers are used in various end-use industries, such as municipal water treatment, pulp & paper, textile, petrochemicals, metals & mining, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the municipal segment is projected to lead the water clarifiers market during the forecast period, in terms of both, volume and value. This can be attributed to the high volume of water required in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and the US.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America have been considered as key markets for water clarifiers in the report. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for water clarifiers during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to huge consumption of water clarifiers in large industrial infrastructures in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and several other Asia Pacific countries.

The water clarifiers market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. However, increasing adoption of alternative technologies, such as UV technologies and RO filtration could hinder the growth of this market.



