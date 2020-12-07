Global Water Market Report 2020 - Growth Opportunities in Smart NRW Management, Smart Operation, Investment/M&A, Filter-as-a-service & Flavour Packs

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitalization Powering the Global Water Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall, due to the pandemic, the global water and wastewater industry is set to shrink at a rate of 17.7 % to $805.31 billion in 2020.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the water sector. Operational resilience and economic sustainability have become key focal points of investments due to the pandemic. The lockdowns due to the pandemic across the globe have severely disrupted supply chains and labour availability for production; both factors have significantly hit the growth of the water market across the globe.



On the demand side, customers have become highly price sensitive and are directing their new investments to digital and smart solutions that can enable seamless remote operation and visibility of their systems or infrastructure. The municipal water and wastewater market has shown the highest resilience due to support packages from governments and their criticality across the globe.



The hydration treatment systems market has been the worst affected by the pandemic among all segments in the water market. Circular economy and sustainability goals being pursued by the water sector are expected to continue, albeit on a delayed timeline.



The municipal and industrial water and wastewater market covers the total expenditure (TOTEX) of the following: design and engineering, operation and maintenance, water and wastewater technology, process control management, and chemicals. The irrigation systems and solutions market covers the TOTEX of the following: smart irrigation solutions, irrigation pumps, mechanical irrigation, and micro irrigation.



The bottled water market covers the TOTEX of the following: still water, sparkling water, flavoured water, and functional water. The hydration treatment systems market covers the TOTEX of residential water treatment systems (WTS), Commercial WTS, and hotels, restaurants, and cafes (HORECA) WTS.



Key market predictions for municipal, industrial, irrigation systems and solutions, and bottled water and hydration treatment systems markets for each region, along with revenue are presented in the study. The study also encompasses municipal and industrial technology outlook for various regions, along with revenues for the technology employed in water treatment, wastewater treatment, sludge management, and smart water management.



Research Scope



The study estimates the size of the water and wastewater industry to be $805.31 billion in 2020. The predictions for the year 2020 have been done with 2019 as the base year. The study highlights key market predictions for 2020 for the following water and wastewater markets.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key market predictions for global water industry in 2020?

What is the likely revenue of global water industry in 2020? What is the impact of COVID-19?

Which technologies will trend in 2020?

What are the regional trends and predictions in 2020?

What are the key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives of the water industry?

What are the key conclusions from the global outlook for the water industry in 2020?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Top Predictions for 2020

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

3. Market Outlook - 2020

Market Segmentation - Total Water Market

Municipal Market Expenditure Forecast

Industrial Market Expenditure Forecast

Bottled Water Hydration Market Forecast

Hydration Treatment Systems Forecast

Irrigation Water Solutions and Systems Forecast

4. Key Trends to Watch - Global Water and Wastewater Market

Key 2020 Municipal Water Market Trends

Key Municipal Market Trends

Key 2020 Industrial Water Market Trends

Key Industrial Market Trends

Key 2020 Water Market Trends - Bottled Water Hydration

Key Bottled Water Hydration Market Trends

Key 2020 Hydration Treatment Systems Market Trends

Key Hydration Treatment Systems Market Trends

Key 2020 Irrigation Water Solutions and Systems Market Trends

Key Irrigation Water Solutions and Systems Market Trends

5. Key Global Municipal Water and Wastewater Trends

Market Segmentation - Municipal W&WW Market

Municipal Water and Wastewater Market Forecast

Expenditure Forecast by Segment

Expenditure Forecast by Region

6. Municipal Technology Outlook

Technology Segments - Snapshot

Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment - Water Treatment Technologies

Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment - Wastewater Treatment Technologies

Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment - Sludge Treatment Technologies

Municipal Process Control & Management - Smart Water Technology

Key Global Municipal Water and Wastewater Technology Trends, 2020

7. Key Global Industrial Water and Wastewater Trends

Market Segmentation - Industrial

Industrial Water and Wastewater Market Expenditure

Expenditure Forecast by Segment

Expenditure Forecast by Region

Expenditure Forecast by Industry

8. Industrial Regional Outlook

9. Industrial Technology Outlook

Technology and Chemical Segment Forecast

Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment - WT Technologies

Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment - WWT Technologies

Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment - ST Technologies

Key Global Industrial Water and Wastewater Technology Trends, 2020

10. Treatment Equipment Outlook

Treatment Equipment Breakdown

11. Irrigation Outlook

Market Segmentation - Irrigation

Irrigation Systems and Solutions Market

Expenditure Forecast by Segment

Expenditure Forecast by Region

Key Global Irrigation Water Solutions and Systems Technology Trends, 2020

12. Bottled Water Hydration Market Outlook

Market Segmentation - Bottled Water Hydration

Bottled Water Hydration Market

Expenditure Forecast by Segment

Expenditure Forecast by Region

Key Global Bottled Water Hydration Product Trends, 2020

13. Hydration Treatment Systems Outlook

Market Segmentation - Hydration Treatment Systems Market

Hydration Treatment Systems Market

Expenditure Forecast by Segment

Expenditure Forecast by Region

Key Global Hydration Treatment Systems Trends, 2020

14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart NRW Management

Growth Opportunity 2 - Smart Operation

Growth Opportunity 3 - Investment/M&A

Growth Opportunity 4 - Filter-as-a-service

Growth Opportunity 5 - Flavour Packs - Value add

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

15. Key Conclusions

16. Appendix

