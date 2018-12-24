Global Water Pumps Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Water Pumps Market By Type (Centrifugal & Positive Displacement), By End Use (Water & Wastewater, Building Services, Agriculture, Chemicals, Power, Oil & Gas, Mining, F&B & Pharmaceutical), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023







According to "Global Water Pumps Market By Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" water pumps market is projected to grow to $ 74 billion by 2023, on the back of rising demand for energy efficient pumps across different sectors such as building services, oil & gas and other energy intensive sectors coupled with rising urbanization, globally.Moreover, implementation of stringent regulations by governments in different countries, especially in F&B sector, and increasing demand for water pumps from pharmaceutical sector is further positively influencing global water pumps market.



Additionally, growing investments in construction sector in regions such as Middle east & Africa and supportive government policies such as Ganga rejuvenation policy in India and introduction of 13th Five year plan in China, which is focused on proper wastewater treatment, are further anticipated to fuel demand for water pumps across the globe during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in global water pumps market are: Xylem Inc, Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos Holding A/S, KSB SE & Co.KGaA, Sulzer Ltd, WILO SE, Torishima Pump Mfg.



Co., Ltd., Ebara Corporation, The Weir Group PLC, and Kirloskar Brothers Limited.



"Global Water Pumps Market By Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" discusses the following aspects of Water Pumps market globally:

•Water Pumps Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Type (Centrifugal & Positive Displacement), By End Use (Water & Wastewater, Building Services, Agriculture, Chemicals, Power, Oil & Gas, Mining, F&B & Pharmaceutical), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666294



