Global Wearable Medical Devices Technologies and Markets, 2019-2023 - Increasing Penetration of AI and Big Data in Healthcare to Create Smart and Adaptive Wearable Devices
The goal of this report is to evaluate the recent developments in the wearable medical devices market, including technology, growth drivers and industry challenges in 2017 and 2018, to estimate the market, and to provide revenue forecasts for the global market from 2018 to 2023.
This report includes a detailed study on the wearable medical devices market and technologies and an overview of the epidemiology of target diseases for which wearable technology is currently used.
The market is segmented into devices that are used for diagnosis and monitoring, therapeutic devices, rehabilitation devices and devices that are used for health and fitness. Market characterization and market estimations along with future forecasts are discussed through 2023.
The emergence of wearable technology has disrupted the healthcare industry in recent years, leading to increased adoption and market growth for wearable medical devices. These devices have an impact far beyond typical consumer uses like fitness and activity tracking and have penetrated the area of medical applications like diagnosis, monitoring and, to a certain extent, the treatment of chronic diseases. Convergence of wearables like smartwatches and activity trackers with medical-grade products has fostered the growth of smart technology in healthcare.
A wide range of wearable medical devices is being developed to address a broad range of ailments. Although these wearable devices are not yet a mainstay in the healthcare industry, a large number of medical device manufacturers have started adding wearable components to their product lines to address unmet needs in home healthcare and remote monitoring-two areas that are showing exponential growth.
Medical device companies, both industry giants and startups, are investing significantly in research and development (R&D) to develop innovative wearables that can manage a host of medical conditions ranging from obesity and sleep apnea to diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cardiac diseases, and even disability rehabilitation and the monitoring of progressive nervous system disorders like Parkinson's disease.
The increasing prevalence of diseases requiring round-the-clock monitoring is an important driver of the wearable medical device market and is expected to significantly contribute to the double-digit growth of the industry, especially taking into account the global increase in the geriatric population. Specifically, real-time activity and health tracking, remote patient monitoring, the convenience of home healthcare and a booming fitness trend are key factors behind this exponential growth. Technological advancements and attractive product features such as smartphone connectivity are also promoting the adoption of medical wearables.
Concerns such as data privacy, security, an uncertain regulatory landscape and the high cost of wearable medical devices may act as growth barriers, but market penetration and growth are predicted to continue during the forecast period due to the constant introduction of innovative devices to address healthcare needs and the continuous evolution of the industry to keep pace with the demand for effective and personalized wearable healthcare devices.
The wearable medical device industry is now in a stage of innovation to develop medical-grade devices that can easily be worn and integrated into everyday life by leveraging newer advancements in technology, making them smaller, lighter and less invasive. Continuous glucose monitoring devices and wearable insulin delivery systems have revolutionized diabetes management and are already rivaling traditional blood glucose monitoring and insulin delivery.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Coverage of how these devices monitor blood sugar, glucose, and chronic diseases like heart diseases, diabetes, and various other parameters and provide local processing, feedbacks and reports, communication capabilities, and easy & timely sensing abilities
- Evaluation of factors, such as a large number of ongoing projects and innovations in the healthcare and electronics sectors, the rising incidences of chronic diseases among all demographics, the growing capabilities, and the ease of use of medical devices
- A look at how the market faces certain drawbacks, such as high costs of devices, issues in reimbursement, and lack of awareness in the developing countries, such as India, Brazil, and Mexico
- Profiles of major players in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Atlas, Fitbit, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, and Omron Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background and Factors Affecting the Market
- History of Wearable Technology
- Design and Technical Considerations
- Ergonomics and Wearability
- Interface Design
- Safety and Reliability
- Sensor Design
- Power Consumption and Battery Life
- Data Acquisition
- Feedback
- Privacy and Security
- Integration with Smart Devices
- Market Drivers
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Lifestyle Diseases
- High Healthcare Spending and Economic Growth
- Technological Advancements and Innovation in Wearable Medical Devices
- Corporate Wellness Programs and Incentives for Users of Wearable Medical Devices
- Market Restraints
- Data Privacy and Security Concerns
- High Cost of Devices
- Slow Adoption in Developing Economies
- Regulatory Scrutiny
- Market Opportunities
- Demand for Home Care and Remote Monitoring
- Increasing Health and Fitness Awareness
- Increasing Penetration of AI and Big Data in Healthcare to Create Smart and Adaptive Wearable Devices
Chapter 4 Diagnostic and Monitoring Wearable Devices
- Introduction
- Ability to Target Chronic Diseases and Disorders
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- Stroke
- Hypertension
- Sleep Disorders
- Types of Diagnostic and Monitoring Wearables
- Key Products
- Vital Sign and Activity Monitors
- Cardiac Monitors
- Electroencephalogram (EEG) Monitoring Devices
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators
- Wearables for Fertility and Fetal Monitoring
- Sleep Monitors
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
- Ophthalmic Wearables
- Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Wearables
- R&D and Pipeline Devices
- Market Size and Growth Analysis
Chapter 5 Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices
- Introduction
- Target Chronic Diseases and Disorders
- Chronic Pain
- Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
- Bedsores or Ulcers
- Diabetes (type 1)
- Chronic Wounds
- Key Wearable Therapeutic Devices
- Pain Management Wearables
- Wearable Drug Delivery Devices
- Wearable Insulin Pumps
- Other Therapeutic Wearable Devices
- R&D and Pipeline Devices
- Market Size and Growth Analysis
Chapter 6 Wearable Rehabilitation Devices
- Introduction
- Target Diseases or Disability
- Peripheral Neuropathy
- Musculoskeletal and Bone Disorders
- Vision and Hearing Loss
- Types of Rehabilitation Wearables
- Rehabilitation Platforms for Professionals and Trainers
- Wearables for Post-traumatic Assessment and Post-surgery Monitoring
- Robotic Wearables and Non-invasive Limbs/Supports
- Wearable Joint Supports
- Wearable Exoskeletons
- Smart Hearing Aids
- Smart Glasses
- Key Wearable Rehabilitation Devices
- Products and Companies
- Other Rehabilitation Wearables
- Products and Companies
- Market Size and Growth Analysis
Chapter 7 Health and Fitness Wearables
- Health and Fitness Wearables
- Target Users
- The Health and Fitness Conscious
- Sports Professionals
- Patients
- Infants and Children
- Types of Health and Fitness Wearables
- Fitness Bands and Activity Trackers
- Smartwatches
- Wearable Baby Sensors and Monitors
- Skin Care Wearables
- Key Health and Fitness Wearables
- Muscle Activity and Performance Trackers
- Fitness Trackers and Smart Watches
- Baby Monitors
- Skin Care Monitors
- R&D and Product Pipeline
- Market Size and Growth Analysis
Chapter 8 Regional Analysis
- Introduction
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Spain and Portugal
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies in Wearable Medical Devices
- Introduction
- Wearable Artificial Pancreas and Kidney
- Smart Clothing
- Smart Glasses
- Sweat-Based Wearable Devices
- Smart Contact Lenses
- Opioid Overdose Detecting Devices
- Wearable Sensors for Parkinson's Disease
- Wearable Skin Sensors for Hydrocephalus
- Using Bio-Silk for Device Fabrication
- Harvesting Energy for Future Wearable Medical Devices
- Body Glucose as a Power Source
- Yarn Batteries to Power Wearable Clothing
- Electronic Tattoos
- Carbon Nanofibers
- Low Frequency Vibrations
- Other R&D Activities for Wearable Medical Technologies and Devices
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape and Market Strategies
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis
- Industry Strategies
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
- New Product Innovations and Launches
- R&D Activity
Chapter 11 Regulatory Environment
- Introduction
- Regulatory Environment by Region
- U.S
- Europe
- Japan
- Rest of Asia
Chapter 12 Reimbursement Practices
- Introduction
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
- ROW
Chapter 13 Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Technological Developments
- Social Developments
- Long-Term Outlook for Wearable Medical Devices
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- 270 Vision Ltd.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Accumed Systems
- Actigraph
- Adherium Ltd.
- Alivecor
- Aliphcom
- Alterg
- Apira Science
- Apple
- Archos
- Ascension Technology Corp.
- Atlas
- Axiobionics
- Babybe Gmbh
- Basis Science
- Biosensics Llc
- Bioserenity
- Biotronik
- Bioservo Technologies
- Biotricity
- Biovotion
- Bl Healthcare
- Bodytel
- Boston Scientific
- Brainmarc
- BTS Bioengineering
- Cambridge Temperature Concepts Ltd.
- Cardiomems (Subsidiary Of St. Jude)
- Chrono Therapeutics
- Cleveland Medical Devices
- Cloud DX
- Connectedhealth
- Corehab
- Cybernoid Technologies
- Dexcom Inc.
- Dorsavi
- Drgerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa
- Earlysense
- Empatica
- Endotronix
- Entra Health Systems
- Esight Corp.
- Evena Medical
- Everist Health
- Eyenetra
- Fatigue Science
- Feeligreen
- Fitbit
- Fitlinxx
- Frasen
- Garmin
- Gentag
- Gloreha (Subsidiary Of Idrogenet)
- Glucovista
- Goodlux Technology
- Ge Healthcare
- Halo Neuroscience
- Healbe
- Health Care Originals
- Healthwatchsystems
- Hocoma
- Hygreen
- Ihealth Lab
- Infobionic
- Impact Sports Technologies
- Insulet
- Interaxon
- Inteliclinic
- Intelesens
- Intouch Health
- Inui Health (Formerly Scanadu)
- Irhythm Technologies
- Isono Health
- Jan Medical
- Kinestica
- Kinsa
- Leaf Healthcare
- Mad Apparel
- MC10
- Medtronic Plc
- Meditouch
- Microsoft
- Mio Global
- Misfit
- Monica Healthcare
- Moov
- Moticon
- Motiv
- Mycardio
- Myontec
- Nemaura Medical
- Neofect
- Neurometrix
- Neurosky
- Neurovigil
- Newcare Solutions
- Nonin Medical
- Novasom
- Nuubo
- NYX Devices
- Omron Corp.
- Omsignal
- Orpyx Medical Technologies
- Owlet
- Panasonic
- Philips Healthcare
- Philosys
- Pixie Scientific
- Polar Electro Oy
- Preventice
- Prizm Medical
- Propeller Health
- Proteus Digital Health
- Qardio
- Razer USA Ltd.
- Reflectance Medical
- Rehab-Robotics (Member Of Vincent Medical Holdings)
- Remote Medical Technologies (Rmt)
- Rest Devices
- Rewalk Robotics
- Samsung Electronics
- Sano Intelligence
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Sense4Care
- Senseonics
- Sensible Baby
- Sensoria
- Siemens
- Sivantos
- Sotera Wireless
- Spintower
- Spire
- Sportline
- STBL Medical Research Ag
- Step Of Mind Ltd.
- Striiv
- Swipesense, Inc.
- Thalmic Labs
- Thync
- TMG-BMC
- Touch Bionics
- Turingsense
- Vancive Medical Technologies
- Vital Connect
- Vivalnk
- Vivosensmedical
- Wahoo Fitness
- Walkjoy
- Way Wearable
- Wearable Robotics
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
- Whoop
- Winmedical
- Withings
- Xybermind
- Ybrain
- Zephyr
- Zoll Medical Corp.
