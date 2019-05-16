Global Wearable Medical Devices Technologies and Markets, 2019-2023 - Increasing Penetration of AI and Big Data in Healthcare to Create Smart and Adaptive Wearable Devices

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Medical Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The goal of this report is to evaluate the recent developments in the wearable medical devices market, including technology, growth drivers and industry challenges in 2017 and 2018, to estimate the market, and to provide revenue forecasts for the global market from 2018 to 2023.



This report includes a detailed study on the wearable medical devices market and technologies and an overview of the epidemiology of target diseases for which wearable technology is currently used.



The market is segmented into devices that are used for diagnosis and monitoring, therapeutic devices, rehabilitation devices and devices that are used for health and fitness. Market characterization and market estimations along with future forecasts are discussed through 2023.



The emergence of wearable technology has disrupted the healthcare industry in recent years, leading to increased adoption and market growth for wearable medical devices. These devices have an impact far beyond typical consumer uses like fitness and activity tracking and have penetrated the area of medical applications like diagnosis, monitoring and, to a certain extent, the treatment of chronic diseases. Convergence of wearables like smartwatches and activity trackers with medical-grade products has fostered the growth of smart technology in healthcare.



A wide range of wearable medical devices is being developed to address a broad range of ailments. Although these wearable devices are not yet a mainstay in the healthcare industry, a large number of medical device manufacturers have started adding wearable components to their product lines to address unmet needs in home healthcare and remote monitoring-two areas that are showing exponential growth.



Medical device companies, both industry giants and startups, are investing significantly in research and development (R&D) to develop innovative wearables that can manage a host of medical conditions ranging from obesity and sleep apnea to diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cardiac diseases, and even disability rehabilitation and the monitoring of progressive nervous system disorders like Parkinson's disease.



The increasing prevalence of diseases requiring round-the-clock monitoring is an important driver of the wearable medical device market and is expected to significantly contribute to the double-digit growth of the industry, especially taking into account the global increase in the geriatric population. Specifically, real-time activity and health tracking, remote patient monitoring, the convenience of home healthcare and a booming fitness trend are key factors behind this exponential growth. Technological advancements and attractive product features such as smartphone connectivity are also promoting the adoption of medical wearables.



Concerns such as data privacy, security, an uncertain regulatory landscape and the high cost of wearable medical devices may act as growth barriers, but market penetration and growth are predicted to continue during the forecast period due to the constant introduction of innovative devices to address healthcare needs and the continuous evolution of the industry to keep pace with the demand for effective and personalized wearable healthcare devices.



The wearable medical device industry is now in a stage of innovation to develop medical-grade devices that can easily be worn and integrated into everyday life by leveraging newer advancements in technology, making them smaller, lighter and less invasive. Continuous glucose monitoring devices and wearable insulin delivery systems have revolutionized diabetes management and are already rivaling traditional blood glucose monitoring and insulin delivery.

The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Coverage of how these devices monitor blood sugar, glucose, and chronic diseases like heart diseases, diabetes, and various other parameters and provide local processing, feedbacks and reports, communication capabilities, and easy & timely sensing abilities

Evaluation of factors, such as a large number of ongoing projects and innovations in the healthcare and electronics sectors, the rising incidences of chronic diseases among all demographics, the growing capabilities, and the ease of use of medical devices

A look at how the market faces certain drawbacks, such as high costs of devices, issues in reimbursement, and lack of awareness in the developing countries, such as India , Brazil , and Mexico

, , and Profiles of major players in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Atlas, Fitbit, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, and Omron Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background and Factors Affecting the Market

History of Wearable Technology

Design and Technical Considerations

Ergonomics and Wearability

Interface Design

Safety and Reliability

Sensor Design

Power Consumption and Battery Life

Data Acquisition

Feedback

Privacy and Security

Integration with Smart Devices

Market Drivers

Growing Geriatric Population

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Lifestyle Diseases

High Healthcare Spending and Economic Growth

Technological Advancements and Innovation in Wearable Medical Devices

Corporate Wellness Programs and Incentives for Users of Wearable Medical Devices

Market Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

High Cost of Devices

Slow Adoption in Developing Economies

Regulatory Scrutiny

Market Opportunities

Demand for Home Care and Remote Monitoring

Increasing Health and Fitness Awareness

Increasing Penetration of AI and Big Data in Healthcare to Create Smart and Adaptive Wearable Devices

Chapter 4 Diagnostic and Monitoring Wearable Devices

Introduction

Ability to Target Chronic Diseases and Disorders

Obesity

Diabetes

Stroke

Hypertension

Sleep Disorders

Types of Diagnostic and Monitoring Wearables

Key Products

Vital Sign and Activity Monitors

Cardiac Monitors

Electroencephalogram (EEG) Monitoring Devices

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Wearables for Fertility and Fetal Monitoring

Sleep Monitors

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems

Ophthalmic Wearables

Other Diagnostic and Monitoring Wearables

R&D and Pipeline Devices

Market Size and Growth Analysis

Chapter 5 Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices

Introduction

Target Chronic Diseases and Disorders

Chronic Pain

Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Bedsores or Ulcers

Diabetes (type 1)

Chronic Wounds

Key Wearable Therapeutic Devices

Pain Management Wearables

Wearable Drug Delivery Devices

Wearable Insulin Pumps

Other Therapeutic Wearable Devices

R&D and Pipeline Devices

Market Size and Growth Analysis

Chapter 6 Wearable Rehabilitation Devices

Introduction

Target Diseases or Disability

Peripheral Neuropathy

Musculoskeletal and Bone Disorders

Vision and Hearing Loss

Types of Rehabilitation Wearables

Rehabilitation Platforms for Professionals and Trainers

Wearables for Post-traumatic Assessment and Post-surgery Monitoring

Robotic Wearables and Non-invasive Limbs/Supports

Wearable Joint Supports

Wearable Exoskeletons

Smart Hearing Aids

Smart Glasses

Key Wearable Rehabilitation Devices

Products and Companies

Other Rehabilitation Wearables

Products and Companies

Market Size and Growth Analysis

Chapter 7 Health and Fitness Wearables

Health and Fitness Wearables

Target Users

The Health and Fitness Conscious

Sports Professionals

Patients

Infants and Children

Types of Health and Fitness Wearables

Fitness Bands and Activity Trackers

Smartwatches

Wearable Baby Sensors and Monitors

Skin Care Wearables

Key Health and Fitness Wearables

Muscle Activity and Performance Trackers

Fitness Trackers and Smart Watches

Baby Monitors

Skin Care Monitors

R&D and Product Pipeline

Market Size and Growth Analysis

Chapter 8 Regional Analysis

Introduction

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain and Portugal

and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies in Wearable Medical Devices

Introduction

Wearable Artificial Pancreas and Kidney

Smart Clothing

Smart Glasses

Sweat-Based Wearable Devices

Smart Contact Lenses

Opioid Overdose Detecting Devices

Wearable Sensors for Parkinson's Disease

Wearable Skin Sensors for Hydrocephalus

Using Bio-Silk for Device Fabrication

Harvesting Energy for Future Wearable Medical Devices

Body Glucose as a Power Source

Yarn Batteries to Power Wearable Clothing

Electronic Tattoos

Carbon Nanofibers

Low Frequency Vibrations

Other R&D Activities for Wearable Medical Technologies and Devices

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape and Market Strategies

Introduction

Market Share Analysis

Industry Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

New Product Innovations and Launches

R&D Activity

Chapter 11 Regulatory Environment

Introduction

Regulatory Environment by Region

U.S

Europe

Japan

Rest of Asia

Chapter 12 Reimbursement Practices

Introduction

United States

Europe

Japan

ROW

Chapter 13 Conclusions and Future Outlook

Technological Developments

Social Developments

Long-Term Outlook for Wearable Medical Devices

