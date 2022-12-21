Global Wearable Patches (Healthcare/Sports) Markets Report 2022-2027: Connectivity of Patches Through Mobile Phones and Real-Time Analysis Fosters the Surge in Demand

Dec 21, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable Patches Market, By Technology (Connected v/s Regular), By Application (Monitoring, Drug Delivery, Diagnostics, Others), By End User (Healthcare v/s Fitness & Sports), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wearable patches market is expected to witness significant growth to 2027
Rising obesity observed around the globe and unhealthy living conditions are leading to the generation of chronic diseases and other serious conditions, for instance, diabetes and atrial fibrillation.
Wearable patches consist of sensors and actuators and are used for monitoring and early diagnosis of chronic diseases. Patches are used for monitoring, diagnosis, and ensuring timely drug dosage, which is aiding in the global wearable patches market growth.
North America is expected to dominate the global wearable patches market owing to the huge investments in addition to the presence of significant players for the market growth. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period owing to the rise in the disposable income among middle-class families, and rising demand for wearable patches.
Based on end user the market is segmented into healthcare and fitness, and sports. Consumers are becoming more concerned regarding their health and fitness. Constantly monitoring health and keeping track of calories using diet applications is aiding in the increase of the demand for fitness and sports-related wearable patches.
Also, connectivity of patches through mobile phones and real-time analysis fosters the surge in demand for the global wearable patches market.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze historical growth in market size of global wearable patches market from 2017 to 2021.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global wearable patches market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
- To classify and forecast global wearable patches market based on technology, application, end user, regional distribution, and Competitive Landscape.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global wearable patches market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global wearable patches market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for global wearable patches market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global wearable patches market.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global wearable patches market.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Sensium Healthcare Ltd
- Leaf Healthcare, Inc (Smith & Nephew, Plc)
- Dexcom, Inc
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc
- GENTAG, Inc
- LifeSignals, Inc
- VitalConnect
- Cardiac Insight Inc
- VivaLNK, Inc
- AliveCor, Inc
- Insulet Corporation
- iRhythm Technologies Inc
- Nemaura Medical Inc
- UpRight Technologies Ltd
Report Scope:
In this report, global wearable patches market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Wearable Patches Market, By Technology:
- Connected
- Regular
Wearable Patches Market, By Application:
- Monitoring
- Drug Delivery
- Diagnostics
- Others
Wearable Patches Market, By End User:
- Healthcare
- Fitness & Sports
Wearable Patches Market, By Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Kuwait
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
