Global Wearable Technology & Augmented Reality Market Outlook 2018-2023 - Drivers, Opportunities and Company Analysis

Wearable technology represents a relatively narrow range of form factors yet a very wide array of use cases for enterprise, industry, and consumer segments. One of the most important focus areas is Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) in which ease of use and convenience are extremely important factors for adoption and continual usage. Certain wearable devices are anticipated to be on the body at all times, serving the purpose of communications with other devices, which may be directly or indirectly within the control of the individual user.

This research evaluates the current state of the wearable technology ecosystem including devices, applications, and industry segments. It addresses wearables in consumer and business, key challenges, market players, and solutions. The research provides a view into the future of wearable devices, applications, and services. It also provides an outlook for the future of wearable technology and forecasts for the period 2018-2023.

This research also assesses AR, MR, and other immersive technology components, the AR/MR ecosystem, and competitive landscape. The report evaluates market opportunities for hardware, software, and services. Analysis takes into consideration market drivers and constraints such as potential regulatory implications. The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis including forecasts for AR/MR by major hardware components, software, services, semiconductor components, and more.



This research provides specific insights and recommendations for major ecosystem constituents including Advertisers and Media Companies, Artificial Intelligence Providers, Automotive Companies, Broadband Infrastructure Providers, Communication Service Providers, Computing Companies, Data Analytics Providers, Equipment Providers, IoT Suppliers and Service Providers, Semiconductor Companies, Smart City Systems Integrators, Social Media Companies, and Software Developers.



Key Topics Covered



Wearable Technologies: Devices, Applications, and Services Market 2018-2023



1 Introduction

1.1 Wearable Technology Perspective

1.2 Wearable Technology Market: Demand vs. Supply Side

1.3 Wearable Technology Market Opportunities

1.4 Wearable Technology Market Constraints



2 Wearable Technology Ecosystem

2.1 Wearable Technology Device and Application

2.2 Wearable Technology Industry Vertical

2.3 Wearables, BYOD, and Enterprise Cloud Environment

2.4 Wearable Technology Adoption Factors

2.5 Wearable Device and Data Access Factors

2.6 Wearable Technology Future

2.7 Wearable Technology Key Success Factor

2.8 Evolution of the Wearable Tech Ecosystem

2.9 Wearable Technology and Gaming

2.10 Wearable Technology and Advertising

2.11 Flexible Sensors and Nanosensors



3 Wearable Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts

3.1 Wearable Technology Market Forecast 2018-2023

3.2 Wearable Device Deployment Forecast 2018-2023



4 Company Analysis

4.1 Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

4.2 Guangdong BBK Electronics Industry Co. Ltd

4.3 Alphabet Inc.

4.4 Lifesense Group B.V.

4.5 Johnson & Johnson

4.6 Smiths Group plc

4.7 Roche Holding AG

4.11 Medtronic PLC

4.15 Amiigo

4.34 StarVR Corp

4.40 Leapfrog Enterprises Inc.

4.41 LG Electronics

4.42 LifeBEAM Inc.

4.43 Meta Company

4.44 Mio Global

4.45 Misfit

4.46 Monster Inc.

4.47 Motorola

4.48 Nike Inc.

4.49 NTT Docomo Inc.

4.50 Oculus VR LLC

4.51 o-synce

4.52 Actofit Wearables

4.53 Pebble

4.54 Polar Electro

4.55 Qardio Inc.

4.56 Recon Instruments

4.57 Reebok International Limited

4.58 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

4.59 ShotTracker

4.60 Sony Corporation

4.61 Soundbrenner Limited

4.62 Sqord Inc.

4.63 Suunto

4.64 Thalmic Labs Inc.

4.65 Timex.com Inc.

4.66 Tlink

4.67 Tobii AB

4.68 Vuzix

4.69 Weartrons Labs

4.70 Xensr

4.71 Zepp US Inc.

4.72 ZTE Corporation



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018-2023



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality

2.2 Augmented Reality vs. Virtual Reality and Merged Reality

2.3 Augmented Reality Value Chain

2.4 Market Drivers

2.5 Market Challenges

2.6 Augmented Reality Success Factors

2.7 Augmented Reality Investment Trend



3 Augmented Reality Ecosystem

3.1 AR Hardware vs. Software

3.2 Mobile AR vs. Dedicated Hardware

3.3 Marker Based Reality vs. Marker Less Reality

3.4 Mixed Reality and Reconfigurable Workforce

3.5 AR Application Landscape

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Competitive Landscape



4 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 Consumer Awareness

4.2 Compelling Applications and Services and Services

4.3 Business-to-Business Services

4.4 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics



5 Augmented and Mixed Reality Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Global Market Forecast 2018-2023

5.2 Regional Market Forecast 2018-2023

5.3 Augmented Reality Device Shipment Forecast 2018-2023



6 Company Analysis

6.1 Google Inc.

6.3 Meta Company

6.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.5 Seiko Epson Corp.

6.6 Sony Corporation

6.7 Qualcomm Inc.

6.8 Recon Instruments

6.9 Microsoft Corporation

6.10 PTC Corporation

6.11 Osterhout Design Group (ODG)

6.12 Apple Inc.

6.13 HTC Corporation

6.14 Niantic Inc.

6.15 EON Reality Inc.

6.16 Magic Leap

6.17 Intel Corporation

6.18 Facebook Corporation

6.19 Wikitude GmbH

6.20 Zugara Inc.

6.21 Blippar

6.22 Upskill

6.23 Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

6.24 Atheer Inc.

6.25 Marxent Labs LLC

6.26 Inglobe Technologies

6.27 ScopeAR

6.28 Catchoom Technologies

6.29 Prologue Immersive

6.30 Ubimax GmbH



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Equipment (AR, MR, and VR Providers)

7.9 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.10 Semiconductor Companies

7.11 Smart City Systems Integrators

7.12 Social Media Companies

7.13 Software Developers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/crsrbt/global_wearable?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wearable-technology--augmented-reality-market-outlook-2018-2023---drivers-opportunities-and-company-analysis-300674150.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

