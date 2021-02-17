Global Wearable Technology Market Report 2021: Market Review of Current Products and Technology Development - Forecast to 2031

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Wearable Technology 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wearables are body-borne computational and sensory devices which can sense the person who wears them and/or their environment. Wearables can communicate either directly through embedded wireless connectivity or through another device (e.g. a smartphone).

In-depth market review of current products and technology development in Smartwatches, sports and fitness trackers, sleep trackers and wearable monitors, Smart glasses and head-mounted displays (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers), military, Industrial and workplace monitoring, flexible and stretchable electronics, e-textiles and smart clothing, artificial skin, skin patches, wearable health alert and monitoring devices, Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), hydration and sweat sensors, wearable drug delivery, cosmetics patches, smart footwear, smart contact lenses, smart wound care, exoskeletons and hearables.

The data collected by the wearable device about the user or its environment is processed in a processing unit located locally or in an external server, and the results are ultimately provided to the wearer. Smart wearables may have control, communication, storage and actuation capabilities. The number and variety of wearable electronic devices has increased significantly in the past few years, as they offer significant enhancements to human comfort, health and well-being.

Wearable and mobile health monitoring technologies are important due to the rapidly aging global populations and the drastically increasing demand for in-home healthcare. Commercially available and near commercial wearable devices facilitate the transmission of biomedical informatics and personal health recording.



Body worn sensors, which can provide real-time continuous measurement of pertinent physiological parameters noninvasively and comfortably for extended periods of time, are of crucial importance for emerging applications of mobile medicine.

Advancements over the last few years in electronics have also led to the development of electronic (E-textiles) or smart textiles. Smart textiles and garments can sense environmental stimuli and react or adapt in a predetermined way.



This involves either embedding or integrating sensors/actuators ad electronic components into textiles for use in applications such as medical diagnostics and health monitoring, consumer electronics, safety instruments and automotive textiles.

In-depth product assessment including products, producers, functionalities and prices.

Global market revenues, historical and forecast to 2031 for wearable electronics, medical wearables, electronic textiles and smart clothing.

There is an increasing demand for wearable electronics from industries such as:

Medical and healthcare monitoring and diagnostics.

Sportswear and fitness monitoring (bands).

Consumer electronics such as smart watches, smart glasses and headsets.

Military GPS trackers, equipment (helmets) and wearable robots.

Smart apparel and footwear in fashion and sport.

Workplace safety and manufacturing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.1.1 The wearables revolution

1.1.2 Wearable market leaders

1.1.3 Flexible, stretchable, thin, and large-area form factors

1.2 What are flexible and stretchable electronics?

1.2.1 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.2.2 Flexible and stretchable electronics in wearables

1.2.3 Stretchable artificial skin

1.2.4 Organic and printed electronics

1.2.5 New conductive materials

1.2.6 Foldable smartphones and tablets

1.3 Growth in flexible and stretchable electronics market

1.3.1 Recent growth in Printed, flexible and stretchable products

1.3.2 Future growth

1.3.3 Nanotechnology as a market driver

1.3.4 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics

1.4 Innovations at CES 2021

1.5 Revenues and revenue forecasts, by wearable market to 2031

1.6 Investment funding 2020-2021



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 THE WEARABLE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS MARKET

3.1 Market drivers and trends

3.2 Recent developments

3.3 Key players

3.4 SMARTWATCHES

3.4.1 Recent innovations

3.4.2 Health monitoring

3.4.3 Main smart watch producers and products

3.5 SPORTS AND FITNESS TRACKERS

3.5.1 Wearable devices

3.5.2 Skin patches

3.5.3 Wearable sensors

3.5.4 Products

3.6 SLEEP TRACKERS AND WEARABLE MONITORS

3.6.1 Built in function in smart watches and fitness trackers

3.6.2 Rings

3.6.3 Headbands

3.6.4 Patches

3.6.5 Masks

3.6.6 Products

3.7 SMART GLASSES AND HEAD-MOUNTED DISPLAYS (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers)

3.7.1 Virtual Reality (VR) devices

3.7.2 AR headset and glasses

3.7.3 Mixed Reality (MR) smart glasses

3.7.4 Products

3.8 MILITARY WEARABLE ELECTRONICS

3.9 INDUSTRIAL AND WORKPLACE MONITORING

3.10 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

3.10.1 By product type, 2015-2031, billions USD

3.10.2 Global market for hearables, by product type, billions USD

3.10.3 Market share by product type

3.11 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.12 COMPANY PROFILES



4 MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE WEARABLES

4.1 MARKET DRIVERS

4.2 CURRENT STATE OF THE ART

4.2.1 Wearable medical device products

4.2.2 Temperature and respiratory rate monitoring

4.3 WEARABLE HEALTH MONITORING AND REHABILITATION

4.3.1 Companies and products

4.4 ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES

4.4.1 Applications

4.4.2 Nanomaterials-based devices

4.4.3 Materials

4.5 WEARABLE HEALTH ALERT AND MONITORING DEVICES

4.5.1 Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)

4.5.1.1 Minimally-invasive CGM sensors

4.5.1.2 Non-invasive CGM sensors

4.5.1.3 Minimally-invasive and non-invasive glucose monitoring companies and products

4.5.2 Cardiovascular

4.5.2.1 ECG sensors

4.5.2.1.1 Companies and products

4.5.2.2 PPG sensors

4.5.2.2.1 Companies and products

4.5.3 Pregnancy and newborn monitoring

4.5.3.1 Companies and products

4.5.4 Wearable temperature monitoring

4.5.4.1 Companies and products

4.5.5 Hydration sensors

4.5.5.1 Companies and products

4.5.6 Wearable sweat sensors (medical and sports)

4.5.6.1 Companies and products

4.6 WEARABLE DRUG DELIVERY

4.7 COSMETICS PATCHES

4.8 SMART FOOTWEAR

4.9 SMART CONTACT LENSES

4.10 SMART WOUNDCARE

4.11 WEARABLE EXOSKELETONS

4.12 MEDICAL HEARABLES

4.13 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

4.13.1 By product type, 2015-2031, billions USD

4.13.2 Market share, by product type

4.14 MARKET CHALLENGES

4.15 COMPANY PROFILES



5 ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES) AND SMART TEXTILES

5.1 MARKET DRIVERS

5.2 MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS

5.2.1 Conductive and stretchable yarns

5.2.2 Conductive polymers

5.2.2.1 PDMS

5.2.2.2 PEDOT: PSS

5.2.3 Conductive coatings

5.2.4 Conductive inks

5.2.5 Nanomaterials

5.2.5.1 Nanocoatings in smart textiles

5.2.5.2 Graphene

5.2.5.3 Nanofibers

5.2.5.4 Carbon nanotubes

5.2.6 Phase change materials

5.2.6.1 Temperature controlled fabrics

5.3 SMART CLOTHING PRODUCTS

5.4 ELECTRONIC TEXTILE PRODUCTS

5.5 TEMPERATURE MONITORING AND REGULATION

5.5.1 Heated clothing

5.5.2 Heated gloves

5.5.3 Heated insoles

5.5.4 Heated jacket and clothing products

5.5.5 Materials used in flexible heaters and applications

5.5.6 Stretchable E-fabrics

5.6 WEARABLE THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS

5.6.1 Companies and products

5.7 SPORTS AND FITNESS

5.7.1 Companies and products

5.8 FOOTWEAR

5.8.1 Companies and products

5.9 MILITARY AND DEFENCE ELECTRONIC AND SMART TEXTILES

5.10 FLEXIBLE AND WEARALE DISPLAY ADVERTISING

5.11 TEXTILE-BASED LIGHTING

5.11.1 OLEDs

5.12 SMART DIAPERS

5.12.1 Companies and products

5.13 AUTOMOTIVE

5.14 POWERING E-TEXTILES

5.14.1 Batteries

5.14.2 Supercapacitors

5.14.3 Energy harvesting

5.14.3.1 Photovoltaic solar textiles

5.14.3.2 Energy harvesting nanogenerators

5.14.3.3 TENGs

5.14.3.4 PENGs

5.14.3.5 Radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting

5.15 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

5.15.1 By product type, 2015-2031, billions USD

5.15.2 Market share, by product type

5.16 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.17 COMPANY PROFILES



6 REFERENCES

