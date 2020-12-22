Global Web Security Market Report 2020 with Competitive Positioning of 15 Key Web Security Vendors

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Web Security Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The most significant trend in the global web security market is cloud migration.



Enterprises are eager to transition to cloud-delivered solutions to reduce the cost and complexity of their digital defense. Cloud-based solutions allow organizations to seamlessly extend protection to mobile users and employees working from home, which has proven essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research highlights that web security vendors must continuously innovate to gain or sustain a competitive edge both from technological and marketing perspectives. This is largely because the global web security market is saturated and mature, making it is a highly competitive and crowded space populated by over 30 vendors. This report in the global web security market is an analytical publication that reveals the competitive positioning of 15 web security vendors. The companies' positioning on the report is determined by their Growth and Innovation scores.

Industry leaders that already demonstrate an unquestionable commitment to innovation and growth are recognized as best practice recipients. The publication also contains individual company profiles that provide an overview of each vendor's location and strength on the report as well as future steps the company needs to take to improve its competitive positioning.

Several factors differentiate them from the competition:

They leverage the cloud migration trend and meet customers' demand for easy-to-deploy scalable solutions. Competition in cloud-based web security requires substantial investment in hardware, data centers, and networking.

To be successful, a vendor needs to power its web security solution with real-time threat intelligence. This can be accomplished by collecting and analyzing security telemetry via a global network. Vendors that have a large number of clients and a strong research team are better positioned to collect and operationalize threat data.

Companies should address customers' demand for a comprehensive security platform. Market participants with a broad security portfolio ranging from network to endpoint protection have a competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

The Strategic Imperative

The Growth Environment

Companies to Action

Barracuda Networks

Check Point

Cisco

Contentkeeper

Fireeye

Forcepoint

Fortinet

F-Secure

Iboss

Mcafee

Sangfor Technologies

Sophos

Symantec, a Division of Broadcom

Trend Micro

Zscaler

Strategic Insights

Impacts on Key Industry Participants

Significance of Being on the Report

Empowers the Ceo's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

Analytics

