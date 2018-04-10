Global Weigh-in-Motion Market 2018-2023: Growing Market for Smart Transportation and Increasing PPPs

The weigh-in-motion (WIM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.88% between 2018 and 2023 to reach USD 875.7 million by 2023 from USD 572.2 million in 2018.

The government initiatives toward intelligent transportation infrastructure and need for advanced traffic congestion solutions and real-time information systems are the major factors propelling the growth of the said market. However, factors such as high cost and restrictive installation requirements of nonintrusive sensors and slow growth in the infrastructure sector are restraining the growth of the WIM market.

The weigh in motion hardware system makes use of several sensors and controllers to collect and transmit traffic data to the weigh in motion station. As weigh in motion site makes use of several sensors and other related hardware components, the market for hardware components is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The vehicle and other traffic-related information collected by sensors are fed to the weigh in motion controllers. Controller produces a daily data file that contains individual vehicle records, and the file is automatically downloaded at the main controlling center that tracks and analyzes the collected data on a regular basis. The growing application of WIM sensors and other traffic sensors is directly contributing to the growth of controller market during the forecast period.

WIM systems provide continuous, reliable, complete, and accurate traffic and weight data by making use of WIM sensors and other traffic sensors such as radar sensor, infrared sensor, thermal sensor, and LiDAR sensor. The information collected by these sensors are useful for intelligent transportation system (ITS). The growing market for ITS and increased government initiatives to promote ITS and smart transportation are expected to drive this market during the forecast period.

The weigh in motion market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Various countries in APAC, such as China, Japan, and Australia, have started recognizing traffic solution using WIM systems and traffic sensors to curb issues such as traffic congestion, automated toll, vehicle detection, traffic control, and traffic management. The market in APAC has high growth potential. The demand for WIM systems in APAC is significantly driven by the strong economic growth, rise in population, and rapid urbanization.

Moreover, the report profiles the key players in the weigh in motion market and analyzes their market ranking. The players profiled in this report are Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Q-Free (Norway), International Road Dynamics (Canada), Kistler (Switzerland), SWARCO (Austria), FLIR Systems (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Axis Communication (Sweden), and Raytheon (US), among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Weigh in Motion Market

4.2 Weigh in Motion Market, By Sensor Type, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

4.3 Weigh in Motion Market in APAC, By Application and By Country

4.4 Weigh in Motion Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Initiatives Toward Intelligent Transportation Infrastructure

5.2.1.2 Need for Advanced Traffic Congestion Solutions

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Real-Time Information Systems

5.2.1.4 Reduced Environmental Pollution

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost and Restrictive Installation Requirements of Nonintrusive Sensors

5.2.2.2 Slow Growth in Infrastructure Sector

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Market for Smart Transportation

5.2.3.2 Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Fusion Challenges Due to Multiple Sensors and Touch Points in Traffic Management Systems



6 Weigh in Motion Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 By Hardware

6.2.1 Sensor

6.2.1.1 Piezoelectric Sensor

6.2.1.1.1 Piezoelectric Ceramic Sensor

6.2.1.1.2 Piezoelectric Quartz Sensor

6.2.1.2 Bending Plate

6.2.1.3 Inductive Loop

6.2.1.4 Magnetic Sensor

6.2.1.5 Acoustic Sensor

6.2.1.6 Infrared Sensor

6.2.1.7 Image Sensor

6.2.1.8 Radar Sensor

6.2.1.9 Lidar Sensor

6.2.1.10 Thermal Sensor

6.2.2 Controller

6.3 Weigh in Motion Market, By Software and Services



7 Weigh in Motion Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vehicle Profiling

7.3 Axle Counting

7.4 Weight Enforcement

7.5 Weight-Based Toll Collection

7.6 Traffic Data Collection



8 Geographic Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 UK

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Russia

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Rest of Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 Australia

8.4.4 Rest of APAC

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 Middle East and Africa

8.5.2 South America

8.5.2.1 Brazil

8.5.2.2 Rest of South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Ranking of Players, 2017

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Product Launches

9.3.2 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations/Contracts

9.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.4 Expansions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Kapsch Trafficcom

10.1.2 Q-Free

10.1.3 International Road Dynamics

10.1.4 Kistler

10.1.5 SWARCO

10.1.6 FLIR Systems

10.1.7 TE Connectivity

10.1.8 Axis Communications

10.1.9 Raytheon

10.1.10 Siemens

10.2 Other Companies

10.2.1 Sensys Networks

10.2.2 Cross Zln

10.2.3 Intercomp

10.2.4 Efkon

10.2.5 SICK

10.2.6 Image Sensing Systems

10.2.7 Transcore

10.2.8 Reno A&E

10.2.9 LeddarTech

10.2.10 Roadsys



