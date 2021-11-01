Global Wet Wipes Markets Report 2021-2026 - Manufacturers Need to Focus on Increasing Production to Meet the Growing Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wet Wipes Market, By Product Type (Baby Wipes, Facial & Cosmetic Wipes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy, E-commerce, and Others), Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global wet wipes market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of communicable diseases like novel coronavirus. Increasing impact of COVID-19, affecting around 200 countries across the globe, has led to high demand for disinfectants like wet wipes.

Additionally, growing sense of personal hygiene and health consciousness among people is serving as an important factor for the growth of global wet wipes market. With sanitization as one of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of this global pandemic, the demand for wet wipes is anticipated to increase exponentially in the coming years.

Furthermore, the manufacturers are coming up with eco-friendly, multifunctional wet wipes which are gaining huge popularity in the global market. Wet wipes also come for male and female centric use, depending on their skin types. They not only disinfect but also remove dust and other pollutants from the skin. With multifunctional wet wipes been launched in the market, there is no hassle of carrying various wet wipes and tissues for different use.



However, the global wet wipes market might also face some challenges. Stringent government regulations and issue of disposal might limit the growth of wet wipes market. Also, the circulation of counterfeit products might hamper the profit share of original manufacturers.



The global wet wipes market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is categorized into baby wipes, facial & cosmetic wipes, hand & body wipes, surface wipes, others.

Out of these, the personal care segment accounted for largest market share in 2020 and is expected to hold its position during the forecast period as well attributable to the growing concerns regarding spread of COVID-19, which is making consumers use wet wipes at an increasing rate.

However, the demand from healthcare and other commercial segments is also anticipated to increase significantly. Therefore, the healthcare segment is anticipated to witness high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from hospitals, clinics and other diagnostic centers.



North America is expected to dominate the global wet wipes market owing to the increasing cases of coronavirus in countries like United States and Canada.

Additionally, high disposable income of consumers in the region is also playing a major role in driving the market as more consumers are able to spend on these disinfectants. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to undergo highest growth during he forecast period owing to the high demand for wet wipes from countries like China and India.



The manufacturers are focusing on increasing their production capacities to meet the growing demand for wet wipes. Additionally, the companies are also engaging in R&D activities to enhance their product portfolios and increase their global market share.

Major players operating in the global wet wipes market include

Wetnaps Ltd

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

M Co.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Unilever Group

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unicharm Corp.

ASHOK & CO. (PVT.) LTD

Global Wet Wipes Market, By Product Type

Baby Wipes

Facial & Cosmetic Wipes

Hand & Body Wipes

Surface Wipes

Others

Global Wet Wipes Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy

E-commerce

Others

Global Wet Wipes Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

