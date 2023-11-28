Global Wheeled Excavators Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $40.5 Billion by 2030 - Focus on Automation Amid Labor Shortages Provides the Cornerstone for Adoption

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wheeled Excavators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wheeled Excavators Market to Reach $40.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Wheeled Excavators estimated at US$27.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$22.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mining segment is estimated at 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Wheeled Excavators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Focus on Automation Amid Labor Shortages Provides the Cornerstone for the Adoption of Wheeled Excavators

Global Economic Update

Competition

Wheeled Excavators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Wheeled Excavators: Overview, Types & Technology Innovations

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Economic Slowdown & Inflation Takes Its Toll, It's a Muted 2023 for Wheeled Excavators in Commercial, Residential & Industrial Construction Sectors

As Inflation Takes Its Toll in the Form of Rising Cost of Construction Materials, Growth Outlook Weakens for all in the Commercial, Residential & Industrial Construction Value Chain: Global Prices of Construction Materials (In US$) for Q1 2022 and Q1 2023

Cautious Optimism Amid Challenges for the Mining Industry Brings Relief for Players in this Sector

Cautious Optimism & Attempts to Balance Risks & Opportunities Leads Mining Companies to Pursue Development of More Growth Options Through Mine Expansions: Global Mining Project Development Spending (In US$ Billion) as of the Year 2023

Healthy Government Spending on Infrastructure Development Bodes Well for Growth

Need to Build Resilient Infrastructure to Ensure Inclusive & Sustainable Industrialization Drives Government Budgets for Infrastructure Projects: Global Infrastructure Spending as a % of GDP for the Period 2016 to 2024

Global Road Construction Project Pipeline (In US$ Billion) As of the Year 2023 by Execution Stage

Focus on Sustainability & Carbon Footprint Management Drives Interest in Electric Wheeled Excavators

Global Movement Towards Sustainability Amid Suffocating Spike in Emissions Makes a Strong Business Case for Migrating Towards Electric Wheeled Excavators: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Machine Cost Reduction Storms Into the Spotlight! Here's How Operators are Strategizing to Save Money on Wheeled Excavators

Equipment Rental and Leasing Pose Stiff Competition to New OEM Sales

Integration of Telematics, a Key Technology Trend

Digital Technologies Make Their Mark on Wheeled Excavators

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 75 Featured)

Atlas Copco Group AB

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Company

Doosan Corporation

Escorts Limited

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd (JCB)

Kobelco Construction Machinery U.S.A Inc.

Inc. Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr International AG

Sany heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Volvo Construction Equipment

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

