Global Wheeled Excavators Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $40.5 Billion by 2030 - Focus on Automation Amid Labor Shortages Provides the Cornerstone for Adoption

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wheeled Excavators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wheeled Excavators Market to Reach $40.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Wheeled Excavators estimated at US$27.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$22.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Mining segment is estimated at 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Wheeled Excavators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Focus on Automation Amid Labor Shortages Provides the Cornerstone for the Adoption of Wheeled Excavators
  • Global Economic Update
  • Competition
  • Wheeled Excavators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
  • Wheeled Excavators: Overview, Types & Technology Innovations
  • World Brands
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • As Economic Slowdown & Inflation Takes Its Toll, It's a Muted 2023 for Wheeled Excavators in Commercial, Residential & Industrial Construction Sectors
  • As Inflation Takes Its Toll in the Form of Rising Cost of Construction Materials, Growth Outlook Weakens for all in the Commercial, Residential & Industrial Construction Value Chain: Global Prices of Construction Materials (In US$) for Q1 2022 and Q1 2023
  • Cautious Optimism Amid Challenges for the Mining Industry Brings Relief for Players in this Sector
  • Cautious Optimism & Attempts to Balance Risks & Opportunities Leads Mining Companies to Pursue Development of More Growth Options Through Mine Expansions: Global Mining Project Development Spending (In US$ Billion) as of the Year 2023
  • Healthy Government Spending on Infrastructure Development Bodes Well for Growth
  • Need to Build Resilient Infrastructure to Ensure Inclusive & Sustainable Industrialization Drives Government Budgets for Infrastructure Projects: Global Infrastructure Spending as a % of GDP for the Period 2016 to 2024
  • Global Road Construction Project Pipeline (In US$ Billion) As of the Year 2023 by Execution Stage
  • Focus on Sustainability & Carbon Footprint Management Drives Interest in Electric Wheeled Excavators
  • Global Movement Towards Sustainability Amid Suffocating Spike in Emissions Makes a Strong Business Case for Migrating Towards Electric Wheeled Excavators: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023
  • Machine Cost Reduction Storms Into the Spotlight! Here's How Operators are Strategizing to Save Money on Wheeled Excavators
  • Equipment Rental and Leasing Pose Stiff Competition to New OEM Sales
  • Integration of Telematics, a Key Technology Trend
  • Digital Technologies Make Their Mark on Wheeled Excavators

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 75 Featured)

  • Atlas Copco Group AB
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • CNH Industrial NV
  • Deere & Company
  • Doosan Corporation
  • Escorts Limited
  • Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • J C Bamford Excavators Ltd (JCB)
  • Kobelco Construction Machinery U.S.A Inc.
  • Komatsu Ltd.
  • Liebherr International AG
  • Sany heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
  • Volvo Construction Equipment
  • Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6alr6t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Anchoring Equipment Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $920.2 Million by 2030 - Bouncing Back of Railways to Expand Growth Opportunities

Global Anchoring Equipment Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $920.2 Million by 2030 - Bouncing Back of Railways to Expand Growth Opportunities

The "Anchoring Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Anchoring Equipment...
Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2030 - Wind Arena Witnesses Winds of Change with Turbine Standardization & Modularization

Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $27.9 Billion by 2030 - Wind Arena Witnesses Winds of Change with Turbine Standardization & Modularization

The "Wind Turbine Bearings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Wind Turbine...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.