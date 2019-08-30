Global Whiskey Market Analysis & Trends Report 2019: Increasing Demand for Premium Whisky
DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Whiskey Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Whiskey Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, lower product prices of malt whiskey and high production capacity and increasing demand for premium whisky.
Based on process, the market is categorized into column still distillation, pot still distillation and other processes.
Depending on product, the market is segregated into corn whiskey, malt whiskey, wheat whiskey, rye whiskey, blended whiskey, grain whiskey and other products.
Based on type, the market is divided into American whisky, Canadian whisky, cask finish, Irish whisky, Scotch whisky and other types.
By quality, the market is classified into premium, high-end premium and super premium.
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade.
By application, the market is categorized into processed, ready to eat food and sweeteners.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Regional Analysis:
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East
Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Rest of the World
- South Africa
- Others
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages
3.1.2 Lower Product Prices of Malt Whiskey and High Production Capacity
3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Premium Whisky
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Whiskey Market, By Process
4.1 Column Still Distillation
4.2 Pot Still Distillation
4.3 Other Processes
5 Whiskey Market, By Product
5.1 Corn Whiskey
5.2 Malt Whiskey
5.3 Wheat Whiskey
5.4 Rye Whiskey
5.5 Blended Whiskey
5.6 Grain Whiskey
5.7 Other Products
6 Whiskey Market, By Type
6.1 American Whisky
6.2 Canadian Whisky
6.3 Cask Finish
6.4 Irish Whisky
6.5 Scotch Whisky
6.6 Other Types
7 Whiskey Market, By Quality
7.1 Premium
7.2 High-End Premium
7.3 Super Premium
8 Whiskey Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 On-Trade
8.2 Off-Trade
9 Whiskey Market, By Application
9.1 Processed
9.2 Ready To Eat Food
9.3 Sweeteners
10 Whiskey Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 U.K
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 France
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Angus Dundee Distillers Plc
12.2 Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd
12.3 Bacardi Limited
12.4 Pernod Ricard
12.5 Brown-Forman
12.6 Constellation Brands, Inc
12.7 Diageo
12.8 Suntory Holdings Ltd
12.9 Asahi Group Holdings
12.10 La Martiniquaise
