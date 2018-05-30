Global White Chocolate Market Report 2018: Market is Expected to Reach a Value of US$ 18 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "White Chocolate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global white chocolate market reached a value of US$ 17.6 Billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2010-2017 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 18 Billion by 2023.
White chocolate is made with cocoa butter, sugar, milk products, vanilla, and a fatty emulsifier called lecithin that holds all the ingredients together. Among these, cocoa butter is the prime ingredient used in white chocolate which provides a subtle flavour. Traditionally, white chocolate is not considered chocolate' in proper sense as it does not contain chocolate solids or chocolate powder, which gives chocolates a bitter, tannic, and berry-like flavour. Rather, the quality of white chocolate is determined by its colour. Although, it is available in white, pale yellow or ivory colours, the latter two are considered superior as they tend to contain more percentage of cocoa butter.
As a result of its distinctive taste and properties, white chocolate is used in a number products such as snack-foods - chips, cookies, popcorns and cupcakes; beverages - milkshakes, coffee and smoothies; and cosmetic - wax, nail enamel and oil.
The report has analysed the global white chocolate market on the basis of distribution channels, covering super- and hyper-markets, convenience stores and non-grocery retailers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Chocolate Industry
6 Global White Chocolate Industry
7 Performance of Key Regions
8 Performance by Distribution Channel
9 Competitive Landscape
10 White Chocolate Manufacturing Process
11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12 White Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance
13 White Chocolate Manufacturing Plant: Project Economics
14 Key Players Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/89l4nr/global_white?w=5
