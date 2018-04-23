Global Wind Energy Equipment Logistics Market 2018-2022

Global wind energy equipment logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2018-2022.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing long-term revenues driven by long-term agreements in wind energy projects. Wind energy farms are covered under government premises and state department of energy. Wind energy projects are highly capital intensive and contribute to the country's economy.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing global oversized cargo transportation market. Developing countries such as China and India are witnessing humungous economic development which is leading to high industrial production and increased international trade. The increased international trade is the major factor for the growing demand for logistics for domestic and overseas transportation.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is country-specific regulations and selection of delivery route. The selection of an optimal delivery route is a key challenge in the transportation of oversized wind energy equipment such as turbines, nacelles, blades, and towers. Such equipment comes in odd shapes and parameters that need to be considered while determining the delivery route or developing a project plan.



Key Vendors

A.P. Moller-Maersk

BDP International

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV

Expeditors International

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TRANSPORTATION MODE

Segmentation by transportation mode

Comparison by transportation mode

Global wind energy equipment logistics market by road - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global wind energy equipment logistics market by sea - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global wind energy equipment logistics market by rail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global wind energy equipment logistics market by air - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity for transportation mode



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing long-term revenues driven by long-term agreements in wind power projects

Augmented demand for offshore wind projects

Increased use of multimodal transportation in wind energy projects



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

A.P. Moller-Maersk

BDP International

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV

Expeditors International



PART 15: APPENDIX



