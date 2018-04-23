DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Wind Energy Equipment Logistics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global wind energy equipment logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing long-term revenues driven by long-term agreements in wind energy projects. Wind energy farms are covered under government premises and state department of energy. Wind energy projects are highly capital intensive and contribute to the country's economy.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing global oversized cargo transportation market. Developing countries such as China and India are witnessing humungous economic development which is leading to high industrial production and increased international trade. The increased international trade is the major factor for the growing demand for logistics for domestic and overseas transportation.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is country-specific regulations and selection of delivery route. The selection of an optimal delivery route is a key challenge in the transportation of oversized wind energy equipment such as turbines, nacelles, blades, and towers. Such equipment comes in odd shapes and parameters that need to be considered while determining the delivery route or developing a project plan.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TRANSPORTATION MODE
Segmentation by transportation mode
Comparison by transportation mode
Global wind energy equipment logistics market by road - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Global wind energy equipment logistics market by sea - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Global wind energy equipment logistics market by rail - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Global wind energy equipment logistics market by air - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity for transportation mode
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing long-term revenues driven by long-term agreements in wind power projects
Augmented demand for offshore wind projects
Increased use of multimodal transportation in wind energy projects
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
A.P. Moller-Maersk
BDP International
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post DHL Group
DSV
Expeditors International
PART 15: APPENDIX
