Global Wind Tunnel Market 2018-2023: Development of New Generation of Supersonic and Hypersonic Aircraft and Missiles Attributed to Market Growth

The "Wind Tunnel Market by Solution (Products, Services), Alignment (Horizontal, Vertical), Application (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Racing Championship, Construction, Adventure Skydiving, Simulation), Air Speed & Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wind tunnel market is projected to grow from USD 2.61 Billion in 2018 to reach USD 2.88 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.01% from 2018 to 2023.
The growth of this market can be attributed to the development of new generation of supersonic and hypersonic aircraft and missiles.
Based on application, the wind tunnel market is segmented into aerospace & defense, transportation, racing championship, building construction & wind energy, adventure sports skydiving, and training & simulation. The aerospace & defense application segment is expected to lead the wind tunnel market in 2018. The growth of the aerospace & defense application segment of the wind tunnel market can be attributed to the increased use of wind tunnels for testing aircraft used for aerospace & defense application as these aircraft are generally exposed to critical climatic conditions
By alignment, the horizontal segment is estimated to lead the wind tunnel market in 2018. Horizontal wind tunnels includes aerodynamic, aeroacoustic and climatic wind tunnels used in various industries such as aerospace & defense, racing championship, transportation and building construction & wind energy.
By airspeed, the subsonic segment is estimated to lead the wind tunnel market in 2018. This segment is majorly driven by the demand for commercial aircraft and automotive testing services. Subsonic wind tunnels are also used in racing championship aerodynamic testing.
By solution, the services segment is expected to lead the wind tunnel market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the minimized Operation & Maintenance (O&M) costs of wind tunnels and easy availability of technical expertise to carry out their installation and maintenance.
By region, the Asia Pacific wind tunnel market is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2018 to 2023. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia are investing in indigenous development programs to manufacture various types of new and advanced aircraft for commercial and defense applications, along with the development of electric automotive vehicles. China has substantially increased its spending for the development of new and advanced systems for the aerospace & defense and automotive sectors.
This, in turn, is expected to contribute toward increased demand for wind tunnels and wind tunnel testing services in the country. Moreover, countries such as Japan, India, and South Korea are also spending increasingly for the development of rail, automotive, and marine infrastructures, which require wind tunnel testing.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wind Tunnel Market
4.2 Wind Tunnel Market, By Solution
4.3 Europe Wind Tunnel Market
4.4 Wind Tunnel Market, By Aerospace & Defense Application
4.5 Wind Tunnel Market, By Aircraft Subsegment
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Uavs Across the Globe
5.2.1.2 Development of New Generation High Speed Aircraft and Missiles
5.2.1.3 Increased Investments for the Development of Electric Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Costs Involved in the Installation and Maintenance of Wind Tunnels
5.2.2.2 Replacement of Wind Tunnel Testing With Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Testing
5.2.2.3 Restrictions Imposed By Fia on Wind Tunnel Testing Hours
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Use of Wind Tunnels for Adventure Sports and Military Training
5.2.3.2 Use of Wind Tunnels in the Construction and Wind Energy Industries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Issues With Correct Measurement of Airflow and Accurate Calibration of Sensors
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Industry Trends
6.2.1 Wind Tunnel Integration With Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)
6.2.2 Wireless Data Acquisition
6.2.3 Miniaturized Wind Tunnel Systems for Simulation and Testing
6.2.4 Flexible Wind Tunnel Walls
6.2.5 Automated Wind Tunnels
6.2.6 Big Data Analytics & Machine Learning Application in Wind Tunnels
6.2.7 Development of the Fastest Wind Tunnels for Testing Weapons
6.2.8 High Speed Data Acquisition Analysis
6.2.9 Real-Time Robotic Flow Visualization
6.2.10 Remote Health Monitoring and Key Performance Indicators Tracking Tools
6.3 Innovations and Patent Registration
6.4 Key Trend Analysis in the Wind Tunnel Market
7 Wind Tunnel Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Services
7.2.1 Testing Facility Services
7.2.2 Wind Tunnel Maintenance Services
7.3 Products
7.3.1 Hardware
7.3.1.1 Motor and Fan Assembly
7.3.1.2 Data Acquisition Components
7.3.1.3 Vanes
7.3.1.4 Diffuser
7.3.1.5 Test Section and Control Room
7.3.1.6 Others
7.3.2 Software
8 Wind Tunnel Market, By Airspeed
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Subsonic
8.3 Transonic
8.4 Supersonic
8.5 Hypersonic
9 Wind Tunnel Market, By Alignment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Horizontal
9.2.1 Open Circuit
9.2.2 Closed Circuit
9.2.3 Recirculation
9.3 Vertical
9.3.1 Open
9.3.2 Wall-To-Wall
9.3.3 Recirculation/Single Loop
10 Wind Tunnel Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Aerospace & Defense
10.2.1 Aircraft
10.2.1.1 Commercial
10.2.1.2 Military
10.2.2 Rockets & Missiles
10.2.2.1 Military
10.2.2.2 Space Launch Vehicles
10.3 Transportation
10.3.1 Automotive
10.3.1.1 Climatic Wind Tunnels
10.3.1.2 Aeroacoustics Wind Tunnels
10.3.1.3 Thermal Wind Tunnels
10.3.2 High-Speed Trains
10.3.2.1 Climatic Wind Tunnels
10.3.2.2 Aeroacoustics Wind Tunnels
10.3.3 Marine
10.3.3.1 Aerodynamic Wind Tunnels
10.4 Racing Championship
10.5 Building Construction & Wind Energy
10.6 Adventure Sports Skydiving
10.7 Training & Simulation
11 Regional Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 RoW
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Rank Analysis of the Wind Tunnel Market, 2017
12.3 Key Players in the Wind Tunnel Market, By Region, 2017
12.4 Competitive Situation and Trends
12.4.1 Contracts
12.4.2 New Product Launches
12.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
12.4.4 Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Boeing
13.3 Lockheed Martin
13.4 Aiolos
13.5 Aerolab
13.6 Horiba
13.7 Forschungsinstitut Fr Kraftfahrwesen Und Fahrzeugmotoren Stuttgart (FKFS)
13.8 Mahle
13.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
13.10 Rail Tec Arsenal (RTA)
13.11 Centre Scientifique ET Technique Du Btiment (CSTB)
13.12 Auto Research Center (ARC)
13.13 Ruag Group
13.14 European Transonic Windtunnel (ETW)
13.15 Aerodyn Wind Tunnel
13.16 DNW
13.17 BMT
13.18 Force Technology
13.19 Windtech Consultants
13.20 Calspan
13.21 Innovators
13.21.1 Tunnel Technologies
13.21.2 Foran
13.21.3 Skyventure
13.21.4 Storojirna Litvinov
13.21.5 Eagle Engineering Corporation
13.21.6 Aerodium Technologies
