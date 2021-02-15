Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trends and Drivers
Feb 15, 2021, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 136-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Onshore Wind Turbine O&M, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$22.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Offshore Wind Turbine O&M segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- B9 Energy Group
- GE Power
- Nordex SE
- One Wind
- Siemens AG
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S. A.
- Suzlon Energy Ltd.
- Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- Wind Prospect Pty Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Wind Turbine Operations and Maintenance Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 52
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cv5j7b
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets