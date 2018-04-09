The wind turbine rotor consists of turbine blades and a shaft. The rotor of a wind turbine is attached to blades. The rotor is connected to the generator, which converts mechanical movement to electrical energy.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global wind turbine rotor blade market to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of wind turbine rotor blades segmented by application into onshore and offshore.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Siemens Gamesa

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Sinoma Science & Technology

• TECSIS - TECNOLOGIA E SISTEMAS AVANÇADOS

• TPI Composites

• Vestas



Market driver

• Rise in consumption of wind energy

Market challenge

• High investments required for offshore projects

Market trend

• Increase in rotor diameter

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



