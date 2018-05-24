Global Wireless Chargers Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Wireless Chargers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wireless chargers market's CAGR is expected to be close to 20%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.
Global Wireless Chargers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is over-the-air wireless charging. With the growing need for devices to be placed on top of a Qi charging pad, vendors in the charger market are focusing on developing over-the-air wireless charging, wherein wireless signals are converted into electricity for charging tablets, smartphones, and other gadgets.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of the Qi Standard. The Qi wireless charging technology makes electronic devices and chargers from different manufacturers compatible with each other with the only criteria that both the device and charger need to fulfill the Qi specification.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is difficulty in replacing traditional charging cables. The extensive use of cables for charging smartphones, tablets, and even electric cars is a key challenge for the market.
Key vendors
- Energizer
- Powermat
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Samsung
- WiTricity
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
Segmentation by technology
Comparison by technology
Inductive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Magnetic resonance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by technology
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Over-the-air wireless charging
Use of wireless chargers for laptops
Increasing demand for wireless chargers in public outlets
Integration of wireless charging in electric buses
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Energizer
Powermat
Qualcomm Technologies
SAMSUNG
WiTricity
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gqwx3r/global_wireless?w=5
