Global Wireless Chargers Market Report 2018

The global wireless chargers market's CAGR is expected to be close to 20%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.



Global Wireless Chargers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is over-the-air wireless charging. With the growing need for devices to be placed on top of a Qi charging pad, vendors in the charger market are focusing on developing over-the-air wireless charging, wherein wireless signals are converted into electricity for charging tablets, smartphones, and other gadgets.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of the Qi Standard. The Qi wireless charging technology makes electronic devices and chargers from different manufacturers compatible with each other with the only criteria that both the device and charger need to fulfill the Qi specification.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is difficulty in replacing traditional charging cables. The extensive use of cables for charging smartphones, tablets, and even electric cars is a key challenge for the market.



Key vendors

Energizer

Powermat

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung

WiTricity

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Inductive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Magnetic resonance - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Radio frequency - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology



PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Over-the-air wireless charging

Use of wireless chargers for laptops

Increasing demand for wireless chargers in public outlets

Integration of wireless charging in electric buses



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Energizer

Powermat

Qualcomm Technologies

SAMSUNG

WiTricity



PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gqwx3r/global_wireless?w=5



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wireless-chargers-market-report-2018-300654459.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

