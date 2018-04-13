Global Wireless Gas Detection Market Report 2017-2021 - Oil and Gas Industry Experiencing Considerable Growth in EMEA

Global wireless gas detection market to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% during the period 2017-2021.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and related market alliances and partnerships are the trends that will gain considerable momentum during the forecast period. The key vendors in the global gas detection market are focusing on sustaining their competitive edge in the market through enhancing their market presence. Increased investments in new avenues of technology also play a significant role in business development. Many vendors are focusing on diversifying their existing product portfolio through M&A.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing investments in oil and gas pipeline projects. The oil and gas industry, which is the key end-user in this market, is experiencing considerable growth in EMEA. The import and export from LNG and other gas plants has increased due to high demand. This is mainly supported by the shift toward gas production activities by the oil production companies, as it is providing more yield than oil. The shale gas production is the major driving factor for the installation of new pipelines in the US. Apart from US, the other countries like Iran, Nigeria, Indonesia, India, and Russia are implementing key and mega projects with significant investments, which will positively impact the adoption of latest wireless gas detection products.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is malfunctioning and maintenance issues enhance operational expenditure. Taking predictive measures to arrest this malfunctioning of devices will ensure reduction in safety issues. For instance, in 2016, nearly 3.6 million units of smoke and gas detectors have been recalled in the US due to the anticipated risk that it could malfunction, which, in turn, can result in serious accidents.



Key Vendors

Dragerwerk

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

MSA

United Electric Controls

Other Prominent Vendors

Crowcon Detection Instruments

Pem-Tech

Sensidyne

Siemens

United Technologies

