Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Report 2018: By 2023, there will be 3.4 Billion Annual WSN Chipset Shipments Worldwide up from 1 Billion in 2018

For the past decade, Internet of Things (IoT) development has been limited by costs, reliability, range and network incompatibility. Today, these barriers to entry have been removed by wireless sensor networks (WSN) that have become a key differentiator for an increasing number of organizations. In fact, without an IoT strategy, enterprises are at a significant competitive disadvantage. WSN increases operational efficiency, scalability, asset visibility and creates vast amounts of data that provides new analytic insights on complex processes.
This is a diverse landscape where developers are using mesh networking, energy harvesting, beacons, location services, Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks, and multi-protocol chipsets to push the boundaries of WSN.
The publisher has covered these developments and their impact on the evolving IoT ecosystem for the past 15 years.
In this report, we focus on three primary WSN technology variations:
- Wireless mesh sensor networks
- Location-aware personal area networks
- Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks
By 2023, there will be 3.4 billion annual WSN chipset shipments worldwide up from 1 billion in 2018. Short range technologies such as 802.15.4, Bluetooth, WiFi and proprietary make up over 90% today but LPWA networks including Sigfox, LoRa and NB-IoT are increasing faster. Location services are another growing trend. Within the next five years, 3 in 5 of WSN chipsets will be used for location related services including proximity sensing as well as asset tracking and locating.
Based on thousands of interviews and surveys with executives across the whole IoT value chain, this report analyzes 45 WSN market segments including the current market forces, technology dynamics, market size and value system from chip to end user. Targeted at IoT developers, wireless component suppliers and IoT platform providers, this report is the product of ON World's ongoing research on WSN for over a decade.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Scope
3. Methodology
4. The WSN Ecosystem
- WSN Market Landscapes
- Short Range Wireless
- Fixed Wireless Sensor Networks
- Mobile Sensing
- Long Range Wireless
- Total Potential Market Sizing
- Trends & Developments
- Consumer Wireless Adoption
- Smart Homes
- Wearables
- Fitness Trackers & Smartwatches
- Health Monitors
- Smart Buildings
- Industrial, Agriculture & Logistics
- Smart Cities
- Others
- Bike Sharing
- Connected Cars
- Retail
5. Industrial WSN Survey Results
- General WSN Trends
- Adoption Stage
- Growing Deployments
- Expanding Network Sizes
- Fastest Growing Applications
- Wireless Mesh Adoption
- Current Protocols Used
- Preferred Standards Approach
- Most Important Features
- Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems
- Future WSN Applications
- Adoption Inhibitors
- Innovation Areas
- Strategic Investments
- Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN)
- LPWAN Awareness
- LPWAN Applications
- Product Development
- LPWAN Channels
- Market Impact
- LPWAN Disruption
- Future Projections
- Future Projections
6. Technology Dynamics
- Summary
- Multi-Protocol Chips
- IP Addressable Sensors
- Mesh Networking
- Energy Harvesting
- LPWAN Standards
7. WSN Technologies & Standards Developments
- WSN Technologies & Standards Developments
- IEEE 802.15.4
- IEEE 802.15.4e
- IEEE 802.15.4e Time-slotted Channel Hopping (TSCH)
- IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)
- IEEE 802.15.4g (Smart Utility Networks)
- Wi-SUN Alliance
- Industrial WSN Standards
- WirelessHART
- ISA100.11a
- WIA-PA
- Zigbee
- Zigbee PRO 2017
- Zigbee 3.0
- Dotdot
- The Thread Group
- WiFi
- Bluetooth Low Energy
- Bluetooth 5
- Bluetooth Mesh
- Bluetooth Beacons
- iBeacons
- EddyStone
- Z-Wave
- EnOcean
- Others
- Low Power Wide Area Network Technologies
- Cellular Based LPWAN Technologies
- 3GPP
- LTE-M
- NB-IoT
- Non-Cellular LPWAN Technologies
- Sigfox
- LoRa Alliance
- Weightless SIG
- ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)
- IP Smart Object Technologies
- IETF Standards
- IPSO Alliance
- Open Source WSN Initiatives
- IoT Open Source/Software Frameworks
- IETF Standards
- OpenSpecWorks
- Open Source WSN Initiatives
- IoT Software Frameworks
- Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF)
- UPnP+ Initiative
- Mozaiq Operations
8. Market Size Forecasts
- Methodology
- WSN Chipset Units, Moderate & Aggressive
- WSN Chipset/Module Revenues, Moderate & Aggressive
- WSN Chipset Units by Landscape
- WSN Chipset Units by Market Segment
- WSN Chipset/Module Revenues by Market Segment
- WSN Chipsets by Application
- WSN Chipset/Module Revenues by Application
- WSN Chipsets by Geography
- WSN Chipsets by Technology
- WSN Module/Chipset OEM Equivalent ASP by Market
- WSN Module/Chipset OEM Equivalent ASP by Technology
- WSN Chipsets by Topology
- WSN Chipsets by Frequency
- WSN Chipsets by IP Addressability
- WSN Chipsets by Product Design
9. Target Markets
10. Smart Home
11. Media Center
12. Buildings
13. Advanced Metering/Distributed Energy Resources
14. Industrial, Logistics, Agriculture Etc.
15. Smart Cities
16. Health & Wellness
17. Sports & Fitness
18. Smart Watches, Smart Glasses & Others
19. The Competitive Landscape
- Chipsets
- Product Segmentation
- Network Stacks & Modules
- Product Segmentation
- Software/IoT Platforms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g87tcl/global_wireless?w=5
Share this article