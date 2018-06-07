Global Wireless Sensor Network Market Report 2018: By 2023, there will be 3.4 Billion Annual WSN Chipset Shipments Worldwide up from 1 Billion in 2018

For the past decade, Internet of Things (IoT) development has been limited by costs, reliability, range and network incompatibility. Today, these barriers to entry have been removed by wireless sensor networks (WSN) that have become a key differentiator for an increasing number of organizations. In fact, without an IoT strategy, enterprises are at a significant competitive disadvantage. WSN increases operational efficiency, scalability, asset visibility and creates vast amounts of data that provides new analytic insights on complex processes.



This is a diverse landscape where developers are using mesh networking, energy harvesting, beacons, location services, Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks, and multi-protocol chipsets to push the boundaries of WSN.



The publisher has covered these developments and their impact on the evolving IoT ecosystem for the past 15 years.

In this report, we focus on three primary WSN technology variations:

Wireless mesh sensor networks

Location-aware personal area networks

Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks

By 2023, there will be 3.4 billion annual WSN chipset shipments worldwide up from 1 billion in 2018. Short range technologies such as 802.15.4, Bluetooth, WiFi and proprietary make up over 90% today but LPWA networks including Sigfox, LoRa and NB-IoT are increasing faster. Location services are another growing trend. Within the next five years, 3 in 5 of WSN chipsets will be used for location related services including proximity sensing as well as asset tracking and locating.



Based on thousands of interviews and surveys with executives across the whole IoT value chain, this report analyzes 45 WSN market segments including the current market forces, technology dynamics, market size and value system from chip to end user. Targeted at IoT developers, wireless component suppliers and IoT platform providers, this report is the product of ON World's ongoing research on WSN for over a decade.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary



2. Report Scope



3. Methodology



4. The WSN Ecosystem

WSN Market Landscapes

Short Range Wireless

Fixed Wireless Sensor Networks

Mobile Sensing

Long Range Wireless

Total Potential Market Sizing

Trends & Developments

Consumer Wireless Adoption

Smart Homes

Wearables

Fitness Trackers & Smartwatches

Health Monitors

Smart Buildings

Industrial, Agriculture & Logistics

Smart Cities

Others

Bike Sharing

Connected Cars

Retail

5. Industrial WSN Survey Results

General WSN Trends

Adoption Stage

Growing Deployments

Expanding Network Sizes

Fastest Growing Applications

Wireless Mesh Adoption

Current Protocols Used

Preferred Standards Approach

Most Important Features

Satisfaction with Current WSN Systems

Future WSN Applications

Adoption Inhibitors

Innovation Areas

Strategic Investments

Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN)

LPWAN Awareness

LPWAN Applications

Product Development

LPWAN Channels

Market Impact

LPWAN Disruption

Future Projections

Future Projections

6. Technology Dynamics

Summary

Multi-Protocol Chips

IP Addressable Sensors

Mesh Networking

Energy Harvesting

LPWAN Standards

7. WSN Technologies & Standards Developments

WSN Technologies & Standards Developments

IEEE 802.15.4

IEEE 802.15.4e

IEEE 802.15.4e Time-slotted Channel Hopping (TSCH)

IEEE 802.15.4k (Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks)

(Low Energy Critical Infrastructure Networks) IEEE 802.15.4g (Smart Utility Networks)

Wi-SUN Alliance

Industrial WSN Standards

WirelessHART

ISA100.11a

WIA-PA

Zigbee

Zigbee PRO 2017

Zigbee 3.0

Dotdot

The Thread Group

WiFi

Bluetooth Low Energy

Bluetooth 5

Bluetooth Mesh

Bluetooth Beacons

iBeacons

EddyStone

Z-Wave

EnOcean

Others

Low Power Wide Area Network Technologies

Cellular Based LPWAN Technologies

3GPP

LTE-M

NB-IoT

Non-Cellular LPWAN Technologies

Sigfox

LoRa Alliance

Weightless SIG

ETSI's Low Throughput Networks (LTN)

IP Smart Object Technologies

IETF Standards

IPSO Alliance

Open Source WSN Initiatives

IoT Open Source/Software Frameworks

IETF Standards

OpenSpecWorks

Open Source WSN Initiatives

IoT Software Frameworks

Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF)

UPnP+ Initiative

Mozaiq Operations

8. Market Size Forecasts

Methodology

WSN Chipset Units, Moderate & Aggressive

WSN Chipset/Module Revenues, Moderate & Aggressive

WSN Chipset Units by Landscape

WSN Chipset Units by Market Segment

WSN Chipset/Module Revenues by Market Segment

WSN Chipsets by Application

WSN Chipset/Module Revenues by Application

WSN Chipsets by Geography

WSN Chipsets by Technology

WSN Module/Chipset OEM Equivalent ASP by Market

WSN Module/Chipset OEM Equivalent ASP by Technology

WSN Chipsets by Topology

WSN Chipsets by Frequency

WSN Chipsets by IP Addressability

WSN Chipsets by Product Design

9. Target Markets



10. Smart Home

11. Media Center

12. Buildings

13. Advanced Metering/Distributed Energy Resources

14. Industrial, Logistics, Agriculture Etc.

15. Smart Cities

16. Health & Wellness

17. Sports & Fitness

18. Smart Watches, Smart Glasses & Others

19. The Competitive Landscape

Chipsets

Product Segmentation

Network Stacks & Modules

Product Segmentation

Software/IoT Platforms

Companies Mentioned



