Global Wood Coatings Market 2016-2018 & 2022: Focus on for Cabinets, Side & Deck, Furniture and Other Applications

The "Wood Coatings Market for Cabinets, Side & Deck, Furniture and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides a decisive view on the wood coatings market by segmenting the market based on resin types and application. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.
Key resin types covered under this study are acrylics, polyurethane, nitrocellulose, melamine formaldehyde and others. On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into cabinets, side deck, furniture, and others.
The regional segmentation includes the current and forecasted demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions are further bifurcated into various countries. This segmentation includes demand for wood coatings based on individual applications in all the regions.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Drivers of global wood coatings market: Renovations and remodeling
- Escalating increasing urbanized population
- The rise in new constructions.
Market Restraints
- Prolonged recession in some parts of Europe
Opportunities
- The emergence of new product developments and technologies and emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region
This report segments the wood coatings market as follows:
Wood Coating Market: Resin Type Analysis:
- Acrylics
- Polyurethane
- Nitrocellulose
- Melamine Formaldehyde
- Others
Wood Coating Market: Application Analysis:
- Cabinets
- Side and Deck
- Furniture
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Wood Coatings Market Dynamics
4. Global Wood Coatings Competitive Landscape
5. Global Wood Coatings Market Resin Analysis
6. Global Wood Coatings Market: Application Analysis
7. Global Wood Coatings Market: Regional Analysis
8. Company Profiles
- Akzo Nobel Coatings NV
- Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
- DuPont Coatings and Color Technologies Group
- BASF Coatings AG
- Hempel A/S
- Ashland Inc
- Arkema SA
- Sherwin-Williams Co
- ICI Paints
- PPG Industries Inc
- Dow Coating Materials
- The Valspar Corporation
- RPM International Inc
- Nippon Paint Co. Ltd
