Global Wood Coatings Market 2016-2018 & 2022: Focus on for Cabinets, Side & Deck, Furniture and Other Applications

The study provides a decisive view on the wood coatings market by segmenting the market based on resin types and application. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.

Key resin types covered under this study are acrylics, polyurethane, nitrocellulose, melamine formaldehyde and others. On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into cabinets, side deck, furniture, and others.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecasted demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions are further bifurcated into various countries. This segmentation includes demand for wood coatings based on individual applications in all the regions.



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Drivers of global wood coatings market: Renovations and remodeling

Escalating increasing urbanized population

The rise in new constructions.

Market Restraints



Prolonged recession in some parts of Europe

Opportunities



The emergence of new product developments and technologies and emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region

This report segments the wood coatings market as follows:



Wood Coating Market: Resin Type Analysis:



Acrylics

Polyurethane

Nitrocellulose

Melamine Formaldehyde

Others

Wood Coating Market: Application Analysis:



Cabinets

Side and Deck

Furniture

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Wood Coatings Market Dynamics



4. Global Wood Coatings Competitive Landscape



5. Global Wood Coatings Market Resin Analysis



6. Global Wood Coatings Market: Application Analysis



7. Global Wood Coatings Market: Regional Analysis



8. Company Profiles



Akzo Nobel Coatings NV

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

DuPont Coatings and Color Technologies Group

BASF Coatings AG

Hempel A/S

Ashland Inc

Arkema SA

Sherwin-Williams Co

ICI Paints

PPG Industries Inc

Dow Coating Materials

The Valspar Corporation

RPM International Inc

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pbltgv/global_wood?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wood-coatings-market-2016-2018--2022-focus-on-for-cabinets-side--deck-furniture-and-other-applications-300672509.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

