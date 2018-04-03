Global Workforce Management Product and Market 2018-2022 Featuring Aspect Software, Calabrio, Genesys, Intradiem, NICE, Teleopti & Verint Systems

It is expected that the WFM sector will continue to grow at a strong rate for a mature market. The number of WFM seats is expected to increase by 9% in 2018 and 2019, and by 10% in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The 2018 - 2019 Workforce Management Product and Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the contact center WFM market, the competitive landscape, product suites, technology, and innovation. It analyzes the service, business, and management trends that are redefining staffing paradigms, management practices, and how enterprises and their contact centers view and interact with their customers, prospects and employees. This Report provides an analysis of WFM market activity as well as 5-year market projections. It also explores back-office and branch WFM market opportunities and applications.

The WFM sector has never been healthier; most of the growth is from sales to contact centers, but adoption of WFM solutions is picking up in branches and back offices. The market is experiencing a major technology refresh due to the transition to the cloud and digital transformation.

The strong momentum in the WFM market is encouraging vendors to make substantial investments in upgrading their platforms and functionality, but changes to the underlying architecture, data models and databases will be needed to deliver NewGen real-time adaptive solutions, which are instrumental in the future of WFM. Besides the opportunity to transform and revolutionize WFM in contact centers, there is an even bigger opportunity to sell these solutions to back offices and branches.

Real-time adaptive capabilities will be instrumental in the future of WFM:

There is great opportunity to build a new generation of WFM solutions that are more closely tied to the routing engines of contact center infrastructure solutions. Strong sales momentum in the WFM market is encouraging vendors to make substantial investments in upgrading their platforms and functionality, but changes to the underlying architecture, data models and databases will be needed to deliver NewGen real-time adaptive solutions. Current-generation WFM solutions use algorithms to predict the future.

NewGen WFM solutions will use real-time adaptive capabilities combined with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the accuracy of forecasts and schedules. In the meantime, adding real-time adaptive capabilities to an existing WFM solution will dramatically improve the benefits by allowing the solution to adjust to changes as they occur throughout a business day.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Report Participation Criteria



4. Workforce Management Market Segments



5. Vendor Service Delivery Models

5.1 Service Delivery Definitions

5.2 Vendor Service Delivery Options



6. Workforce Management Functional Building Blocks

6.1 Core, Value-Added, Optional

6.2 Vendor High-Level WFM Suite Characteristics

6.3 Integration capabilities

6.4 Security

6.5 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics



7. Workforce Management Trends and Challenges

7.1 Workforce Management Trends

7.2 Workforce Management Challenges



8. Workforce Management Market Innovation

8.1 New Product Features

8.2 Future Enhancements



9. WFM for the Digital Age

9.1 Omni-Channel Forecasting

9.2 Algorithms

9.3 Omni-Channel Scheduling

9.4 Omni-Channel Customer Experience

9.5 Mobility

9.6 Globalization



10. Intraday Management and Automation



11. Shrinkage



12. Real-Time Adherence



13. Real-Time Adaptive Scheduling Bridges the Staffing Gap

13.1 What is Adaptive Real-Time Scheduling?

13.2 Adaptive Real-Time Scheduling? Intraday Management

13.3 Benefits of Adaptive Real-Time Scheduling

13.4 Adaptive Real-Time Scheduling Decision Framework

13.5 Vendor Adaptive Real-Time Scheduling Capabilities



14. An Engaged and Productive Workforce

14.1 Agent Self-Service

14.2 Time-Off Management and Work/Life Balance

14.3 eLearning/Meeting Management

14.4 Gamification



15. Planning for Long-Term Success - Strategic Planning

15.1 Vendor Long-Term Strategic Planning Capabilities

15.2 Hiring Management Capabilities

15.3 Workspace Allocation Capabilities



16. Back-Office WFM

16.1 Back-Office WFM



17. Workforce Management Market Activity Analysis

17.1 Validating Market Numbers

17.2 WFM Market Share Analysis



18. Workforce Management Market Adoption



19. Workforce Management Projections



20. Contact Center Workforce Management Competitive Landscape

20.1 WFM Vendor Summaries



21. Workforce Management Vendors and Solutions

21.1 Company Snapshot

21.2 Vendor High-Level WFM Suite Components

21.3 Packaged Solutions

21.4 SMB Offerings



22. Workforce Management Benefits and Return on Investment

22.1 Vendor WFM Benefit Categories

22.2 WFM ROI Analysis



23. Implementation Analysis

23.1 Implementation Process

23.2 Implementation Best Practices

23.3 Training and Professional Services

23.4 Maintenance and Support



24. Pricing

24.1 Premise-Based Price Range, by Solution

24.2 Premise-Based Pricing

24.3 Cloud-Based Pricing



25. WFM Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

25.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories

25.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer

25.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Categories

25.2.1 Product Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer

25.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Effectiveness

25.3.1 Product Effectiveness by Sub-Category and Customer

25.4 Customer Background and Insights

25.4.1 Customer Background

25.4.2 Top Challenges to Solve with a WFM Solution

25.4.3 Strengths of WFM Solutions

25.4.4 Product Enhancements

25.4.5 Additional Comments



26. Company Reports

26.1 Aspect Software, Inc.

26.2 Calabrio

26.3 Genesys

26.4 Intradiem

26.5 NICE

26.6 Teleopti

26.7 Verint Systems



27. Appendix: Workforce Management Vendor Directory



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cvv39v/global_workforce?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-workforce-management-product-and-market-2018-2022-featuring-aspect-software-calabrio-genesys-intradiem-nice-teleopti--verint-systems-300623612.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

