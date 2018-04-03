Global Workforce Management Product and Market 2018-2022 Featuring Aspect Software, Calabrio, Genesys, Intradiem, NICE, Teleopti & Verint Systems

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "2018-2019 Workforce Management Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
It is expected that the WFM sector will continue to grow at a strong rate for a mature market. The number of WFM seats is expected to increase by 9% in 2018 and 2019, and by 10% in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The 2018 - 2019 Workforce Management Product and Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the contact center WFM market, the competitive landscape, product suites, technology, and innovation. It analyzes the service, business, and management trends that are redefining staffing paradigms, management practices, and how enterprises and their contact centers view and interact with their customers, prospects and employees. This Report provides an analysis of WFM market activity as well as 5-year market projections. It also explores back-office and branch WFM market opportunities and applications.
The WFM sector has never been healthier; most of the growth is from sales to contact centers, but adoption of WFM solutions is picking up in branches and back offices. The market is experiencing a major technology refresh due to the transition to the cloud and digital transformation.
The strong momentum in the WFM market is encouraging vendors to make substantial investments in upgrading their platforms and functionality, but changes to the underlying architecture, data models and databases will be needed to deliver NewGen real-time adaptive solutions, which are instrumental in the future of WFM. Besides the opportunity to transform and revolutionize WFM in contact centers, there is an even bigger opportunity to sell these solutions to back offices and branches.
Real-time adaptive capabilities will be instrumental in the future of WFM:
There is great opportunity to build a new generation of WFM solutions that are more closely tied to the routing engines of contact center infrastructure solutions. Strong sales momentum in the WFM market is encouraging vendors to make substantial investments in upgrading their platforms and functionality, but changes to the underlying architecture, data models and databases will be needed to deliver NewGen real-time adaptive solutions. Current-generation WFM solutions use algorithms to predict the future.
NewGen WFM solutions will use real-time adaptive capabilities combined with machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the accuracy of forecasts and schedules. In the meantime, adding real-time adaptive capabilities to an existing WFM solution will dramatically improve the benefits by allowing the solution to adjust to changes as they occur throughout a business day.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Report Participation Criteria
4. Workforce Management Market Segments
5. Vendor Service Delivery Models
5.1 Service Delivery Definitions
5.2 Vendor Service Delivery Options
6. Workforce Management Functional Building Blocks
6.1 Core, Value-Added, Optional
6.2 Vendor High-Level WFM Suite Characteristics
6.3 Integration capabilities
6.4 Security
6.5 Dashboards, Reporting and Analytics
7. Workforce Management Trends and Challenges
7.1 Workforce Management Trends
7.2 Workforce Management Challenges
8. Workforce Management Market Innovation
8.1 New Product Features
8.2 Future Enhancements
9. WFM for the Digital Age
9.1 Omni-Channel Forecasting
9.2 Algorithms
9.3 Omni-Channel Scheduling
9.4 Omni-Channel Customer Experience
9.5 Mobility
9.6 Globalization
10. Intraday Management and Automation
11. Shrinkage
12. Real-Time Adherence
13. Real-Time Adaptive Scheduling Bridges the Staffing Gap
13.1 What is Adaptive Real-Time Scheduling?
13.2 Adaptive Real-Time Scheduling? Intraday Management
13.3 Benefits of Adaptive Real-Time Scheduling
13.4 Adaptive Real-Time Scheduling Decision Framework
13.5 Vendor Adaptive Real-Time Scheduling Capabilities
14. An Engaged and Productive Workforce
14.1 Agent Self-Service
14.2 Time-Off Management and Work/Life Balance
14.3 eLearning/Meeting Management
14.4 Gamification
15. Planning for Long-Term Success - Strategic Planning
15.1 Vendor Long-Term Strategic Planning Capabilities
15.2 Hiring Management Capabilities
15.3 Workspace Allocation Capabilities
16. Back-Office WFM
16.1 Back-Office WFM
17. Workforce Management Market Activity Analysis
17.1 Validating Market Numbers
17.2 WFM Market Share Analysis
18. Workforce Management Market Adoption
19. Workforce Management Projections
20. Contact Center Workforce Management Competitive Landscape
20.1 WFM Vendor Summaries
21. Workforce Management Vendors and Solutions
21.1 Company Snapshot
21.2 Vendor High-Level WFM Suite Components
21.3 Packaged Solutions
21.4 SMB Offerings
22. Workforce Management Benefits and Return on Investment
22.1 Vendor WFM Benefit Categories
22.2 WFM ROI Analysis
23. Implementation Analysis
23.1 Implementation Process
23.2 Implementation Best Practices
23.3 Training and Professional Services
23.4 Maintenance and Support
24. Pricing
24.1 Premise-Based Price Range, by Solution
24.2 Premise-Based Pricing
24.3 Cloud-Based Pricing
25. WFM Vendor Satisfaction Analysis
25.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories
25.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
25.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Categories
25.2.1 Product Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
25.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Effectiveness
25.3.1 Product Effectiveness by Sub-Category and Customer
25.4 Customer Background and Insights
25.4.1 Customer Background
25.4.2 Top Challenges to Solve with a WFM Solution
25.4.3 Strengths of WFM Solutions
25.4.4 Product Enhancements
25.4.5 Additional Comments
26. Company Reports
26.1 Aspect Software, Inc.
26.2 Calabrio
26.3 Genesys
26.4 Intradiem
26.5 NICE
26.6 Teleopti
26.7 Verint Systems
27. Appendix: Workforce Management Vendor Directory
