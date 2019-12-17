Global Wound Care Market Report 2019: Analysis and Outlook (2015-2023)

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Opportunities in Wound Care Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for wound care and management technologies:

Current Market Size & Forecast

Competitive Landscape

Supplier Revenues & Market Shares

Current & Emerging Technologies

Market Trends & Opportunities

Plus More

Competitors Covered:

3M

Acelity

B. Braun

Baxter

Becton Dickinson /Bard

/Bard Coloplast

ConvaTec

Cryolife

CSL Ltd.

Hartmann Group

Integra Lifesciences

Integra/Derma Sciences

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Molynlycke

Pfizer

Sanofi Aventis/Genzyme

Smith & Nephew

Takeda/Nycomed

Urgo Medical

Others

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Market by Clinical Application

Market by Geography

Suppliers

Markets by Technology

Wound Care

1. Wound Closure

1.1 Sutures

1.2 Staplers & Staples

1.3 Surgical Sealants and Glues

1.4 Femoral/Vascular Closure Devices

1.5 Other Wound Closure Products

1.6 Supplier Shares



2 Advanced Wound Management

2.1 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

2.2 Advanced Dressings

2.3 Supplier Shares

2.4 Market by Geography



List of Exhibits

Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023

Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018

Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023

Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018



Exhibit 1: Wound Management Products, Global Markets by Major Type, 2017-2023

Exhibit 2: Wound Closure Products, Global Markets by Major Type, 2017-2023

Exhibit 3: Global Sutures and Stapling Systems Market, Supplier Shares by Product Type, 2018

Exhibit 4: Overview of Surgical Sealant and Glue Technologies

Exhibit 5: Surgical Sealants & Glues, Global Market by Major Type, 2017-2023

Exhibit 6: Global Surgical Sealants & Glues Market, Supplier Shares, 2018

Exhibit 7: Advanced Wound Management, Global Market by Major Product Type, 2017-2023

Exhibit 8: Types of Moist Dressings

Exhibit 9: Selected Types of Active Dressings

Exhibit 10: Advanced Dressings, Global Market by Major Type, 2017-2023

Exhibit 11: Global Advanced Wound Management Market, Supplier Shares, 2018



