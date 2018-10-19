Global Wound Closure Product Market Analysis 2012-2018 & Forecast 2018-2024 with 2017 as the Base year

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Wound Closure Product by Product, by Application, Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2018-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wound Closure Product market report provides analysis for the period 2012 - 2024, wherein the period from 2018 -2024 is the forecast period and 2017 as base year.



The market study projects an estimated market growth with a CAGR over 5.4% during 2018-2024 in terms of value. The market is expected to reach around USD 15,501 Million by 2024. The market growth is driven by a number of factors such as growth in aging population, increase in the number of surgeries and growing road accident cases. Moreover, increased burn cases across the globe and growing incidence of chronic wounds is also impacting the demand for the market.



The report exhibits the analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market and their impact on the market forecast. The wound closure products are prevalent for the treatment of lacerations, injuries and to treat surgical and chronic wounds during and after surgical procedures. This create demands for innovative and more effective or effortless products among the users within the market. Thus, the report gives detailed description on the strategic developments carried out by the key players in the market to substantiate the revolution happening for the wound closure products.



The report also features the competitive benchmarking of key players, competitive analysis of the global wound closure product market that covers business overview, product & service offerings, new product launches and mergers & acquisitions.



The key findings of the report Global Wound closure product Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024 are:

North America led the global wound closure products market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR over 6.4% during the anticipated period

market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR over 6.5% during the period 2018 - 2024 Based on type, sutures generated the largest revenue in the global wound closure products market in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the expected period

Cardiovascular surgeries segment was the largest application area of wound closure products in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the period 2018 - 2024

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Scope and Methodology

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology and Sources



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.2. Research Summary



3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Factors Driving the Demand of the Market and its Impact on Market Forecast

3.2.1. Growth in aging population

3.2.2. Growth in the number of surgeries

3.2.3. Growth in the number of road accidents

3.2.4. Growing burn cases

3.2.5. Growing incidence of chronic wounds

3.2.6. Summary of the influence of drivers on market forecast

3.3. Factors Restraining the Market to grow and its Influence on Market Forecast

3.3.1. Expensive wound closure products

3.3.2. Need for advanced technical skills for the usage of wound closure products

3.3.3. Availability of substitutes of wound closure products

3.3.4. Summary of the influence of restraints on market forecast



4. Global Wound Closure Products Market Size and Forecast (2012-2024)

4.1. Global Wound Closure Products Market, by Type

4.2. Global Wound Closure Products Market, by Application

4.3. Global Wound Closure Products Market, by Region



5. Global Wound Closure Products Market, by various segments

5.1. Sutures Market

5.1.1. Global sutures market segmentation

5.1.1.1. Absorbable sutures

5.1.1.2. Non-absorbable sutures

5.1.2. Global sutures market, by region

5.2. Hemostats Market

5.2.1. Global hemostats market, by type

5.2.1.1. Thrombin-based hemostats

5.2.1.2. Oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats

5.2.1.3. Combination hemostats

5.2.1.4. Gelatin-based hemostats

5.2.1.5. Collagen-based hemostats

5.2.2. Global hemostats market, by region

5.3. Surgical Staples Market

5.3.1. Global surgical staples market, by region

5.4. Adhesives and Tissue Sealants Market

5.4.1. Global adhesives and tissue sealants market, by type

5.4.1.1. Fibrin sealants

5.4.1.2. Collagen-based sealants

5.4.1.3. Cyanoacrylate-based sealants

5.4.1.4. Synthetic polymer-based sealants

5.4.1.5. Albumin & glutraldehyde-based sealants

5.4.2. Global adhesives and tissue sealants market, by region

5.5. Wound Closure Strips Market

5.5.1. Global wound closure strips market, by region



6. Global Wound Closure Products Market, by Application

6.1. Wound Closure Products Market for Cardiovascular Surgeries

6.2. Wound Closure Products Market for General Surgeries

6.3. Wound Closure Products Market for Gynecological Surgeries

6.4. Wound Closure Products Market for Orthopedic Surgeries

6.5. Wound Closure Products Market for Ophthalmic Surgeries



7. Global Wound Closure Products Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Porter's Five Forces of Competitive Position Analysis

8.2. Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players in the Global Wound Closure Products Market



9. Company Profiles and Strategic Developments



3M Company

Company Medtronic plc

Smith & Nephew plc

CryoLife Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x6k29l/global_wound?w=5

