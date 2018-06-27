Global Wound Debridement Market Report 2018 by Product, Method, Wound Type, and End-User - Forecast to 2023

The global wound debridement market is expected to reach USD 1,041 Million by 2023 from USD 702 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.2%. Factors such as rising incidence of diabetes & associated wounds, growing aging population, rising incidence of burn injuries, and growing awareness programs for wound care treatment and management are driving the growth of the wound debridement market.

The global wound debridement market is segmented by product, wound type, method, end user, and region. Based on products, the wound debridement market is segmented into gels, ointments & creams, surgical devices, ultrasound devices, mechanical debridement pads, medical gauzes, and other wound debridement products. Of all these product segments, gels accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The large share of this market segment can primarily be attributed to the wide range of advantages associated with the use of gels. Gels are safe and effective, do not cause inflammation, and remove necrotic tissue from wounds.

Based on wound type, the wound debridement market has been segmented into venous leg ulcers (VLUs), diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), pressure ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, burns, and other wounds. The VLUs segment is expected to offer growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing patient pool for the condition. Apart from this, the DFUs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes globally.

Based on end user, the wound debridement market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. In 2018, the hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. The availability of infrastructure and the presence of skilled professionals in hospitals are the major driving factors for this segment.

The global wound debridement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global wound debridement market in the forecast period. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the presence of a large patient population and increasing awareness regarding advanced healthcare products.

Smith & Nephew (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast (Denmark), Misonix (US), ConvaTec (UK), Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany), DeRoyal Industries (US), Medline Industries (US), Mlnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), and Integra LifeSciences (US) have been identified as key players in this market. These companies have broad product portfolios with comprehensive features. These leaders also have products for all end users in this market, a strong geographical presence, and a focus on continuous product innovation.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast

Convatec Group

Deroyal Industries

Integra Lifesciences

Lohmann & Rauscher

Medline Industries

Misonix

Mlnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew

Welcare Industries

