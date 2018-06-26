Global Yacht Industry Strategic Market Report 2018: Luxury Car Brands & Aerospace Companies Foray into Superyacht Vertical

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Yacht Industry - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, China, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Yacht Industry in US$ Million.
The report profiles 214 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Azimut Benetti
- Baglietto s.p.a
- Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH
- BENETEAU
- Brunswick Corporation
- Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited
- Christensen Shipyards Ltd.
- Dyna Craft Ltd.
- Feadship
- Ferretti S.p.a
- FIPA Group
- Fr. Lrssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG
- Blohm+Voss Shipyards
- HanseYachts AG
- Horizon Yacht Company
- Kingship Marine Limited
- Oceanco
- Overmarine Group
- Perini Navi S.p.a
- Princess Yachts International Plc
- Sanlorenzo S.p.a
- Shanghai Double Happiness Yacht Co., Ltd
- Sunbird Yacht Co., Ltd.
- Sunrise Yachts
- Sunseeker International
- Trinity Yachts
- Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Yachts: Floating Luxuries and More!
Key Trends in Yachting Industry
In a Nutshell
Yacht Industry to Benefit from the Increasing Wealth of UHNW Individuals
Yachting: A Leisure Activity for Billionaires
Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Yacht Sales
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
China Evolves into Fastest Growing Market for Yachts
Yachting Set to Make Substantial Gains in Developing Regions
Decoding the Yacht Customer in Developing Markets
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Growth
Positive Tide in Global Ship & Boat Building Sector Generates Opportunities
Competitive Scenario
European Players Dominate the Global Yacht Market
American Companies Aim to Expand Operations
Asian Yacht Builders Emerge in the Market
M&A Activity
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Rising Demand for Superyachts Triggers Stellar Growth
Steady Growth in Superyacht Sales
Superyachts: New Orders and Build Projects
Superyachts Continue to Get Bigger!
Toys & Accessories Enhance the Entertainment Quotient in Superyachts
Additional Thrust on Advanced Safety & Security Features
Luxury Car Brands & Aerospace Companies Foray into Superyacht Vertical
Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Yacht Market Expansion
Established Image of Yacht Chartering in Luxury Vacations Fuels Growth
Yacht Owners Warm up to Chartering
Yacht Customers Largely Brand Oriented
Democratization of Luxury: A Key Influencing Factor for Luxury Yachts Market
Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
Aging Population
A Barrier to Growth?
Sailing Yachts for Luxury Yacht Charter Experience
Motor Yachts Dominate the Scenario
Solar Yachts: An Ideal Alternative to Diesel Engine-Power Yachts
Support Yachts Find Favor
Sports Yachts: The Latest Design Trend
Straight Line Yachts Find Favor
Promising Opportunities for Little Ships
Wave of Innovations & Novel Design Elements Entice New Yacht Buyers
Hybrid Propulsion Systems
Hydrofoils Technology
Nature-Inspired Designs & Colors
Innovative Eco-Friendly Features
Design Changes Influence Performance Yachts Market
Carbon Fiber: Emerging as a Preferred Material for Yachts
Composites Demand in Boat Building: On the Rise
Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry
Marinas Look to Address Shortage of Berths for Megayachts
Online Marketing Gradually Gains Momentum among Suppliers
US and European Yacht Brokerage Market
A Synopsis
Environmental Regulations: An Overview
MARPOL Regulation 12A
Delay in Adoption of IMO's Stringent Emissions Ballast Water Convention
3. INTRODUCTION TO YACHTS
Yachting
An Introduction
Yacht
A Definition
Yacht Ensign
Yacht Construction
Classification of Yachts
Sailing Yachts
Day Sailing Yachts
Weekender Yachts
Cruising Yachts
Luxury Sailing Yachts
Racing Yachts
Motor Yachts
Luxury Yachts
Superyacht
A Unique Industry
Yacht Chartering
Yacht Marina
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Aston Martin Unveils Neptune Personal Submarine for Superyachts
Horizon Yacht to Unveil FD Series Yachts in the US
Horizon Yacht Rolls Out Horizon RP110 Yacht
Lrssen Rolls Out Aurora
Baglietto Introduces ANDIAMO
Overmarine Group Unveils Mangusta Oceano 42
Benetti Unveils Full Custom M/Y Seasense Yacht
Benetti Introduces Se77antasette
Benetti Introduces M/Y Lady Lilian
Benetti Rolls Out BF104 M/Y Lejos 3 Superyacht
Ferretti Launches Navetta 33 Superyacht
Dynamiq Unveils Porsche's GTT 115 Superyacht
CRN Unveils MY Superconero
Baltic Yachts Rolls Out Baltic 175 Pink Gin VI
Sarp Yachts New XSR Hybrid Yachts
Gulf Craft to Unveil the Majesty 122 (M/Y Ghost II) in Australia
Horizon Yachts V68 V Series Yacht
Dyna Craft Unveils D32 Yacht
Oceanco Unveils AMARA Yacht
Fipa Group Introduces Maiora 36 Superyacht
Oceanco Unveils Y715 Motoryacht
Horizon Yachts Launches Horizon E88 Skylounge Motoryacht
Horizon Yachts Launches Horizon E98 Motoryacht Model
Ferretti Group Introduces Navetta 37 Long Maxi Yacht
Ferretti Group Introduces Ferretti Yachts 850
Horizon Yachts Introduces E75 Motoryacht
Overmarine Group Unveils Mangusta Oceano 42 Yacht
Horizon Yachts Introduces E56XO Sport Yacht
Mercedes-Benz Launches Arrow460-Granturismo Luxury Motor Yacht
Bilgin Yachts Introduces Giaola-Lu Superyacht
Kleven Verft Rolls Out Superyacht in Norway
Feadship Unveils 34-Metre Motoryacht
Horizon Yachts Introduces E62 Open Bridge Motoryacht
Horizon Yachts Unveils Horizon E56XO Sport Yacht for Australian Market
Horizon Yachts Introduces Horizon FD85 Fast Displacement Motoryacht
Sunseeker to Unveil 131 Yacht
Ferretti Unveils Custom Line Navetta 28 for Asia-Pacific Markets
Ferretti Unveils Riva 76' Perseo Yacht
Horizon Yachts Introduces E88 Open Bridge Motoryacht
Horizon Yachts Unveils E88 Open Flybridge Motoryacht
Ferretti Launches Ferretti Yachts 550
Ferretti Introduces Pershing 108 Maxi Yacht
Horizon Yachts Launches E88 Skylounge Motoryacht
Sanlorenzo Launches Scorpion Charter Superyacht
Overmarine Group Launches Mangusta 132 Model
Overmarine Group Launches Second Unit of Mangusta 110 Series
Horizon Yachts Introduces Horizon V80 Cockpit Skylounge Motoryacht
Tankoa Yachts Unveils Project S693 Superyacht
Feadship Introduces Savannah Superyacht
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Sea Ray Teams Up with Simrad
Baglietto and CCN Launch New Headquarters in the US
Brunswick Relocates Headquarters
Brunswick Collaborates with TechNexus
Aurelius Equity to Acquire Majority Stake in Privilge Marine
Fenix Snaps UP Perini Navi Group
Genting Group Snaps Up Wider Yachts
Perini Navi to Shut Down Picchiotti
Azimut Benetti Snaps Up Entire Stake in Fraser Yachts
QInvest Snaps Up OneOcean Port Vell
Brunswick Acquires Lankhorst Taselaar
Brunswick to Close Joinville Facility in Brazil
Brunswick Snaps Up Assets of Payne's Marine Group
Luerssen Maritime Receives German FTC Approval for Blohm+Voss Acquisition
Baglietto Bags Contract for MV19 Yacht
Diamond Living Fund to Acquire Controlling Stake in Sunrise Yachts
Lai Sun to Invest in Camper & Nicholsons International
Palumbo Group Takes Over ISA Yachts
Kali Acquires 100% Stake in Wave Marine & Yacht Services
Ferretti Group Inks Agreement with Caucasus Yachts
Feadship to Establish New Superyacht Facility in Netherlands
Viking Yachts to Acquire Ocean Yachts
Sanlorenzo and Simpson Marine Ink Distribution Agreement
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 214 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 217)
- The United States (34)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (131)
- France (14)
- Germany (10)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (36)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (60)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (36)
- Middle East (5)
- Latin America (5)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p5gxft/global_yacht?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-yacht-industry-strategic-market-report-2018-luxury-car-brands--aerospace-companies-foray-into-superyacht-vertical-300672437.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article