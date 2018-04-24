NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Yeast



Yeast (single-celled fungi) is found in soils, on plant surfaces, and are especially abundant in sugary mediums like flower nectar and fruits.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Yeast Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 9.05% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the yeast market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the applications such as food and beverage and feed and other yeast applications.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Yeast Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Associated British Foods

• Chr. Hansen

• Lallemand

• Lesaffre

• AngelYeast

• ICC

• Pak Group



Market driver

• Product launches of food and beverages using yeast varieties

Market challenge

• Fluctuation in prices of raw material for yeast products

Market trend

• Growing demand for organic yeast offerings

