Global Yeast Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2016-2019 & 2024 - Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
May 21, 2019, 17:30 ET
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Yeast in US$ Million.
The Global, the US, and the European markets are further analyzed by the following Applications:
- Food & Beverage
- Animal Feed
- Others
The report profiles 70 companies including many key and niche players such as
- AB Mauri (UK)
- Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. (China)
- Associated British Foods plc (UK)
- Bio Springer (France)
- Chr. Hansen A/S (Denmark)
- Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)
- Lallemand, Inc. (Canada)
- Lesaffre Group (France)
- Ohly GmbH (Germany)
- Red Star Yeast Company (USA)
- Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Synergy Flavours Ltd (UK)
- Zeus IBA SRL (Italy)
Key Topics Covered:
1. OUTLOOK
Market Snapshots
Global Yeast Market Going Strong
Bread and Other Baked Products
The Major Demand Growth Drivers
Emerging Markets and New Products to Drive Growth
Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries
Opportunity Indicators:
Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes
Asia: A Fast Emerging Market for Bread, and Yeast
Current and Future Analysis
Competitive Scenario
Global Trade Scenario
Exports
Imports
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Popularity of Functional Bakery Products Augurs Well for Baker's Yeast
Sophisticated Lifestyles Elevate Alcoholic Beverage Consumption, Drive Yeast Demand
Changing Consumer Preferences Boosting Innovations in Brewing Industry
Growing Popularity of Natural Ingredients in Processed Foods Drives Demand for Yeast
Surging Popularity of Probiotic Functional Foods
A Strong Case for Yeast Demand Growth
Customized Yeast Solutions: A Refreshingly New Product Differentiation Strategy
Specialty Yeast Grows in Popularity to Make Cash Registers Ring
Yeast Extracts Find Applications in Reducing Sodium Levels in Food Products
Red Yeast Rice Attracting Negative Attention Due to Toxins and Side Effects
H2S and EC Prevent Yeasts from Generating Widespread Interest in Wine Industry
Filtered Dates Extract: Potential for Replacing Molasses in Yeast Production
Live Yeast Cultures in Animal Nutrition
Live Yeasts to Help Prevent Clinical and Sub-clinical Acidosis in Ruminants
Live Yeast Cultures in Equine Nutrition for Alleviating Digestive Disturbances
Live Yeast to Aid in the Health of Breeding, Lactating Mother Animals and Offsprings
Yeast Production for Animal Feed
Lallemand's Titan Technology Ensures Probiotic Yeast Stability in Feed Processing
3. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Recent Yeast Innovations
Understanding the Process of Yeast Immobilization
Optimization of Yeast
Boosting Yeast Biodiversity to Facilitate Production of Novel Flavors and Aromas in Beer
Availability of Wide Range of Hops
Yeast Innovations
Australian Researchers Identify a Yeast Isolate for Lowering Alcohol Content in Wine
Scientists Create the Complete, Functional Chromosome of Yeast Cell
Make Way for New Applications
Yeast Cells Engineered for Synthetic Extraction of Artemisinin, a Pre-cursor for Malaria Drug
Functional Technologies Develops Acrylamide- Preventing Yeast for Bakery Products
Yeast-based Cancer Fighting Technology Developed by ApoLife
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Yeast: A Definition
History of Commercial Development
Types of Yeast
Baker's Yeast
Brewer's Yeast
Specialty Yeast
By Form
Liquid Yeast
Compressed Yeast
Crumbled Yeast
Active Dry Yeast
Instant Dry yeast
Reducing Power Dry Yeast
Activated yeast form
Deactivated yeast form
Fresh Yeast
Yeast Production Process
Dissolving
Sterilization
Cooling
Strain Addition
Fermentation
Separation
Purification
Overview of End-Use Applications
Food & Beverage Industry
Alcoholic Beverages
Bakery Products
Nutritional Supplements
Bioremediation
Ethanol Production
Animal Feed
Aquariums
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Novozymes Unveils New Yeast Platform
PMI Launches Peloton Yeast Feed Additive
Ohly Introduces New Yeast Extract
Biospringer Introduces Springer Organic Baker's Yeast Extract
Pak Group Introduces Bellarise Supreme Instant Dry Yeast
Lesaffre Introduces New Yeast Protein Line, Lynside ProteYn
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Angel Yeast Signs Licensing Agreement with Renaissance BioScience Corp.
Orkla Signs Licensing Agreement with Renaissance BioScience Corp.
AB Mauri Establishes New Division, AB Biotek
Lesaffre Acquires Strasbourg Yeast Extract Food Business of Sensient
White Labs to Commence Production at New Facility
Lesaffre and Meiogenix Sign Collaboration Agreement
Lallemand Takes Over USA Yeast
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 70 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 96)
- The United States (19)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (50)
- France (4)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (4)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (24)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)
- Latin America (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhpu3z
