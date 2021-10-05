Globally Renowned Mystic and Bestselling Author Reveals Powerful Energy Healing Method

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystic, Shaman and Tantra Master Stephen Shaw is on a mission: "To bring radical healing and transformation to everyone. And to make the world a better place. When your inner mental and emotional world is healed, then your outer world begins to transform too."

Shaw studied Psychology at university, and also completed numerous post-graduate diplomas in a variety of healing modalities, including hypnosis and neurolinguistic programming. However, he became frustrated by the slow change he was witnessing in clients. At 39 years old, he gave up his therapy practice, his home and his country and travelled the world for 10 years. His goal was to seek out the most powerful healers and teachers across the planet. Shaw said: "I soon discovered that the highest-level teachers are the hardest to access and not known to the public. The most skilled healers are very protective over their sacred knowledge. You have to earn their trust by showing alignment to crucial positive values, like love, compassion, kindness, loyalty, honesty, integrity and respect."

Shaw unveiled a common thread behind the healing work of advanced Tibetan lamas, Peruvian shamans, Tantra masters and other esoteric teachers. He explained: "They all sense-feel the chakras which are energy vortexes contained in the light body. Chakras effect every area of your life. Healing and upgrading your chakras creates rapid and powerful transformation, moving you into deep joy, peace, love, clarity, creativity, fulfilment, and awesome loving relationships. You often flow into profound ecstatic and blissful states too."

Shaw has combined these energy skills with his natural clairvoyance, creating a transcendent service for clients. Upon request, he will also psychically view the energy fields in a home, then clear and remove all negative energies and entities. This unique full-spectrum service is located at this webpage: Chakra Shamanism.

Stephen Shaw: Bestselling Author of 12 Mystical Books

"My ten novels and two life guides are deeply spiritual and mystical," said Shaw. "However, they also contain highly pragmatic life teachings. Topics covered in my books include meditation, spiritual alignment, consciousness catalysts, resonance shifting, multi-dimensional awareness, soul mates and soul tribes, relationship skills, chakras, energy fields, Tantra, Kundalini, and paths to Awakening and Enlightenment."

Explore all 12 mystical books by Stephen Shaw by visiting his website: www.i-am-stephen-shaw.com

