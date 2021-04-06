Globally Renowned Mystic, Spiritual Teacher and Author Stephen Shaw Gives Free Access to Internationally Bestselling Book - 'I Am' - as Part of His Legacy of Love

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiritual advisor Stephen Shaw recently announced he was granting free access to a digital version of "I Am" – the first in his best-selling series – to help folks during challenging economic times. Currently working to touch as many lives as possible with his teachings, Shaw began his search for enlightenment at a young age and circled the globe looking for answers to life's greatest questions. Throughout his quest, he released 12 special books to reveal secrets of deep love, profound healing, joyful living, and spiritual transcendence. A free download of "I Am" is available via Stephen's website.

Book: I Am by Stephen Shaw Stephen Shaw (spiritual teacher, mystic, best-selling author)

Stephen Shaw: A Legacy of Love

"All twelve of my books are deeply spiritual and mystical," said Shaw. "However, they also contain highly pragmatic life teachings. Topics weaved into my novels include prayer, meditation, spiritual alignment, consciousness catalysts, resonance shifting, awakening, ascension, multi-dimensional awareness, love, soul mates and soul tribes, chakras, energy fields, Tantra, Kundalini, paths to Enlightenment, and the secrets of Love Whispering! We grow as we give, and Service to Others is the secret to continued joy and prosperity."

I Am: Chronicling a three-year spiritual adventure with enlightened masters through South Africa , Egypt , Bhutan , The Maldives , Italy , and Peru – "I Am" points the way to love, peace, bliss and freedom, while encouraging a transformation of consciousness and spiritual awakening. Working best in synergistic reading with "Divine Love," both volumes were written to help shift consciousness into the highest dimension.

Explore the other volumes in Stephen's collection by visiting him online. Or to learn more about his "Legacy of Love," follow him on social media: Facebook.

About Stephen Shaw

Growing up in South Africa, Stephen Shaw began having unusual experiences from an early age, including clairvoyance. By the time he was 15, Stephen committed himself to fully exploring spirituality and finding the answers to life's most critical questions. Influenced by the pragmatism of his father, Stephen journeyed deep into all aspects of life, including military service, university, marriage, and running a business. And by the age of 39, he realized that his life still did not provide enough to fulfill his desire to pursue a Greater Purpose. Searching for the answers to life's biggest questions, he gave up everything he knew – including a business and marriage – and spent the next decade traveling. Shaw learned from shamans in Africa, Peru, and Mexico; lamas in Tibet and Bhutan; and other holy teachers and spiritual guides, until he found what he ultimately sought – Who We Really Are, the True Nature of Life, and how to Live in Deep Fulfilment, Love, and Peace. Along the way, he gathered his knowledge into a 12-volume collection of world-wide bestselling books to help spread the knowledge and love he gained from his travels.

View the books and learn more about Stephen's journey at: www.I-Am-Stephen-Shaw.com.

Media Contact:

Stephen Shaw

1-424-308-7296

[email protected]

SOURCE Stephen Shaw

Related Links

http://www.I-Am-Stephen-Shaw.com

