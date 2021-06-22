Globally Renowned Mystic Stephen Shaw Marries Tantric Goddess Cheyenne Love in Sunny California

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiritual advisor and bestselling author Stephen Shaw recently married the love of his life at Inn Of The Seventh Ray in Topanga, Los Angeles. The best man, Barrett Booth, was overheard quipping: "I guess they're going to have a Jedi baby!"

Steve and Cheyenne Wedding - June 2021 Divine Love by Stephen Shaw

Shaw lives and breathes the teachings of his twelfth spiritual book Divine Love, which he says "are the ideal way to experience profound love and deep romantic fulfilment." Divine Love is a book about authenticity and intimacy; a guide on how to truly live. It's about creating heaven on Earth by living and loving with your entire heart. Divine Love chapter titles include: You Are A Bouquet Of Qualities, Positivity And Gratitude, Curiosity And Open-Mindedness, Mindfulness And Presence, Need Fulfilment, Self-Awareness, Self-Acceptance, Authenticity And Boundaries, Being Vulnerable, Deep Connections, Healthy Relationships, Intimacy, Forgiveness, Loving-Kindness, Generosity, Legacy, Awakening.

Shaw and Love will blend their unique and in-demand skills to create transcendent life-coaching experiences for existing and future clients. Their client base is mostly in Los Angeles, California, but Shaw also consults worldwide via Skype and Zoom.

Stephen Shaw: Bestselling Author of 12 Mystical Books

"My ten novels and two life guides are deeply spiritual and mystical," said Shaw. "However, they also contain highly pragmatic life teachings. Topics covered in my books include meditation, spiritual alignment, consciousness catalysts, resonance shifting, multi-dimensional awareness, soul mates and soul tribes, relationship skills, chakras, energy fields, Tantra, Kundalini, and paths to Awakening and Enlightenment."

Explore all twelve mystical books by Stephen Shaw by visiting him online. Or to learn more about his "Legacy of Love," follow him on social media: Facebook.

About Stephen Shaw

Growing up in South Africa, Stephen Shaw began having unusual experiences from an early age, including clairvoyance. By the time he was 15, Stephen committed himself to fully exploring spirituality and finding the answers to life's most significant questions. Influenced by the pragmatism of his father, Stephen journeyed deep into all aspects of life, including military service, university, marriage and running a business. And by the age of 39, he realized that his life still did not provide enough to fulfill his desire to pursue a Greater Purpose. Searching for the answers to life's biggest questions, he gave up everything he knew – including a business and marriage – and spent the next decade traveling. Shaw learned from shamans in Africa, Peru and Mexico; lamas in Tibet and Bhutan; and other holy teachers and spiritual guides, until he found what he ultimately sought – Who We Really Are, the True Nature of Life, and How To Live in Deep Fulfilment, Love and Peace. Along the way, he gathered his knowledge into a 12-volume collection of world-wide bestselling books to help spread the knowledge and love he gained from his travels.

View the books and learn more about Stephen's journey at: www.i-am-stephen-shaw.com

