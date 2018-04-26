Our investigation has determined that the deal valued at $1.65 billion unfairly under-values the true going forward inherent value of Globalstar and that shareholders may not be receiving the maximum value for their shares. The investigation further seeks to determine whether Globalstar's senior management is entering into this deal for their own self-interests to the detriment of the Company's shareholders.

If you are a shareholder of Globalstar and would like additional information as to how the proposed acquisition may affect your rights as a shareholder, and how you may be eligible to obtain a higher price for your shares at no cost, please contact us at:

Tripp Levy PLLC

New York, New York

Toll free: 800-511-7037

International: 602-241-2841

Email: contact@tripplevy.com

www.tripplevy.com

Tripp Levy PLLC represents individual and institutional shareholders in mergers and acquisitions transactions and has assisted in the recovery of billions of dollars for shareholders in securities actions around the globe.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not indicate a similar outcome.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globalstar-buyout-alert---national-securities-law-firm-seeks-higher-price-for-globalstar-shareholders-in-connection-with-proposed-buyout-and-encourages-shareholders-to-contact-law-firm-tripp-levy-pllc-for-more-information-300637295.html

SOURCE Tripp Levy PLLC

Related Links

http://www.tripplevy.com

