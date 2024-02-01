GlobalVetLink and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Launch Innovative Partnership to Support Animal Health and Traceability

News provided by

GlobalVetLink

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

New York Sponsoring Digital Certificates of Veterinary Inspections for Production Animals Created Through the GVL Compliance Assistant Platform at No Cost to New York Veterinarians

AMES, Iowa, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and GlobalVetLink (GVL), the trusted name in digital compliance solutions for animal health, today announced a new partnership to further New York's efforts to transition to digital CVIs (Certificates of Veterinary Inspection) for enhanced traceability. Through this strategic collaboration, veterinarians in New York State will gain access to the GVL platform and create Production Animal CVIs with an origin in New York free of charge.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, "GlobalVetLink has deep expertise in efficient digital solutions, veterinary regulations, and animal health management, and we're excited that this partnership presents an incredible opportunity to facilitate communication, promote more robust animal health protocols, improve livestock traceability, and pave the way for more advancements in veterinary care. Thanks to funding from USDA, our work with GVL is a great opportunity for our New York producers and veterinarians to have better traceability through eCVI at no cost."

Chief Revenue Officer Aaron Avery said, "We are thrilled to be collaborating with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. At GlobalVetLink, we understand the intricacies involved in animal movement requirements and know the benefits clinics will see through leveraging our platform, allowing them to streamline their operations and produce precise and regulatory-compliant CVIs, ultimately boosting productivity and traceability."

GlobalVetLink's innovative digital platform simplifies the management and issuance of CVIs. Using the GVL Compliance Assistant platform, New York veterinarians can issue electronic CVIs that streamline workflows, save time, and improve data accuracy and availability for state animal health officials. This partnership promises significant advantages for veterinarians, producers, and the industry.

By encouraging the utilization of digital CVIs, New York sets a progressive example to other states in managing livestock health more effectively and promoting greater animal traceability and welfare. This transition will result in fewer errors, enhanced traceability, and improved communication across all parties involved. Funding to support this project was provided to the Department through USDA's Animal Disease Traceability program.

Veterinarians in New York with questions about the program should contact the Department of Agriculture and Markets Division of Animal Industry at (518) 457-3502 or [email protected]. Those interested in signing up for GlobalVetLink should visit www.globalvetlink.com/signup.

About GlobalVetLink:

GlobalVetLink is a leader in providing digital compliance solutions for animal health practitioners, facilitating seamless, efficient, and secure animal data management for regulatory compliance. Our commitment to the animal health industry is to continuously improve health compliance, protect the industry against fraud, and prioritize data security to maintain our leadership at the forefront of veterinary digital solutions.

Media Inquiries:

Becca Johnson, 515-817-5075, [email protected]

Jola Szubielski, 518-457-0752, [email protected]

SOURCE GlobalVetLink

Also from this source

GlobalVetLink Announces Major Product Update

GlobalVetLink Announces Major Product Update

GlobalVetLink (GVL), the trusted name in digital compliance solutions for animal health, has announced a sweeping set of enhancements to the GVL...
GlobalVetLink Announces Integration with The Jockey Club InCompass Solutions

GlobalVetLink Announces Integration with The Jockey Club InCompass Solutions

GlobalVetLink and The Jockey Club InCompass Solutions have partnered to streamline the creation of equine health and movement certificates for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.