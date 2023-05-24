Globe Thrivers Taps Unlock Protocol to Enable Digital Passports

Unlock Protocol

24 May, 2023, 08:46 ET

Membership holders will unlock the Globe Thrivers platform, partner benefits, events, experiences, rewards and much more

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Protocol is powering the NFT-based memberships used by Globe Thrivers, the members-only travel community saving travelers significant time and stress when planning trips. The integration makes it possible for members of the Globe Thrivers community to have membership NFTs land directly in their inbox, without the need for a crypto wallet. The memberships unlock discounted airline and hotel rates, verified reviews and recommendations, and exclusive travel experiences across the world. Additionally, members participate in a one-of-a-kind loyalty program that incentivizes travelers and locals to share their favorite hot spots which builds a sense of trust within the community of travelers. By providing valued recommendations and reviews, members earn points redeemable for discounted airfare, hotel stays and more. You can begin your journey here!

Unlock Protocol

"Communities like Globe Thrivers are the perfect use case for the membership technology we are building at Unlock. NFTs provide a way for brands to create connections with their customers that go beyond anything we've seen in the travel market before," said Julien Genestoux, CEO and Founder of Unlock. "Instead of relying on email lists and databases of user information, NFTs allow brands across an entire industry to continuously provide value to their holders by automatically unlocking new experiences, perks, access and anything else brands can imagine."

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Unlock Protocol. Their platform provides a seamless and user-friendly solution for managing memberships on-chain, which has been beneficial for both our team and members who are new to the Web 3 space, as well as our brand partners. With Unlock, we are able to efficiently manage all memberships, assign email addresses to NFTs, and provide QR codes for easy access," said Shir Ibgui, Founder of Globe Thrivers. "Additionally, our members can make membership purchases without a wallet and receive their NFTs via email. We appreciate Unlock's flexibility and exceptional support throughout the development cycle, and we highly recommend them as a valuable partner for any business seeking to create memberships in web3."

Globe Thrivers was created by CEO & Founder Shir Ibgui and is a one-stop travel guide for wanderlusters, utilizing recommendations from members around the world, from travelers and locals. Members can benefit from sharing photos and lists of their personal experiences and earn points in the process. These authentic moments help build trust and encourage engagement within the Globe Thrivers travel club. By taking memberships on-chain, Globe Thrivers can unlock a much deeper connection with members.

By building on Unlock Protocol, Globe Thrivers makes it easy for members to save time when planning travel, gain access to this insider knowledge, earn discounted airfare and hotels and unlock exclusive travel experiences. In addition to those perks, Globe Thrivers members can become local ambassadors themselves and provide their insights on the best local experiences, restaurants and more in exchange for credits towards discounted airfare, lodging and more.

About Unlock

Unlock is building the web's new business model by enabling new ways for creators to monetize their content through a decentralized, access control system. Unlock's solution is an open source, Ethereum-based protocol that streamlines membership benefits for online communities by giving creators control over subscriptions and access to their content, without any middlemen. The Unlock Protocol can be applied to publishing (paywalls), newsletters, software licenses or even the physical world, such as with transportation systems. The web revolutionized all of these areas - Unlock will make them economically viable.

About Globe Thrivers

Globe Thrivers is a members-only travel community that uses blockchain technology to authenticate members and guarantee verified reviews which are incentivized with exclusive perks, saving travelers significant time and stress when planning trips. Their mission is to facilitate authentic experiences by uniting globe trotters with individuals who have visited before and can provide first-hand recommendations. By engaging community members to share, Globe Thrivers builds trust and certainty when travel can be quite unpredictable. Members can choose from their line of hotel partners, brands, and travel companies to ensure they are going to have a one-of-a-kind adventure.

Mike West
[email protected]
(415) 689-8574

SOURCE Unlock Protocol

