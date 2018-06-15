GlobeNet Wins 'Connectivity Provider of the Year' at Datacloud Awards 2018

"I am very proud of the hard work and vision the entire GlobeNet team puts into developing our innovative network infrastructure for cloud solutions," says Eduardo Falzoni, CEO of GlobeNet. "Over the past year, we have evolved our core business portfolio from network and capacity services to a comprehensive suite of IP, IaaS and Cloud connectivity offerings – all in response to the needs of our customers. For us, the Datacloud Awards are a key indicator of leadership for the cloud industry and we are honored to be recognized as innovators in delivering a superior user experience for international connectivity."

Less than a month ago, GlobeNet launched a new Cloud Connect Service that provides customers with secure, private access to all major global cloud providers. Featuring zero oversubscription, the new service lets enterprises across a variety of verticals bypass the public internet and enjoy consistent and highly secured uptime for their mission-critical and SaaS applications. To further improve the quality of network service in South America, GlobeNet also recently announced the development of a new 2,500-kilometer subsea cable to Argentina that will offer unparalleled capabilities for content streaming and cloud services. The company expects the cable to be ready for service in the first half of 2020.

