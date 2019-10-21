Glonal Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027 - Rising Complex Structures in Vehicles Along with Growing Demand for High Strength Material

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Aluminium Extrusion - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusion market is growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period

Increasing use of aluminum in electric and electric hybrid vehicles, rising complex structures in vehicles along with growing demand for high strength material are the key factors boosting the market growth. However, high production cost are restricting market growth.

Extrusion is the process of shaping materials by using die force. Extrusion enables the manufacture of components or parts of unique designs in varying shapes and sizes. Aluminium extrusions can play key roles in integrated engineering solutions for automotive structures and component parts. Keeping the cars light is the surest way of increasing the mileage of electric cars, leading to numerous carmakers employing aluminum to make the most of its dual benefits and keep the overall weight of the car low.

By Application, Passenger Cars segment is constantly enhancing due to growing premium sedans and SUVs and rising high strength automotive parts by auto manufacturers to enhance safety during the forecast period. Based on geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to implementation of stringent emission norms in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Market include Sapa Group, ETEM GROUP, Capalex, KOBE STEEL,LTD , Constellium, Bonnell Aluminum, Holden Aluminium Technologies, Almag, Arconic, Whitehall Industries Inc. and ProfilGruppen.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sub-structures

5.3 Alumium Space Frame

5.4 Transmission

5.5 Exteriors

5.6 Interiors

5.7 Bumper System

5.8 Other Types



6 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

6.3 Passenger Cars



7 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusion Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling



