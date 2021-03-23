Gloria's Foundation Presents: A Home for a Movement

Gloria is a writer, lecturer, political activist, and feminist organizer; a founder of both New York Magazine and Ms. Magazine, and dozens of organizations. While Gloria's life is impressive, it's a gateway into key moments in American history and to the many individuals who have been paramount in shaping our society. Gloria's home is a reflection of her generous and non-hierarchical spirit, and it continues to invite strangers and allies alike into collaboration and discourse. The experience includes the many individuals who have been crucial to bring the history and stories of this space and the movement it has been fortunate to help fuel.

Google Arts & Culture, puts the treasures, stories and knowledge of over 2,000 cultural institutions from 80 countries at users' fingertips. Using the Google Street View feature, people can move around A Home for Movement virtually, selecting works that interest them and clicking to discover more or diving into the high resolution images, where available. To learn more, watch here . More exhibits to come.

About Gloria's Foundation: Gloria's Foundation, named in celebration of Gloria Steinem's lifelong work as an activist and organizer, was established with the goal of supporting and nurturing the feminist movement. The Foundation's primary focus is to preserve Gloria Steinem's home as a living archive and ongoing site for activism and organization.

