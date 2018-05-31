Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Markets, 2024 - Focus on Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Paper & Pulp

The glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market is estimated at USD 34.47 Billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 51.87Bbillion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018

The market is driven by the increase in demand from the beverage industry, intense research & development activities, and increase in demand for convenience foods. The demand for glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin in the food & beverages segment is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, as major food & beverage companies are expected to increase the application of glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin due to their multiple benefits, including their role as sweeteners, binders, emulsifiers, and thickening agents.

The food & beverages segment is projected to dominate the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market through the forecast period. The growth of this market is proportionally dependent on the growth of the convenience food industry. Glucose in the food & beverage industry will witness an increasing trend during the forecast period owing to the rising consumer demand for convenience foods from regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the changes in consumer lifestyles are expected to fuel the demand for packaged foods, which will lead to higher demand for glucose, resulting in market growth.

Dextrose is used as a sweetener and nutritional supplement in the production of various food products such as in candy & gums, creams, bakery products, jarred & canned foods, frozen dairy products, and cured meats. The market for maltodextrin is driven by the demand for low-calorie food items in the packaged food and bakery products industries. These factors drive the usage of glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin in the food & beverages segment.

The glucose segment is estimated to dominate the glucose, dextrose, and maltodextrin market as glucose syrup is widely used in food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care products. In the confectionery industry, it is used as a doctoring agent to prevent crystallization, imparting uniformity to the product. It also has a wide application range in bakery products. Liquid glucose is used in the production of cough syrups and antacid suspensions in the pharmaceuticals industry. In the personal care products industry glucose acts as a flavoring agent, humectant, and skin conditioning agent. The growth of these industries drives the market for glucose.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Opportunities for Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Manufacturers

4.2 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market, By Product

4.3 Asia Pacific: Fastest-Growing Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market

4.4 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market, By Application

4.5 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market, By Food & Beverages Sub-Application

4.6 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Size, 2016-2024 (USD Billion)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Beverages

5.2.1.2 Intensive Research & Development Activities

5.2.1.3 Rise in Demand for Convenience Food

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growth in Demand for Gums as an Alternative to Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Wide Range of Untapped Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Costs of Raw Materials

5.3 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market: Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Framework

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 South America

6 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glucose

6.3 Dextrose

6.4 Maltodextrin

7 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glucose

7.2.1 Food & Beverages

7.2.1.1 Confectionery Products

7.2.1.2 Bakery Products

7.2.1.3 Dairy Products

7.2.1.4 Beverages

7.2.1.5 Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

7.2.1.6 Others

7.2.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.2.3 Personal Care Products

7.2.4 Paper & Pulp

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Dextrose

7.3.1 Food & Beverages

7.3.1.1 Confectionery Products

7.3.1.2 Bakery Products

7.3.1.3 Dairy Products

7.3.1.4 Beverages

7.3.1.5 Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

7.3.1.6 Others

7.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.3.3 Personal Care Products

7.3.4 Paper & Pulp

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Maltodextrin

7.4.1 Food & Beverages

7.4.1.1 Confectionery Products

7.4.1.2 Bakery Products

7.4.1.3 Dairy Products

7.4.1.4 Beverages

7.4.1.5 Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

7.4.1.6 Others

7.4.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.4.3 Personal Care Products

7.4.4 Paper & Pulp

7.4.5 Others

8 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Syrup

8.3 Solid

9 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Russia

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Indonesia

9.4.4 Vietnam

9.4.5 Thailand

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Rest of South America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others in RoW

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansions & Investments

10.3.2 New Product Launches

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Partnerships, and Agreements

11 Company Profiles

11.1 ADM

11.2 Ingredion

11.3 AGRANA

11.4 Tate & Lyle

11.5 Cargill

11.6 ROQUETTE

11.7 Grain Processing Corporation

11.8 Avebe Group

11.9 Tereos

11.10 Global Sweeteners Holdings

11.11 Gulshan Polyols

11.12 Fooding Group Limited

