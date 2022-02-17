Gluten-Free Food Market Size in UK to Grow by USD 195.80 Million | Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, Latest Trends, Drivers, and Challenges

Key Segment Analysis

The gluten-free food market share growth in UK by the bakery and confectionery products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the changing diet of consumers, increasing incidences of celiac disease, and innovations in baking (such as the introduction of lighter, healthier products and those containing gluten-free and organic ingredients).

Some of the Key Topics Covered in the Report Include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Vendor Insights

The gluten-free food market in UK is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Co-operative Group Ltd.

Fria Brod AB

Genius Foods Ltd

McCormick and Co. Inc.

Nairns Oatcakes Ltd.

Natures Path Foods

Nestle SA

Prima Foods Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Increasing Awareness about the Health Benefits of Gluten-free Food to Drive the Market Growth

One of the key factors driving the gluten-free food market growth in UK is the increasing awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food. For instance, the consumption of gluten-free food has increased by 12% from 2013 to 2020 in the UK. Gluten consumption is not healthy for people with celiac disease since gluten causes food intolerance and several other digestion-related side effects. Celiac disease is the final stage of side-effects of gluten intolerance. Gluten-free foods benefit children with autism as they are sensitive to process peptides and proteins in foods containing gluten and casein; hence, the absence of gluten will eliminate these reactions. The consumption of gluten-free food has increased dramatically over the past five years. The growing awareness about the health benefits of gluten-free food in the UK is expected to propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Cross-contamination of Gluten-free Food Products to Hamper the Market Growth

One of the key challenges to the gluten-free food market growth in UK is the cross-contamination of gluten-free food products when it comes in contact with a food product that is not gluten-free. For example, using the same toaster for gluten-free wheat bread and its gluten-containing counterpart will cause cross-contamination. Even a small ratio of cross-contamination can lead to side effects like diarrhea, indigestion, and vomiting in a person with celiac disease. Restaurants have high chances of cross-contamination. One of the reasons could be the lack of awareness and knowledge about gluten intolerance and celiac disease among waiters and chefs, which reduces the confidence of diners to have gluten-free foods in most restaurants. Such factors are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Gluten-Free Food Market in UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.59% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 195.80 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.93 Performing market contribution UK at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Fria Brod AB, Genius Foods Ltd, McCormick and Co. Inc., Nairns Oatcakes Ltd., Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA, Prima Foods Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

