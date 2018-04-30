GM Recognizes Brose for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

"This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow."

More than 45 percent of this year's Supplier of the Year awardees are repeat winners from 2016.

GM's Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation, and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

""Being acknowledged as a GM Supplier of the Year for our state-of-the-art window regulators is a great honor for Brose and a true testament of our organizations' collaborative partnership," said Frank Lubischer, President Brose North America. "We are very pleased and proud to receive this award. We thank General Motors for their support and look forward to continue developing advanced technologies and products together."

About Brose

Brose is the world's fifth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. The company develops and produces mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors, drives and electronics, among others for steering, brakes, transmissions and engine cooling. More than 26,000 employees at 62 locations in 23 countries generate 6.3 billion euros in sales. Every other new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.

About Brose North America

Brose has been a committed partner to the North American market since 1993. The mechatronics specialist now counts twelve locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 5,000 people in the region. The entire range of Brose products is manufactured throughout the North American facilities, from window regulators and door modules to seat systems.

General Motors Co. and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com

