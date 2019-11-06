GME Innotainment Inc. ("GMEV") Announces the Acquisition of Foundation Farms Corp., a Specialty Purveyor of Beyond Organic Locally Grown Fruits, Herbs and Vegetables

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GME Innotainment Inc. (OTCPink: GMEV), is pleased to announce that it has acquired a controlling interest of 60% in Foundation Farms, Corp., who will specialize in the operation of highly sophisticated organic fruit, herb and vegetable indoor cultivation units and provide beyond organic locally grown vegetables year-round to its customers. Foundation Farms Corp. has already placed its initial order with the manufacturer and expects the first installation to begin taking place by the first quarter of 2020.

Yves R. Michel, CEO of GMEV stated: "As a company that is working on saving our precious resources and moving our culture to a more sustainable way of living, we are very excited to be entering this new market with the Foundation Farms Corp. acquisition. We believe that there is significant demand for locally grown fresh vegetation without the travel time, traceability and nutrient loss that occurs in the traditional approach to delivery, all grown in a pesticide free Aeropod environment. Additionally, when grown in the Aeropod, the crop can produce all year long, producing a dramatic increase in the harvest, all while using a fraction of the water otherwise required. We are looking forward to pursuing the growth of Foundation Farms Corp. as quickly as possible and continue to actively look for other opportunities generally under the sustainability banner."

Darcy Rai, CEO of Foundation Farms, Corp., has also celebrated this acquisition "as giving Foundation Farms, the ability to access the capital it needs to complete its acquisition and expansion of its Foundation Farms throughout the western states and provinces." Mr. Rai also noted that working with Yves, will be appealing, as Mr. Michel has much experience and knowledge to offer the Foundation Farms team.

Yves R. Michel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

208 East 51st St., Suite 170

New York, NY 10022

Source : GME Innotainment, Inc. ("GMEV")

Released November 6, 2019

OTCPink: GMEV

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on GME Innotainment, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to GME Innotainment, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. GME Innotainment, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

