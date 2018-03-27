GMMB Opens Office in San Francisco, Hires Matt James

"Matt is not only a great strategist, communicator and innovator, his work has always been pointed toward a better world," Jim Margolis, a GMMB senior partner, said. "From health reform, to education, to the environment, to corporate innovation, to guiding non-profits in new directions, Matt has used his media and organizational skills to push change forward. He is also a great guy who brings out the best in people. We are thrilled to be working together."

GMMB, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has a Seattle office, has worked with Bay Area clients ranging from the Hewlett Foundation and the James Irvine Foundation to Kaiser Permanente, Omidyar Network, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, Next Generation, the University of California, College Futures Foundation, Summit Public Schools and the startup Handshake. We've engaged on subjects including technology, education, data privacy, health, water, climate, immigration, social justice, public policy, public health, science and housing, as well as global health and development.

GMMB led media strategy, advertising and media buying for Proposition 56, the Save Lives California campaign, which increased tobacco taxes to fund anti-smoking and health initiatives, the first such increase in California since 1998. Save Lives California was outspent by Big Tobacco by a 2-1 margin, but ultimately, Prop 56 won 63 percent to 37 percent.

Matt James brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic communications across issues including public health, health policy, water, climate and social justice, as well as children and family well-being. He has advised some of Silicon Valley's leading philanthropists. Most recently, he was scholar in residence at the David & Lucile Packard Foundation. He co-founded and directed Next Generation, the non-profit responsible for "Too Small to Fail" and "The Risky Business Project." Previously, he was executive vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, where he helped pioneer new forms of media partnerships and helped launch Kaiser Health News.

"I've been a GMMB client and collaborator, and I've always been impressed by the ability of the firm to deliver impactful, high-quality work on difficult issues. Over and over, GMMB has successfully informed and influenced the public discourse on issues that matter, ones that improve lives," said James. "I'm delighted to join GMMB in this mission."

GMMB San Francisco is at 55 Union Street, Fourth Floor. Phone: 415-276-8750

+gmmb is a communications firm on a mission: to create real and lasting positive change in the world by using bold strategy and creative thinking to impact health, the environment, education, social justice, corporate reputation, philanthropy, policy and elections. We integrate strategy, branding, digital, advertising, media, creative content, design and community engagement to Cause the Effect for clients in the U.S. and in more than 50 countries. Learn more at gmmb.com, follow us on Twitter at @gmmb, and like us on Facebook.

