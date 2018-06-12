GNC Recognized For Efforts in Enhancing Supplement Safety

"GNC has been a pioneer in establishing industry standards and providing a footprint for other leaders in our space," said Ken Martindale, chief executive officer of GNC. "This recognition by the NPA is testament to our commitment to innovation and providing the highest quality products for our consumers – and is another important step in continuing to elevate GNC as an industry leader."

The NPA recognized award recipients at its annual event, The Big Natural, on June 8 in Las Vegas, Nev. This year's President's Award lauded GNC's efforts to drive change in the industry to increase consumer confidence and improve food safety globally from farm to fork through their participation in the Supplement Safety Compliance Initiative (SSCI).

"GNC is a driving force behind the SSCI and has played an invaluable role to enhance the safety, authenticity, and regulatory compliance of supplements for consumers worldwide," said Dan Fabricant, PhD., President and CEO of NPA. "We look forward to continuing the successful partnership with GNC for years to come."

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is a leading global specialty health, wellness and performance retailer.

GNC connects customers to their best selves by offering a premium assortment of heath, wellness and performance products, including protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. This assortment features proprietary GNC and nationally recognized third-party brands.

GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model generates revenue from product sales through company-owned retail stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third-party contract manufacturing, e-commerce and corporate partnerships. As of March 31, 2018, GNC had approximately 8,900 locations, of which approximately 6,700 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,400 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in approximately 50 countries.

About Natural Products Association

The Natural Products Association (NPA) is the trade association representing the entire natural products industry. We advocate for our members who supply, manufacture and sell natural ingredients or products for consumers. The Natural Products Association promotes good manufacturing practices as part of the growth and success of the industry. Founded in 1936, NPA represents approximately 1,000 members accounting for more than 10,000 locations of retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors of natural products, including foods, dietary supplements and health/beauty aids.

Natural Products Association: 440 1st Street, NW, Ste. 520, Washington, DC, 20001

