Go Erba Cannabis Delivery Service to Open in the East Bay/ Tri-Valley Area of California

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new cannabis delivery service will soon be available in the Walnut Creek area. Go Erba is launching its state-licensed cannabis delivery service in early January for the East Bay/ Tri-Valley area of California. Adults, 21 or older, will be able to order legal, high-quality cannabis products from their computer or mobile device and schedule delivery for the same day or several days in advance. Cities within Go Erba's delivery range include Alamo, Blackhawk, Clayton, Concord, Danville, Dublin, Lafayette, Livermore, Orinda, Martinez, Moraga, Pleasant Hill, Pleasanton, Rossmoor, San Ramon, and Walnut Creek.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an already growing health and wellness market to blossom. People wish to take control of their own health, but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this now often takes place from the comfort of their own homes. Go Erba is well-positioned to meet cannabis-related health and wellness needs in the East Bay/ Tri-Valley area during the pandemic and beyond.

Go Erba follows strict guidelines to ensure safe deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The home delivery format allows customers to avoid crowded dispensaries and receive products just outside their doors. An easy-to-use website makes ordering intuitive and simple. Knowledgeable staff are available over the phone to answer questions and assist with ordering.

Cannabis products available for delivery include everything from cannabis-infused beverages to muscle salves to artisan edibles to premium flower. Go Erba's product range emphasizes products from women-owned and family businesses, and every product has been laboratory tested to ensure purity and reliability.

Go Erba's mission is to bring simplicity to people's busy lives by delivering superior, laboratory-tested cannabis products. They aim to be a trusted educational resource for people to learn about cannabis. Go Erba's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Perry Solomon, will be hosting seminars on cannabis in the area to educate local residents.

Go Erba is family-owned, making it a great option for cannabis customers looking to stay local. In addition, the owners have been in the logistics and distribution business for over 30 years, forming connections with businesses throughout the state. With a history of involvement with the American Cancer Society, the Contra Costa Food Bank, and other community programs, the Go Erba family has demonstrated a dedication to giving back to the community.

More on Go Erba

Go Erba began cannabis operations in 2016 and now operates across California. The home delivery service started in 2018, and Go Erba's fleet of delivery vehicles features top-of-the-line climate control to maintain product quality. Security measures built into all vehicles and background checks on all drivers ensure a safe delivery process. Go Erba is the first legal cannabis delivery service based in the Tri-Valley area to deliver in the East Bay/ Tri-Valley area.

