GO Public Schools Fresno Calls for a Transformation of Fresno's Public Schools

Modeled after the initial Choosing Our Future report released in 2005, the 2018 Choosing Our Future report offers 3 policy recommendations driven by meetings and conversations with more than 650 Fresno families, educators and community members held over the past year. Specifically, Choosing Our Future, calls for 1) redefining success in the 21st century and ensuring every child graduates prepared to succeed, 2) empower students and educators with individualized data to ensure every child is making annual progress toward graduating prepared to succeed, and 3) creating innovation zones to design new and transformative school models.

"Over hundreds of conversations with everyday Fresnans, we developed a vision where every young person in our city is able to lead a happy and fulfilling life - one where they are academically prepared, passionate, loved, connected, engaged, healthy and joyful," said Diego Arambula, GO Fresno's Executive Director. "To empower educators and unlock student potential, we need to be willing to take bold and courageous steps forward. I'm optimistic that the vision and recommendations in Choosing Our Future will help us get closer to this goal of every child being prepared, passionate, connected, and joyful."

With only 25% of students showing proficiency in math, and only 1 out of every 3 students showing proficiency in English, authors and supporters of this report see these policy areas as the best course of action to rectify these glaring realities for Fresno Unified students and families. And, with a projected shortage of 1.1 million college graduates in California by 2030, there is no time to waste.

Lynn Rocha-Salazar, a principal at Ayer Elementary, shared her support for Choosing Our Future, and is hopeful that, if adopted by the Fresno Board of Education, these recommendations will help her best serve her students and their families. "We are ready," shared Rocha-Salazar, "and I'm excited about learning to lead differently in the future for the students of Fresno Unified."

Digital copies of the 2018 Choosing Our Future report can be downloaded by visiting cof.gopublicschoolsfresno.org. Fresnans can take action and show their support by signing on to Choosing Our Future.

About GO Public Schools Fresno

GO Public Schools Fresno builds and supports a local coalition of families, educators, and community allies to expand access to quality education in Fresno's most historically underserved communities. More information can be found on our website.

